Summit Hotel Properties Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Nov 03, 2020, 16:35 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company"), today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
"We were encouraged by the significant improvement in demand during the third quarter as our portfolio RevPAR more than doubled from the second quarter driven by improved short-term leisure demand and significant market share gains. Our monthly corporate cash burn rate has been reduced by nearly 70% which has significantly extended our liquidity runway as our disciplined focus on cost controls and refining of an already efficient operating model lead to improved hotel-level profitability," said Dan Hansen, the Company's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident that the quality of our portfolio, the strength of our team, and the actions we are taking today position us well to resume our place as an industry leader as the headwinds related to the COVID-19 pandemic begin to abate," commented Mr. Hansen.
Third Quarter 2020 Summary
- Net Income: Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $38.3 million, or ($0.37) per diluted share, compared with net income of $7.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the same period of 2019.
- Pro Forma RevPAR: Pro forma revenue per available room ("RevPAR") decreased 63.5 percent to $46.83 from the same period in 2019. Pro forma average daily rate ("ADR") decreased 34.6 percent to $103.98 compared to the same period in 2019, and pro forma occupancy decreased 44.2 percent to 45.0 percent.
- Same-Store RevPAR: Same-store RevPAR decreased 63.9 percent to $45.17 from the same period in 2019. Same-store ADR decreased 34.7 percent to $101.83 compared to the same period in 2019, and same-store occupancy decreased 44.6 percent to 44.4 percent.
- Pro Forma Hotel EBITDA: Pro forma hotel EBITDA was $5.7 million, a decrease of 89.6 percent from the same period in 2019. Pro forma hotel EBITDA margin contracted to 10.8 percent from 37.6 percent in the same period of 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDAre: Adjusted EBITDAre decreased 94.4 percent to $2.5 million from $45.2 million in the same period of 2019.
- Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO was ($10.8) million, or ($0.10) per diluted share, compared to $32.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the same period of 2019.
- Cash Burn Rate and Liquidity: Monthly cash burn run-rate was $4.5 million in September and liquidity was $262.5 million at the end of the third quarter, including cash on hand.
The Company's results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 are as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts):
|
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
(unaudited)
|
Net (loss) income attributable to
common stockholders
|
$ (38,256)
|
$ 7,824
|
$ (111,413)
|
$ 62,240
|
Net (loss) income per diluted share
|
$ (0.37)
|
$ 0.07
|
$ (1.07)
|
$ 0.60
|
Total revenues
|
$ 52,412
|
$ 133,685
|
$ 186,233
|
$ 415,567
|
EBITDAre (1)
|
$ 2,258
|
$ 44,207
|
$ 14,859
|
$ 139,019
|
Adjusted EBITDAre (1)
|
$ 2,539
|
$ 45,201
|
$ 16,498
|
$ 144,346
|
FFO (1)
|
$ (12,642)
|
$ 30,903
|
$ (31,117)
|
$ 96,555
|
Adjusted FFO (1)
|
$ (10,806)
|
$ 32,470
|
$ (23,459)
|
$ 103,382
|
FFO per diluted share and unit (1,2)
|
$ (0.12)
|
$ 0.30
|
$ (0.30)
|
$ 0.93
|
Adjusted FFO per diluted share and unit (1,2)
|
$ (0.10)
|
$ 0.31
|
$ (0.22)
|
$ 0.99
|
Pro Forma (3)
|
RevPAR
|
$ 46.83
|
$ 128.41
|
$ 55.31
|
$ 131.18
|
RevPAR Growth
|
-63.5%
|
-57.8%
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
$ 5,663
|
$ 54,290
|
$ 25,379
|
$ 169,003
|
Hotel EBITDA margin
|
10.8%
|
37.6%
|
13.6%
|
38.5%
|
Hotel EBITDA margin growth
|
-2,675 bps
|
-2,491 bps
|
(1)
|
See tables later in this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP financial measures, including
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, funds from operations
("FFO"), FFO per diluted share and unit, adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), and AFFO per diluted share and unit, as well as a reconciliation
of operating income to hotel EBITDA. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.
|
(2)
|
Amounts are based on 104,375,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units and 104,310,000 weighted average diluted
common shares and units for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, respectively, and 104,302,000 weighted
average diluted common shares and units and 104,318,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units for the nine months
ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, respectively. The Company includes the outstanding common units of limited partnership
interests ("OP Units") in Summit Hotel OP, LP, the Company's operating partnership, held by limited partners other than the Company
in the determination of weighted average diluted common shares and units because the OP Units are redeemable for cash or, at the
Company's option, shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.
|
(3)
|
Unless stated otherwise in this release, all pro forma information includes operating and financial results for 72 hotels owned as of
September 30, 2020, as if each hotel had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2019 and remained open for the entirety
of the measurement period. As a result, all pro forma information includes operating and financial results for hotels acquired since
January 1, 2019, which includes periods prior to the Company's ownership. Pro forma and non-GAAP financial measures are unaudited.
Year-to-Date 2020 Summary
- Net Income: Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $111.4 million, or ($1.07) per diluted share, compared with net income of $62.2 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the same period of 2019.
- Pro Forma RevPAR: Pro forma revenue per available room ("RevPAR") decreased 57.8 percent to $55.31 from the same period in 2019. Pro forma average daily rate ("ADR") decreased 22.6 percent to $126.97 compared to the same period in 2019, and pro forma occupancy decreased 45.5 percent to 43.6 percent.
- Same-Store RevPAR: Same-store RevPAR decreased 57.8 percent to $54.19 from the same period in 2019. Same-store ADR decreased 22.3 percent to $125.56 compared to the same period in 2019, and same-store occupancy decreased 45.7 percent to 43.2 percent.
- Pro Forma Hotel EBITDA: Pro forma hotel EBITDA was $25.4 million, a decrease of 85.0 percent from the same period in 2019. Pro forma hotel EBITDA margin contracted to 13.6 percent from 38.5 percent in the same period of 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDAre: Adjusted EBITDAre decreased 88.6 percent to $16.5 million from $144.3 million in the same period of 2019.
- Adjusted FFO: AFFO was ($23.5) million, or ($0.22) per diluted share, compared to $103.4 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, in the same period of 2019.
Capital Improvements
The Company invested $3.3 million and $19.2 million in capital improvements during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, and anticipates investing a total of approximately $23 million to $25 million in capital improvements on a consolidated basis across its portfolio during 2020.
Capital Markets & Balance Sheet
On September 30, 2020, inclusive of its pro rata share of the Joint Venture credit facility, the Company had the following:
- Pro rata outstanding debt of $1.0 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 3.51 percent.
- After giving effect to interest rate derivative agreements, $546.6 million, or 53 percent, of our pro rata outstanding debt had fixed interest rates, and $475.5 million, or 47 percent, had variable interest rates.
- Pro rata unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $37.5 million.
- Revolving credit facility availability of $175.0 million, plus an additional $50.0 million available to borrow subject to certain requirements.
On October 23, 2020, inclusive of its pro rata share of the Joint Venture credit facility, the Company had the following:
- Pro rata outstanding debt of $1.0 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 3.51 percent.
- After giving effect to interest rate derivative agreements, $546.3 million, or 53 percent, of our pro rata outstanding debt had fixed interest rates, and $475.4 million, or 47 percent, had variable interest rates.
- Pro rata unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $33.6 million.
- Revolving credit facility availability of $175.0 million, plus an additional $50.0 million available to borrow subject to certain requirements.
The Company's balance sheet continues to be well positioned with no debt maturities until November 2022 and an average length to maturity of approximately 3.3 years.
Dividends
On October 30, 2020, the Company declared a quarterly cash preferred dividend of $0.403125 per share on its 6.45% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and $0.390625 per share on its 6.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The preferred dividends are payable on November 30, 2020, to holders of record as of November 16, 2020.
Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 9:00 AM ET. To participate in the conference call, dial 877-930-8101 approximately ten minutes before the call begins (8:50 AM ET). The conference identification code for the call is 9188292. Additionally, a live webcast of the quarterly conference call will be available through the Company's website, www.shpreit.com. A replay of the quarterly conference call webcast will be available until 12:00 PM ET Wednesday, November 11, 2020, by dialing 855-859-2056, conference identification code 9188292. A replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website until January 31, 2021.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.
For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "forecast," "continue," "plan," "likely," "would" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections, or other forward-looking information. Examples of forward-looking statements include the following: the Company's ability to realize growth from the deployment of renovation capital; projections of the Company's revenues and expenses, capital expenditures or other financial items; descriptions of the Company's plans or objectives for future operations, acquisitions, dispositions, financings, redemptions or services; forecasts of the Company's future financial performance and potential increases in average daily rate, occupancy, RevPAR, room supply and demand, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO and AFFO; the Company's outlook with respect to pro forma RevPAR, pro forma RevPAR growth, RevPAR, RevPAR growth, AFFO, AFFO per diluted share and unit and renovation capital deployed; and descriptions of assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing expectations regarding the timing of their occurrence. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the U.S. economy, supply and demand in the hotel industry, and other factors as are described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
For information about the Company's business and financial results, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC, and its quarterly and other periodic filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to update the statements in this release to conform the statements to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.
|
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
|
September 30,
2020
|
December 31,
|
(unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
Investment in hotel properties, net
|
$ 2,125,446
|
$ 2,184,232
|
Undeveloped land
|
1,500
|
1,500
|
Assets held for sale, net
|
425
|
425
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
39,075
|
42,238
|
Restricted cash
|
17,532
|
27,595
|
Investment in real estate loans, net
|
29,689
|
30,936
|
Right-of-use assets, net
|
28,809
|
29,884
|
Trade receivables, net
|
12,512
|
13,281
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
6,659
|
8,844
|
Deferred charges, net
|
4,364
|
4,709
|
Other assets
|
9,185
|
12,039
|
Total assets
|
$ 2,275,196
|
$ 2,355,683
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Liabilities:
|
Debt, net of debt issuance costs
|
$ 1,084,092
|
$ 1,016,163
|
Lease liabilities
|
18,752
|
19,604
|
Accounts payable
|
3,610
|
4,767
|
Accrued expenses and other
|
72,340
|
71,759
|
Total liabilities
|
1,178,794
|
1,112,293
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
1,031,341
|
1,173,778
|
Non-controlling interests in operating partnership
|
1,265
|
1,809
|
Non-controlling interests in joint venture
|
63,796
|
67,803
|
Total equity
|
1,096,402
|
1,243,390
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 2,275,196
|
$ 2,355,683
|
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
|
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Revenues:
|
Room
|
$ 48,636
|
$ 123,112
|
$ 171,067
|
$ 382,868
|
Food and beverage
|
628
|
5,411
|
5,760
|
17,565
|
Other
|
3,148
|
5,162
|
9,406
|
15,134
|
Total revenues
|
52,412
|
133,685
|
186,233
|
415,567
|
Expenses:
|
Room
|
11,352
|
27,898
|
42,340
|
84,151
|
Food and beverage
|
520
|
4,437
|
4,890
|
13,596
|
Other hotel operating expenses
|
22,535
|
38,969
|
74,406
|
118,317
|
Property taxes, insurance and other
|
11,007
|
10,696
|
34,171
|
32,799
|
Management fees
|
1,335
|
3,676
|
5,051
|
13,280
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
27,503
|
23,202
|
82,147
|
72,517
|
Corporate general and administrative
|
4,652
|
5,532
|
14,635
|
17,442
|
Provision for credit losses
|
-
|
-
|
2,530
|
-
|
Loss on impairment of assets
|
-
|
-
|
782
|
1,685
|
Total expenses
|
78,904
|
114,410
|
260,952
|
353,787
|
Gain (loss) on disposal of assets, net
|
211
|
(31)
|
176
|
39,655
|
Operating (loss) income
|
(26,281)
|
19,244
|
(74,543)
|
101,435
|
Other income (expense):
|
Interest expense
|
(10,904)
|
(9,450)
|
(32,665)
|
(30,068)
|
Other income, net
|
1,278
|
1,808
|
4,260
|
3,255
|
Total other expense
|
(9,626)
|
(7,642)
|
(28,405)
|
(26,813)
|
(Loss) income from continuing operations
|
(35,907)
|
11,602
|
(102,948)
|
74,622
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
132
|
24
|
(1,589)
|
(1,027)
|
Net (loss) income
|
(35,775)
|
11,626
|
(104,537)
|
73,595
|
Less - Loss (income) attributable to non-
|
Operating Partnership
|
70
|
(15)
|
203
|
(150)
|
Joint venture
|
1,159
|
(77)
|
4,049
|
(77)
|
Net (loss) income attributable to Summit Hotel
|
(34,546)
|
11,534
|
(100,285)
|
73,368
|
Preferred dividends
|
(3,710)
|
(3,710)
|
(11,128)
|
(11,128)
|
Net (loss) income attributable to common
|
$ (38,256)
|
$ 7,824
|
$ (111,413)
|
$ 62,240
|
(Loss) earnings per share:
|
Basic and diluted
|
$ (0.37)
|
$ 0.07
|
$ (1.07)
|
$ 0.60
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
104,200
|
103,935
|
104,117
|
103,861
|
Diluted
|
104,200
|
103,970
|
104,117
|
103,916
|
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
|
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net (loss) income
|
$ (35,775)
|
$ 11,626
|
$ (104,537)
|
$ 73,595
|
Preferred dividends
|
(3,710)
|
(3,710)
|
(11,128)
|
(11,128)
|
Loss (income) from non-controlling interests in
|
1,159
|
(77)
|
4,049
|
(77)
|
Net (loss) income applicable to common
|
$ (38,326)
|
$ 7,839
|
$ (111,616)
|
$ 62,390
|
Real estate-related depreciation (1)
|
27,388
|
23,098
|
81,802
|
72,200
|
Loss on impairment of assets
|
-
|
-
|
782
|
1,685
|
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net
|
(211)
|
31
|
(176)
|
(39,655)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
-
|
-
|
2,530
|
-
|
Adjustments from non-controlling interest in
|
(1,493)
|
(65)
|
(4,439)
|
(65)
|
FFO applicable to common shares and
|
$ (12,642)
|
$ 30,903
|
$ (31,117)
|
$ 96,555
|
Amortization of lease-related intangible assets,
|
22
|
34
|
65
|
105
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
643
|
327
|
1,655
|
1,041
|
Amortization of franchise fees (1)
|
115
|
104
|
345
|
317
|
Equity-based compensation
|
1,517
|
1,450
|
4,958
|
4,766
|
Debt transaction costs
|
65
|
12
|
336
|
1,847
|
Non-cash interest income (2)
|
(757)
|
(694)
|
(2,297)
|
(1,713)
|
Non-cash lease expense, net
|
101
|
104
|
275
|
383
|
Casualty losses, net
|
117
|
231
|
407
|
82
|
Increase in deferred tax asset valuation
|
-
|
-
|
2,058
|
-
|
Adjustments from non-controlling interest in
|
(78)
|
(1)
|
(235)
|
(1)
|
Severance payments
|
91
|
-
|
91
|
-
|
AFFO applicable to common shares and
|
$ (10,806)
|
$ 32,470
|
$ (23,459)
|
$ 103,382
|
Weighted average diluted common shares /
|
104,375
|
104,310
|
104,302
|
104,318
|
FFO per common share / common unit
|
$ (0.12)
|
$ 0.30
|
$ (0.30)
|
$ 0.93
|
AFFO per common share / common unit
|
$ (0.10)
|
$ 0.31
|
$ (0.22)
|
$ 0.99
|
(1)
|
The total of these line items represents depreciation and amortization as reported on the Company's Condensed Consolidated
|
(2)
|
Non-cash interest income relates to the amortization of the discount on certain notes receivable. The discount on these notes
|
(3)
|
The Company includes the outstanding OP units issued by Summit Hotel OP, LP, the Company's operating partnership, held
|
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
|
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net (loss) income
|
$ (35,775)
|
$ 11,626
|
$ (104,537)
|
$ 73,595
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
27,503
|
23,202
|
82,147
|
72,517
|
Interest expense
|
10,904
|
9,450
|
32,665
|
30,068
|
Interest income
|
(31)
|
(78)
|
(141)
|
(218)
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
(132)
|
(24)
|
1,589
|
1,027
|
EBITDA
|
2,469
|
44,176
|
11,723
|
176,989
|
Loss on impairment of assets
|
-
|
-
|
782
|
1,685
|
Provision for credit losses
|
-
|
-
|
2,530
|
-
|
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net
|
(211)
|
31
|
(176)
|
(39,655)
|
EBITDAre
|
2,258
|
44,207
|
14,859
|
139,019
|
Amortization of lease-related intangible assets,
|
22
|
34
|
65
|
105
|
Equity-based compensation
|
1,517
|
1,450
|
4,958
|
4,766
|
Debt transaction costs
|
65
|
12
|
336
|
1,847
|
Non-cash interest income (1)
|
(757)
|
(694)
|
(2,297)
|
(1,713)
|
Non-cash lease expense, net
|
101
|
104
|
275
|
383
|
Casualty losses, net
|
117
|
231
|
407
|
82
|
Loss (income) from non-controlling interest in
|
1,159
|
(77)
|
4,049
|
(77)
|
Adjustments from non-controlling interest in
|
(2,034)
|
(66)
|
(6,245)
|
(66)
|
Severance payments
|
91
|
-
|
91
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDAre
|
$ 2,539
|
$ 45,201
|
$ 16,498
|
$ 144,346
|
(1)
|
Non-cash interest income relates to the amortization of the discount on certain notes receivable. The discount on these notes receivable
|
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
|
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
Pro Forma Operating Data (1) (2)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Pro forma room revenue
|
$ 48,636
|
$ 133,358
|
$ 171,067
|
$ 404,238
|
Pro forma other hotel operations revenue
|
3,777
|
11,206
|
15,166
|
34,322
|
Pro forma total revenues
|
52,413
|
144,564
|
186,233
|
438,560
|
Pro forma total hotel operating expenses
|
46,750
|
90,274
|
160,854
|
269,557
|
Pro forma hotel EBITDA
|
$ 5,663
|
$ 54,290
|
$ 25,379
|
$ 169,003
|
Pro forma hotel EBITDA Margin
|
10.8%
|
37.6%
|
13.6%
|
38.5%
|
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures
|
Revenue:
|
Total revenues
|
$ 52,412
|
$ 133,685
|
$ 186,233
|
$ 415,567
|
Total revenues - acquisitions (1)
|
-
|
12,761
|
-
|
38,003
|
Total revenues - dispositions (2)
|
1
|
(1,882)
|
-
|
(15,010)
|
Pro forma total revenues
|
52,413
|
144,564
|
186,233
|
438,560
|
Hotel Operating Expenses:
|
Total hotel operating expenses
|
46,749
|
85,676
|
160,858
|
262,143
|
Hotel operating expenses - acquisitions (1)
|
-
|
6,145
|
-
|
18,954
|
Hotel operating expenses - dispositions (2)
|
1
|
(1,547)
|
(4)
|
(11,540)
|
Pro forma hotel operating expenses
|
46,750
|
90,274
|
160,854
|
269,557
|
Hotel EBITDA:
|
Operating (loss) income
|
(26,281)
|
19,244
|
(74,543)
|
101,435
|
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net
|
(211)
|
31
|
(176)
|
(39,655)
|
Loss on impairment of assets
|
-
|
-
|
782
|
1,685
|
Provision for credit losses
|
-
|
-
|
2,530
|
-
|
Corporate general and administrative
|
4,652
|
5,532
|
14,635
|
17,442
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
27,503
|
23,202
|
82,147
|
72,517
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
5,663
|
48,009
|
25,375
|
153,424
|
Hotel EBITDA - acquisitions (1)
|
-
|
6,616
|
-
|
19,049
|
Hotel EBITDA - dispositions (2)
|
-
|
(335)
|
4
|
(3,470)
|
Pro forma hotel EBITDA
|
$ 5,663
|
$ 54,290
|
$ 25,379
|
$ 169,003
|
(1)
|
Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 72 hotels owned as of September 30, 2020, as if all such hotels had been owned by the Company since January
|
(2)
|
For hotels sold by the Company between January 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020 (the "Disposed Hotels"), the unaudited pro forma information excludes the financial results
|
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
|
2019
|
2020
|
Trailing Twelve
|
Pro Forma Operating Data (1) (2)
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Months Ended
Sept 30, 2020
|
Pro forma room revenue
|
$ 122,384
|
$ 98,603
|
$ 23,828
|
$ 48,636
|
$ 293,451
|
Pro forma other hotel operations revenue
|
11,318
|
9,782
|
1,607
|
3,777
|
26,484
|
Pro forma total revenues
|
133,702
|
108,385
|
25,435
|
52,413
|
319,935
|
Pro forma total hotel operating expenses
|
87,333
|
78,660
|
35,444
|
46,750
|
248,187
|
Pro forma hotel EBITDA
|
$ 46,369
|
$ 29,725
|
$ (10,009)
|
$ 5,663
|
$ 71,748
|
Pro forma hotel EBITDA Margin
|
34.7%
|
27.4%
|
-39.4%
|
10.8%
|
22.4%
|
Pro Forma Statistics (1) (2)
|
Rooms sold
|
788,040
|
630,278
|
249,310
|
467,734
|
2,135,362
|
Rooms available
|
1,038,496
|
1,027,208
|
1,027,208
|
1,038,496
|
4,131,408
|
Occupancy
|
75.9%
|
61.4%
|
24.3%
|
45.0%
|
51.7%
|
ADR
|
$ 155.30
|
$ 156.44
|
$ 95.57
|
$ 103.98
|
$ 137.42
|
RevPAR
|
$ 117.85
|
$ 95.99
|
$ 23.20
|
$ 46.83
|
$ 71.03
|
Actual Statistics
|
Rooms sold
|
790,751
|
630,278
|
249,310
|
467,734
|
2,138,073
|
Rooms available
|
1,042,076
|
1,027,208
|
1,027,208
|
1,038,496
|
4,134,988
|
Occupancy
|
75.9%
|
61.4%
|
24.3%
|
45.0%
|
51.7%
|
ADR
|
$ 154.88
|
$ 156.44
|
$ 95.57
|
$ 103.98
|
$ 137.29
|
RevPAR
|
$ 117.53
|
$ 95.99
|
$ 23.20
|
$ 46.83
|
$ 70.99
|
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures
|
Revenue:
|
Total revenues
|
$ 133,781
|
$ 108,385
|
$ 25,436
|
$ 52,412
|
$ 320,014
|
Total revenues from acquisitions (1)
|
775
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
775
|
Total revenues from dispositions (2)
|
(854)
|
-
|
(1)
|
1
|
(854)
|
Pro forma total revenues
|
133,702
|
108,385
|
25,435
|
52,413
|
319,935
|
Hotel Operating Expenses:
|
Total hotel operating expenses
|
87,629
|
78,663
|
35,446
|
46,749
|
248,487
|
Total hotel operating expenses from acquisitions (1)
|
520
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
520
|
Total hotel operating expenses from dispositions (2)
|
(816)
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
1
|
(820)
|
Pro forma total hotel operating expenses
|
87,333
|
78,660
|
35,444
|
46,750
|
248,187
|
Hotel EBITDA:
|
Operating income (loss)
|
17,971
|
(5,340)
|
(42,922)
|
(26,281)
|
(56,572)
|
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net
|
(5,763)
|
3
|
32
|
(211)
|
(5,939)
|
Loss on impairment of assets
|
836
|
782
|
-
|
-
|
1,618
|
Provision for credit losses
|
-
|
2,530
|
-
|
-
|
2,530
|
Corporate general and administrative
|
6,180
|
4,668
|
5,315
|
4,652
|
20,815
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
26,928
|
27,079
|
27,565
|
27,503
|
109,075
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
46,152
|
29,722
|
(10,010)
|
5,663
|
71,527
|
Hotel EBITDA from acquisitions (1)
|
255
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
255
|
Hotel EBITDA from dispositions (2)
|
(38)
|
3
|
1
|
-
|
(34)
|
Pro forma hotel EBITDA
|
$ 46,369
|
$ 29,725
|
$ (10,009)
|
$ 5,663
|
$ 71,748
|
(1)
|
Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 72 hotels owned as of September 30, 2020 as if all such hotels had been owned by the Company since October
|
(2)
|
For hotels sold by the Company between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020 (the "Disposed Hotels"), the pro forma information excludes the financial results of each of the Disposed Hotels for the period of ownership by the Company from October 1, 2019 through the date that the Disposed Hotels were sold by the Company.
|
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
|
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Pro Forma (1)
|
Rooms sold
|
467,734
|
838,378
|
1,347,322
|
2,463,477
|
Rooms available
|
1,038,496
|
1,038,496
|
3,092,912
|
3,081,504
|
Occupancy
|
45.0%
|
80.7%
|
43.6%
|
79.9%
|
ADR
|
$ 103.98
|
$ 159.07
|
$ 126.97
|
$ 164.09
|
RevPAR
|
$ 46.83
|
$ 128.41
|
$ 55.31
|
$ 131.18
|
Occupancy change
|
-44.2%
|
-45.5%
|
ADR change
|
-34.6%
|
-22.6%
|
RevPAR change
|
-63.5%
|
-57.8%
|
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Same-Store (2)
|
Rooms sold
|
428,046
|
772,938
|
1,240,433
|
2,276,614
|
Rooms available
|
965,080
|
965,080
|
2,874,260
|
2,863,650
|
Occupancy
|
44.4%
|
80.1%
|
43.2%
|
79.5%
|
ADR
|
$ 101.83
|
$ 156.00
|
$ 125.56
|
$ 161.57
|
RevPAR
|
$ 45.17
|
$ 124.94
|
$ 54.19
|
$ 128.45
|
Occupancy change
|
-44.6%
|
-45.7%
|
ADR change
|
-34.7%
|
-22.3%
|
RevPAR change
|
-63.9%
|
-57.8%
|
(1)
|
Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 72 hotels owned as of September 30, 2020, as if each hotel had been owned by the
|
(2)
|
Same-store information includes operating results for 67 hotels owned by the Company as of January 1, 2019, and at all times during the three and
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures," which are measures of our historical financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures not prescribed by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These measures are as follows: (i) Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), (ii) Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre"), Adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA (as described below). We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner. Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income (loss) as a measure of our operating performance. Our non-GAAP financial measures may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures, property acquisitions, debt service obligations and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that our non-GAAP financial measures can enhance the understanding of our financial condition and results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily better indicators of any trend as compared to a comparable measure prescribed by GAAP such as net income (loss).
Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO")
As defined by Nareit, FFO represents net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding preferred dividends, gains (or losses) from sales of real property, impairment losses on real estate assets, items classified by GAAP as extraordinary, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate assets, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, and joint ventures. AFFO represents FFO excluding amortization of deferred financing costs, franchise fees, equity-based compensation expense, debt transaction costs, premiums on redemption of preferred shares, losses from net casualties, non-cash lease expense, non-cash interest income and non-cash income tax related adjustments to our deferred tax assets. Unless otherwise indicated, we present FFO and AFFO applicable to our common shares and common units. We present FFO and AFFO because we consider FFO and AFFO an important supplemental measure of our operational performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO and AFFO when reporting their results. FFO and AFFO are intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. Because FFO and AFFO exclude depreciation and amortization related to real estate assets, gains and losses from real property dispositions and impairment losses on real estate assets, FFO and AFFO provide performance measures that, when compared year over year, reflect the effect to operations from trends in occupancy, guestroom rates, operating costs, development activities and interest costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. Our computation of FFO differs slightly from the computation of Nareit-defined FFO related to the reporting of corporate depreciation and amortization expense. Our computation of FFO may also differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. FFO and AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions. Where indicated in this release, FFO is based on our computation of FFO and not the computation of Nareit-defined FFO unless otherwise noted.
EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA
EBITDA
EBITDA represents net income or loss, excluding: (i) interest, (ii) income tax expense and (iii) depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it provides investors with an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We also believe it helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Our management team also uses EBITDA as one measure in determining the value of acquisitions and dispositions.
EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre
EBITDAre is based on EBITDA and is expected to provide additional relevant information about REITs as real estate companies in support of growing interest among generalist investors. EBITDAre is intended to be a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure that is independent of a company's capital structure and will provide a uniform basis to measure the enterprise value of a company compared to other REITs.
EBITDAre, as defined by Nareit, is calculated as EBITDA, excluding: (i) loss and gains on disposition of property and (ii) asset impairments, if any. We believe EBITDAre is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it provides investors with an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We also believe it helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results.
We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional non-recurring or certain non-cash items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDAre, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income, is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it provides investors with an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We also believe it helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results.
Hotel EBITDA
With respect to hotel EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses and non-cash items provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and operators have direct control. We believe the property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis.
We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative measure of our net income (loss) or operating performance. EBITDA, EBITDAre adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures and property acquisitions and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA can enhance your understanding of our financial condition and results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily a better indicator of any trend as compared to a comparable GAAP measure such as net income (loss). Above, we include a quantitative reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre and hotel EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure, which is net income (loss) and operating income (loss).
