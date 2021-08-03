Summit Hotel Properties Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company"), today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

"Hotel demand and average daily rate steadily improved during the second quarter as RevPAR grew nearly 50% from the first quarter driven by continued strength in leisure travel and a substantial improvement in mid-week operating performance which enabled us to reach the corporate profitability milestone for the second quarter," said Jonathan P. Stanner, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain optimistic about the outlook for our business and believe we are uniquely positioned to pursue a broad range of capital alternatives and external growth opportunities given our strong liquidity profile, well-positioned balance sheet, and overall resilient portfolio. The acquisition of the newly built Residence Inn by Marriott Steamboat Springs into our existing joint venture with GIC demonstrates our continued ability to source unique opportunities with compelling value creation profiles," commented Mr. Stanner.

Second Quarter 2021 Summary

Net Loss: Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $22.4 million , or $0.21 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $54.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the same period of 2020.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was , or per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $54.1 million, or per diluted share, in the same period of 2020. Pro Forma & Same Store RevPAR: Revenue per available room ("RevPAR") increased 235.7% percent to $77.88 from the same period in 2020. Average daily rate ("ADR") increased 25.6 percent to $120.05 compared to the same period in 2020, and occupancy increased 167.3 percent to 64.9 percent.

Revenue per available room ("RevPAR") increased 235.7% percent to from the same period in 2020. Average daily rate ("ADR") increased 25.6 percent to compared to the same period in 2020, and occupancy increased 167.3 percent to 64.9 percent. Pro Forma Hotel EBITDA: Pro forma hotel EBITDA increased to $25.3 million , compared to a loss of $10.0 million in the same period in 2020. Pro forma hotel EBITDA margin grew to 29.2 percent from (39.4) percent in the same period of 2020.

Pro forma hotel EBITDA increased to , compared to a loss of in the same period in 2020. Pro forma hotel EBITDA margin grew to 29.2 percent from (39.4) percent in the same period of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA re : Adjusted EBITDA re increased to $21.7 million from a loss of ($12.8) million in the same period of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to from a loss of in the same period of 2020. Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO was $8.4 million , or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to ($25.9) million , or ($0.25) per diluted share, in the same period of 2020.

Adjusted FFO was , or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, in the same period of 2020. Capital Improvements: The Company invested $2.9 million in capital improvements during the second quarter.

The Company's results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and 2020 are as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts):



For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (22,401)

$ (54,126)

$ (57,475)

$ (73,157) Net loss per diluted share $ (0.21)

$ (0.52)

$ (0.55)

$ (0.70) Total revenues $ 86,524

$ 25,436

$ 144,378

$ 133,821 EBITDAre (1) $ 17,222

$ (14,503)

$ 22,490

$ 10,071 Adjusted EBITDAre (1) $ 21,734

$ (12,791)

$ 27,958

$ 13,959 FFO (1) $ 1,827

$ (28,273)

$ (7,681)

$ (21,005) Adjusted FFO (1) $ 8,420

$ (25,922)

$ 1,497

$ (12,653) FFO per diluted share and unit (1) $ 0.02

$ (0.27)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.20) Adjusted FFO per diluted share and unit (1) $ 0.08

$ (0.25)

$ 0.01

$ (0.12)















Pro Forma (2)













RevPAR $ 77.88

$ 23.20

$ 65.21

$ 59.59 RevPAR Growth 235.7%





9.4%



Hotel EBITDA $ 25,283

$ (10,009)

$ 32,999

$ 19,716 Hotel EBITDA margin 29.2%

-39.4%

22.9%

14.7% Hotel EBITDA margin growth 6,857 bps





812 bps





















(1) See tables later in this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP financial measures, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, funds from operations ("FFO"), FFO per diluted share and unit, adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), and AFFO per diluted share and unit, as well as a reconciliation of operating loss to hotel EBITDA. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release. (2) Unless stated otherwise in this release, all pro forma information includes operating and financial results for 72 hotels owned as of June 30, 2021, as if each hotel had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2020 and remained open for the entirety of the measurement period. As a result, all pro forma information includes operating and financial results for hotels acquired since January 1, 2020, which may include periods prior to the Company's ownership. Pro forma and non-GAAP financial measures are unaudited.







Monthly Operating Data (1)

Pro Forma 72 Hotels - 2021 Q1 Apr May Jun Q2 YTD Occupancy 50.3% 62.0% 64.0% 68.6% 64.9% 57.6% ADR $ 104.12 $ 111.81 $ 119.39 $ 128.12 $ 120.05 $ 113.14 RevPAR $ 52.41 $ 69.26 $ 76.47 $ 87.94 $ 77.88 $ 65.21













2020 Variance











Occupancy change vs 2020 -18.0% 307.5% 174.4% 100.1% 167.3% 34.6% ADR change vs 2020 -33.4% 15.6% 31.4% 30.2% 25.6% -18.7% RevPAR change vs 2020 -45.4% 371.0% 260.7% 160.6% 235.7% 9.4%













2019 Variance











Occupancy change vs 2019 -34.5% -24.2% -21.2% -18.1% -21.1% -27.5% ADR change vs 2019 -37.8% -33.4% -28.4% -21.8% -27.7% -32.1% RevPAR change vs 2019 -59.2% -49.5% -43.6% -35.9% -43.0% -50.8%













Pro Forma 72 Hotels - 2020 Q1 Apr May Jun Q2 YTD Occupancy 61.4% 15.2% 23.3% 34.3% 24.3% 42.8% ADR $ 156.44 $ 96.73 $ 90.83 $ 98.40 $ 95.57 $ 139.19 RevPAR $ 95.99 $ 14.71 $ 21.20 $ 33.75 $ 23.20 $ 59.59













Pro Forma 72 Hotels - 2019 Q1 Apr May Jun Q2 YTD Occupancy 76.8% 81.8% 81.2% 83.8% 82.3% 79.5% ADR $ 167.27 $ 167.85 $ 166.87 $ 163.75 $ 166.14 $ 166.69 RevPAR $ 128.48 $ 137.23 $ 135.55 $ 137.22 $ 136.65 $ 132.59





(1) Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 72 hotels owned as of June 30, 2021, as if all such hotels had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2019. For any hotels acquired by the Company after January 1, 2019 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has included in the pro forma information the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period from January 1, 2019, to the date the Acquired Hotels were purchased by the Company (the "Pre-acquisition Period"). The financial results for the Pre-acquisition Period were provided by the third-party owner of such Acquired Hotel prior to purchase by the Company and have not been audited or reviewed by our auditors or adjusted by us. The pro forma information is included to enable comparison of results for the current reporting period to results for the comparable period of the prior year and are not indicative of future results.

Year-to-Date 2021 Summary

Net Loss: Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $57.5 million , or $0.55 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $73.2 million , or $0.70 per diluted share, in the same period of 2020.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was , or per diluted share, compared with a net loss of , or per diluted share, in the same period of 2020. Pro Forma & Same Store RevPAR: Revenue per available room ("RevPAR") increased 9.4% percent to $65.21 from the same period in 2020. Average daily rate ("ADR") decreased 18.7 percent to $113.14 compared to the same period in 2020, and occupancy increased 34.6 percent to 57.6 percent.

Revenue per available room ("RevPAR") increased 9.4% percent to from the same period in 2020. Average daily rate ("ADR") decreased 18.7 percent to compared to the same period in 2020, and occupancy increased 34.6 percent to 57.6 percent. Pro Forma Hotel EBITDA: Pro forma hotel EBITDA was $33.0 million , an increase of 67.4 percent from the same period in 2020. Pro forma hotel EBITDA margin grew to 22.9 percent from 14.7 percent in the same period of 2020.

Pro forma hotel EBITDA was , an increase of 67.4 percent from the same period in 2020. Pro forma hotel EBITDA margin grew to 22.9 percent from 14.7 percent in the same period of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA re : Adjusted EBITDA re increased 100.3 percent to $28.0 million from $14.0 million in the same period of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 100.3 percent to from in the same period of 2020. Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO was $1.5 million , or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to ($12.7) million , or ($0.12) per diluted share, in the same period of 2020.

Adjusted FFO was , or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, in the same period of 2020. Capital Improvements: The Company invested $6.5 million in capital improvements during the second quarter.

Asset Contribution to GIC Joint Venture Completed

On May 1, 2021, the Company contributed a portfolio of six hotels containing 846 guestrooms into its existing joint venture with an affiliate of GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, which increased the joint venture's investment to nearly $450 million since formation in 2019. Total consideration for the portfolio was $172.0 million, or $203,000 per key, and GIC contributed $84.3 million in cash to complete the acquisition of their 49% interest. Net proceeds from the transaction were used to repay $62.5 million of the Company's senior debt, and $20.9 million was retained in cash.

Six-Hotel Portfolio Contribution Asset Listing:

183 guestroom - Courtyard by Marriott Pittsburgh Downtown

153 guestroom - Courtyard by Marriott Scottsdale North

121 guestroom - SpringHill Suites by Marriott Scottsdale North

138 guestroom - Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa/Ybor City/Downtown

129 guestroom - Homewood Suites by Hilton Aliso Viejo - Laguna Beach

- Laguna Beach 122 guestroom - Homewood Suites by Hilton Tucson/St. Philip's Plaza University

Acquisition of Residence Inn Steamboat Springs Completed

On July 9, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of the 110-guestroom Residence Inn by Marriott Steamboat Springs for $33.0 million through its joint venture with GIC. The Company funded its 51% interest in the joint venture acquisition using approximately $17 million of cash on-hand.

Capital Markets & Balance Sheet

On April 29, 2021, the joint venture, in which the Company is a 51 percent owner and general partner, completed an amendment of its existing $200 million credit facility that provides for a temporary waiver of financial covenants through the fourth quarter of 2021, and modifies certain financial covenant measures through the second quarter of 2023. The amendment provides for additional credit availability for capital expenditures and other general joint venture purposes, permits equity-funded acquisitions up to $150 million, and contains customary restrictions and limitations related to distributions and dispositions.

On June 30, 2021, inclusive of its pro rata share of the Joint Venture credit facility, the Company had the following:

Pro rata outstanding debt of $1.0 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 3.38 percent.

with a weighted average interest rate of 3.38 percent. After giving effect to interest rate derivative agreements, $815.4 million , or 80 percent, of our pro rata outstanding debt had fixed interest rates, and $206.3 million , or 20 percent, had variable interest rates.

, or 80 percent, of our pro rata outstanding debt had fixed interest rates, and , or 20 percent, had variable interest rates. Pro rata unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $52.6 million .

. Revolving credit facility availability of $340.0 million , plus an additional $50.0 million available to borrow subject to certain requirements.

, plus an additional available to borrow subject to certain requirements. Total liquidity of $442.6 million , including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and revolving credit facility availability.

On July 23, 2021, inclusive of the recent transaction activity and its pro rata share of the Joint Venture credit facility, the Company had the following:

Pro rata outstanding debt of $1.0 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 3.38 percent.

with a weighted average interest rate of 3.38 percent. After giving effect to interest rate derivative agreements, $815.1 million , or 80 percent, of our pro rata outstanding debt had fixed interest rates, and $206.3 million , or 20 percent, had variable interest rates.

, or 80 percent, of our pro rata outstanding debt had fixed interest rates, and , or 20 percent, had variable interest rates. Pro rata unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $41.9 million .

. Revolving credit facility availability of $340.0 million , plus an additional $50.0 million available to borrow subject to certain requirements.

, plus an additional available to borrow subject to certain requirements. Total liquidity of $431.9 million , including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and revolving credit facility availability.

The Company's balance sheet continues to be well positioned with no debt maturities until November 2022.

Dividends

On July 30, 2021, the Company declared a quarterly cash preferred dividend of $0.403125 per share on its 6.45% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and $0.390625 per share on its 6.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The preferred dividends are payable on August 31, 2021, to holders of record as of August 16, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 9:00 AM ET. To participate in the conference call, dial 877-930-8101 approximately ten minutes before the call begins (8:50 AM ET). The conference identification code for the call is 7651598. Additionally, a live webcast of the quarterly conference call will be available through the Company's website, www.shpreit.com. A replay of the quarterly conference call webcast will be available until 12:00 PM ET Wednesday, August 11, 2021, by dialing 855-859-2056, conference identification code 7651598. A replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website until October 31, 2021.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 3, 2021, the Company's portfolio consisted of 73 hotels, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,398 guestrooms located in 23 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "forecast," "continue," "plan," "likely," "would" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections, or other forward-looking information. Examples of forward-looking statements include the following: the Company's ability to realize growth from the deployment of renovation capital; projections of the Company's revenues and expenses, capital expenditures or other financial items; descriptions of the Company's plans or objectives for future operations, acquisitions, dispositions, financings, redemptions or services; forecasts of the Company's future financial performance and potential increases in average daily rate, occupancy, RevPAR, room supply and demand, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO and AFFO; the Company's outlook with respect to pro forma RevPAR, pro forma RevPAR growth, RevPAR, RevPAR growth, AFFO, AFFO per diluted share and unit and renovation capital deployed; and descriptions of assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing expectations regarding the timing of their occurrence. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the U.S. economy, supply and demand in the hotel industry, and other factors as are described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For information about the Company's business and financial results, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC, and its quarterly and other periodic filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to update the statements in this release to conform the statements to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.







Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands)



June 30, 2021

December 31,

2020

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Investment in hotel properties, net $ 2,064,169

$ 2,105,946 Undeveloped land 1,500

1,500 Assets held for sale, net 425

425 Cash and cash equivalents 56,069

20,719 Restricted cash 22,103

18,177 Investment in real estate loans, net 23,707

23,689 Right-of-use assets, net 27,656

28,420 Trade receivables, net 14,777

11,775 Prepaid expenses and other 8,698

9,763 Deferred charges, net 4,194

4,429 Other assets 8,165

8,176 Total assets $ 2,231,463

$ 2,233,019 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Debt, net of debt issuance costs $ 1,078,522

$ 1,094,745 Lease liabilities, net 17,821

18,438 Accounts payable 3,042

2,674 Accrued expenses and other 66,356

65,099 Total liabilities 1,165,741

1,180,956







Total stockholders' equity 936,599

988,742 Non-controlling interests in operating partnership 1,024

1,111 Non-controlling interests in joint venture 128,099

62,210 Total equity 1,065,722

1,052,063 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,231,463

$ 2,233,019





























Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues:















Room $ 79,995

$ 23,828

$ 133,240

$ 122,431

Food and beverage 1,556

248

2,559

5,132

Other 4,973

1,360

8,579

6,258

Total revenues 86,524

25,436

144,378

133,821

Expenses:















Room 17,584

6,415

30,134

30,988

Food and beverage 968

333

1,524

4,370

Other hotel operating expenses 29,385

16,588

53,959

51,871

Property taxes, insurance and other 10,990

11,466

21,894

23,164

Management fees 2,314

644

3,869

3,716

Depreciation and amortization 26,586

27,565

53,883

54,644

Corporate general and administrative 6,506

5,315

12,184

9,983

Transaction costs 3,849

-

3,849

-

Provision for credit losses -

-

-

2,530

Loss on impairment and write-off of assets -

-

-

782

Total expenses 98,182

68,326

181,296

182,048

Gain (loss) on disposal of assets, net 31

(32)

81

(35)

Operating loss (11,627)

(42,922)

(36,837)

(48,262)

Other income (expense):















Interest expense (10,962)

(10,749)

(21,750)

(21,761)

Other income, net 2,295

876

5,527

2,982

Total other income (expense) (8,667)

(9,873)

(16,223)

(18,779)

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (20,294)

(52,795)

(53,060)

(67,041)

Income tax (expense) benefit (275)

247

(380)

(1,721)

Net loss (20,569)

(52,548)

(53,440)

(68,762)

Less - Loss attributable to non-controlling interests:















Operating Partnership 34

96

88

133

Joint venture 1,843

2,035

3,295

2,890

Net loss attributable to Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (18,692)

(50,417)

(50,057)

(65,739)

Preferred dividends (3,709)

(3,709)

(7,418)

(7,418)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (22,401)

$ (54,126)

$ (57,475)

$ (73,157)

Loss per share:















Basic and diluted $ (0.21)

$ (0.52)

$ (0.55)

$ (0.70)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic and diluted 104,495

104,154

104,387

104,075



























Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Measures – Funds From Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)



For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Net loss $ (20,569)

$ (52,548)

$ (53,440)

$ (68,762) Preferred dividends (3,709)

(3,709)

(7,418)

(7,418) Loss related to non-controlling interests in joint venture 1,843

2,035

3,295

2,890 Net loss applicable to common shares and common units (22,435)

(54,222)

(57,563)

(73,290) Real estate-related depreciation (1) 26,468

27,450

53,648

54,414 Loss on impairment and write-off of assets -

-

-

782 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (31)

32

(81)

35 Adjustments from non-controlling interest in joint venture (2,175)

(1,533)

(3,685)

(2,946) FFO applicable to common shares and common units 1,827

(28,273)

(7,681)

(21,005) Provision for credit losses -

-

-

2,530 Amortization of lease-related intangible assets, net 21

21

43

43 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,113

555

2,124

1,012 Amortization of franchise fees (1) 118

115

235

230 Equity-based compensation 2,400

1,966

3,969

3,441 Transaction costs 3,849

-

3,849

- Debt transaction costs 27

270

143

271 Non-cash interest income (2) (260)

(749)

(517)

(1,540) Non-cash lease expense, net 137

65

257

174 Casualty losses, net 189

201

154

290 Increase in deferred tax asset valuation allowance -

-

-

2,058 Adjustments from non-controlling interest in joint venture (1,001)

(93)

(1,079)

(157) AFFO applicable to common shares and common units $ 8,420

$ (25,922)

$ 1,497

$ (12,653) Weighted average diluted common shares / common units for FFO (3) 104,992

104,331

104,547

104,265 Weighted average diluted common shares / common units for AFFO (3) 104,992

104,331

105,172

104,265 FFO per common share / common unit $ 0.02

$ (0.27)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.20) AFFO per common share / common unit $ 0.08

$ (0.25)

$ 0.01

$ (0.12)





(1) The total of these line items represents depreciation and amortization as reported on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the periods presented.



(2) Non-cash interest income relates to the amortization of the discount on certain notes receivable. The discount on these notes receivable was recorded at inception of the related loans based on the estimated value of the embedded purchase options in the notes receivable.



(3) The Company includes the outstanding OP units issued by Summit Hotel OP, LP, the Company's operating partnership, held by limited partners other than the Company because the OP units are redeemable for cash or, at the Company's option, shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.







Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Reconciliation of Weighted Average Diluted Common Shares (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Reconciliation of weighted average diluted common shares for FFO: Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding 104,495

104,154

104,387

104,075 Dilutive effect of restricted stock awards 338

51

625

81 Dilutive effect of shares issuable upon conversion of convertible debt 23,978

-

22,521

- Adjusted weighted dilutive common shares outstanding 128,811

104,205

127,533

104,156















Non-GAAP adjustment for dilutive effects of common units 159

177

160

190 Non-GAAP adjustment for dilutive effects of restricted stock awards -

(51)

(625)

(81) Non-GAAP adjustment for dilutive effects of shares issuable upon conversion of convertible debt (23,978)

-

(22,521)

- Non-GAAP weighted dilutive common shares / common units outstanding - FFO 104,992

104,331

104,547

104,265















Reconciliation of weighted average diluted common shares for AFFO: Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding 104,495

104,154

104,387

104,075 Dilutive effect of restricted stock awards 338

51

625

81 Dilutive effect of shares issuable upon conversion of convertible debt 23,978

-

22,521

- Adjusted weighted dilutive common shares outstanding 128,811

104,205

127,533

104,156















Non-GAAP adjustment for dilutive effects of common units 159

177

160

190 Non-GAAP adjustment for dilutive effects of restricted stock awards -

(51)

-

(81) Non-GAAP adjustment for dilutive effects of shares issuable upon conversion of convertible debt (23,978)

-

(22,521)

- Non-GAAP weighted dilutive common shares / common units outstanding - AFFO 104,992

104,331

105,172

104,265





















Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Measures – EBITDAre (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Net loss $ (20,569)

$ (52,548)

$ (53,440)

$ (68,762) Depreciation and amortization 26,586

27,565

53,883

54,644 Interest expense 10,962

10,749

21,750

21,761 Interest income (1)

(54)

(2)

(110) Income tax expense (benefit) 275

(247)

380

1,721 EBITDA 17,253

(14,535)

22,571

9,254 Loss on impairment and write-off of assets -

-

-

782 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (31)

32

(81)

35 EBITDAre 17,222

(14,503)

22,490

10,071 Provision for credit losses -

-

-

2,530 Amortization of lease-related intangible assets, net 21

21

43

43 Equity-based compensation 2,400

1,966

3,969

3,441 Transaction costs 3,849

-

3,849

- Debt transaction costs 27

270

143

271 Non-cash interest income (1) (260)

(749)

(517)

(1,540) Non-cash lease expense, net 137

65

257

174 Casualty losses, net 189

201

154

290 Loss from non-controlling interest in joint venture 1,843

2,035

3,295

2,890 Adjustments from non-controlling interest in joint venture (3,694)

(2,097)

(5,725)

(4,211) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 21,734

$ (12,791)

$ 27,958

$ 13,959





(1) Non-cash interest income relates to the amortization of the discount on certain notes receivable. The discount on these notes receivable was recorded at inception of the related loans based on the estimated value of the embedded purchase options in the notes receivable.







Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Pro Forma Hotel Operating Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, Pro Forma Operating Data (1) (2) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Pro forma room revenue $ 79,995

$ 23,828

$ 133,240

$ 122,431 Pro forma other hotel operations revenue 6,529

1,607

11,138

11,389 Pro forma total revenues 86,524

25,435

144,378

133,820 Pro forma total hotel operating expenses 61,241

35,444

111,379

114,104 Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 25,283

$ (10,009)

$ 32,999

$ 19,716 Pro forma hotel EBITDA Margin 29.2%

-39.4%

22.9%

14.7% Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures Revenue:













Total revenues $ 86,524

$ 25,436

$ 144,378

$ 133,821 Total revenues - acquisitions (1) -

-

-

- Total revenues - dispositions (2) -

(1)

-

(1) Pro forma total revenues 86,524

25,435

144,378

133,820















Hotel Operating Expenses:













Total hotel operating expenses 61,241

35,446

111,380

114,109 Hotel operating expenses - acquisitions (1) -

-

-

- Hotel operating expenses - dispositions (2) -

(2)

(1)

(5) Pro forma hotel operating expenses 61,241

35,444

111,379

114,104















Hotel EBITDA:













Operating loss (11,627)

(42,922)

(36,837)

(48,262) (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (31)

32

(81)

35 Loss on impairment and write-off of assets -

-

-

782 Provision for credit losses -

-

-

2,530 Transaction costs 3,849

-

3,849

- Corporate general and administrative 6,506

5,315

12,184

9,983 Depreciation and amortization 26,586

27,565

53,883

54,644 Hotel EBITDA 25,283

(10,010)

32,998

19,712 Hotel EBITDA - acquisitions (1) -

-

-

- Hotel EBITDA - dispositions (2) -

1

1

4 Same store hotel EBITDA 25,283

(10,009)

32,999

19,716 Hotel EBITDA - acquisitions (3) -

-

-

- Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 25,283

$ (10,009)

$ 32,999

$ 19,716





(1) For any hotels acquired by the Company after January 1, 2020 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has excluded the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period the Acquired Hotels were purchased by the Company to June 30, 2021 (the "Acquisition Period") in determining same-store hotel EBITDA.



(2) For hotels sold by the Company between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 (the "Disposed Hotels"), the Company has excluded the financial results of each of the Disposed Hotels for the period beginning on January 1, 2020 and ending on the date the Disposed Hotels were sold by the Company (the "Disposition Period") in determining same-store hotel EBITDA.



(3) Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 72 hotels owned as of June 30, 2021 as if all such hotels had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2020. For hotels acquired by the Company after January 1, 2020 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has included in the pro forma information the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. The financial results for the Acquired Hotels include information provided by the third-party owner of such Acquired Hotel prior to purchase by the Company and have not been audited or reviewed by our auditors or adjusted by us. The pro forma information is included to enable comparison of results for the current reporting period to results for the comparable period of the prior year and are not indicative of future results.







Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Pro Forma Hotel Operating Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except operating statistics)



2020

2021

Trailing Twelve

Pro Forma Operating Data (1) (2) Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Pro forma room revenue $ 48,636

$ 44,439

$ 53,245

$ 79,995

$ 226,315

Pro forma other hotel operations revenue 3,777

3,791

4,609

6,529

18,706

Pro forma total revenues 52,413

48,230

57,854

86,524

245,021

Pro forma total hotel operating expenses 46,750

45,817

50,138

61,241

203,946

Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 5,663

$ 2,413

$ 7,716

$ 25,283

$ 41,075

Pro forma hotel EBITDA Margin 10.8%

5.0%

13.3%

29.2%

16.8%























Pro Forma Statistics (1) (2)



















Rooms sold 467,734

443,166

511,365

666,345

2,088,610

Rooms available 1,038,496

1,038,496

1,015,920

1,027,208

4,120,120

Occupancy 45.0%

42.7%

50.3%

64.9%

50.7%

ADR $ 103.98

$ 100.27

$ 104.12

$ 120.05

$ 108.36

RevPAR $ 46.83

$ 42.79

$ 52.41

$ 77.88

$ 54.93























Actual Statistics



















Rooms sold 467,734

443,166

511,365

666,345

2,088,610

Rooms available 1,038,496

1,038,496

1,015,920

1,027,208

4,120,120

Occupancy 45.0%

42.7%

50.3%

64.9%

50.7%

ADR $ 103.98

$ 100.27

$ 104.12

$ 120.05

$ 108.36

RevPAR $ 46.83

$ 42.79

$ 52.41

$ 77.88

$ 54.93









Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures











Revenue:





Total revenues $ 52,412

$ 48,230

$ 57,854

$ 86,524

$ 245,020

Total revenues from acquisitions (1) -

-

-

-

-

Total revenues from dispositions (2) 1

-

-

-

1

Pro forma total revenues 52,413

48,230

57,854

86,524

245,021























Hotel Operating Expenses:



















Total hotel operating expenses 46,749

45,815

50,139

61,241

203,944

Total hotel operating expenses from acquisitions (1) -

-

-

-

-

Total hotel operating expenses from dispositions (2) 1

2

(1)

-

2

Pro forma total hotel operating expenses 46,750

45,817

50,138

61,241

203,946























Hotel EBITDA:

















Operating loss (26,281)

(34,867)

(25,210)

(11,627)

(97,985)

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets, net (211)

192

(50)

(31)

(100)

Loss on impairment and write-off of assets -

977

-

-

977

Provision for credit losses -

2,291

-

-

2,291

Transaction costs -

-

-

3,849

3,849

Corporate general and administrative 4,652

6,350

5,678

6,506

23,186

Depreciation and amortization 27,503

27,472

27,297

26,586

108,858

Hotel EBITDA 5,663

2,415

7,715

25,283

41,076

Hotel EBITDA from acquisitions (1) -

-

-

-

-

Hotel EBITDA from dispositions (2) -

(2)

1

-

(1)

Same store hotel EBITDA 5,663

2,413

7,716

25,283

41,075

Hotel EBITDA from acquisitions (3) -

-

-

-

-

Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 5,663

$ 2,413

$ 7,716

$ 25,283

$ 41,075



(1) For any hotels acquired by the Company after July 1, 2020 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has excluded the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period the Acquired Hotels were purchased by the Company to June 30, 2021 (the "Acquisition Period") in determining same-store hotel EBITDA.



(2) For hotels sold by the Company between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 (the "Disposed Hotels"), the Company has excluded the financial results of each of the Disposed Hotels for the period beginning on July 1, 2020 and ending on the date the Disposed Hotels were sold by the Company (the "Disposition Period") in determining same-store hotel EBITDA.



(3) Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 72 hotels owned as of June 30, 2021 as if all such hotels had been owned by the Company since July 1, 2020. For hotels acquired by the Company after July 1, 2020 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has included in the pro forma information the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. The financial results for the Acquired Hotels include information provided by the third-party owner of such Acquired Hotel prior to purchase by the Company and have not been audited or reviewed by our auditors or adjusted by us. The pro forma information is included to enable comparison of results for the current reporting period to results for the comparable period of the prior year and are not indicative of future results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures," which are measures of our historical financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures not prescribed by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These measures are as follows: (i) Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), (ii) Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre"), Adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA (as described below). We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner. Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income (loss) as a measure of our operating performance. Our non-GAAP financial measures may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures, property acquisitions, debt service obligations and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that our non-GAAP financial measures can enhance the understanding of our financial condition and results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily better indicators of any trend as compared to a comparable measure prescribed by GAAP such as net income (loss).

Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO")

As defined by Nareit, FFO represents net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding preferred dividends, gains (or losses) from sales of real property, impairment losses on real estate assets, items classified by GAAP as extraordinary, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate assets, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, and joint ventures. AFFO represents FFO excluding amortization of deferred financing costs, franchise fees, equity-based compensation expense, debt transaction costs, premiums on redemption of preferred shares, losses from net casualties, non-cash lease expense, non-cash interest income and non-cash income tax related adjustments to our deferred tax assets. Unless otherwise indicated, we present FFO and AFFO applicable to our common shares and common units. We present FFO and AFFO because we consider FFO and AFFO an important supplemental measure of our operational performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO and AFFO when reporting their results. FFO and AFFO are intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. Because FFO and AFFO exclude depreciation and amortization related to real estate assets, gains and losses from real property dispositions and impairment losses on real estate assets, FFO and AFFO provide performance measures that, when compared year over year, reflect the effect to operations from trends in occupancy, guestroom rates, operating costs, development activities and interest costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. Our computation of FFO differs slightly from the computation of Nareit-defined FFO related to the reporting of corporate depreciation and amortization expense. Our computation of FFO may also differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. FFO and AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions. Where indicated in this release, FFO is based on our computation of FFO and not the computation of Nareit-defined FFO unless otherwise noted.



EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA

EBITDA

EBITDA represents net income or loss, excluding: (i) interest, (ii) income tax expense and (iii) depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it provides investors with an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We also believe it helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Our management team also uses EBITDA as one measure in determining the value of acquisitions and dispositions.

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre

EBITDAre is based on EBITDA and is expected to provide additional relevant information about REITs as real estate companies in support of growing interest among generalist investors. EBITDAre is intended to be a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure that is independent of a company's capital structure and will provide a uniform basis to measure the enterprise value of a company compared to other REITs.

EBITDAre, as defined by Nareit, is calculated as EBITDA, excluding: (i) loss and gains on disposition of property and (ii) asset impairments, if any. We believe EBITDAre is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it provides investors with an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We also believe it helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results.

We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional non-recurring or certain non-cash items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDAre, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income, is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it provides investors with an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We also believe it helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results.

Hotel EBITDA

With respect to hotel EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses and non-cash items provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and operators have direct control. We believe the property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis.

We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative measure of our net income (loss) or operating performance. EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures and property acquisitions and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA can enhance your understanding of our financial condition and results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily a better indicator of any trend as compared to a comparable GAAP measure such as net income (loss). Above, we include a quantitative reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre and hotel EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure, which is net income (loss) and operating income (loss).

SOURCE Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.shpreit.com

