SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

News provided by

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

Nov 04, 2025, 16:37 ET

Completed Sale of Two Assets for $39.0 million at Blended Cap Rate of 4.3 percent Subsequent to Quarter End

Completed Refinancing of $400 Million NCI Term Loan at Accretive Pricing to Further Strengthen Balance Sheet

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company"), today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

"Operating fundamentals in the third quarter remained relatively stable compared to the trends we observed in the second quarter, as reduced government demand and slower international inbound travel continued to pressure average daily rates. Despite this challenging backdrop, we continued to grow market share, with our RevPAR index increasing 140 basis points to ~116% in the third quarter. Our disciplined approach to cost management also resulted in pro forma operating expenses increasing less than 2% during the quarter and just over 1.5% year-to-date. Encouragingly, our outlook for the remainder of the year reflects expectations for sequential improvement in operating trends in the fourth quarter, and our longer-term outlook for better operating fundamentals is positive as the industry will benefit from a lack of new supply growth," said Jonathan P. Stanner, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We also continued to strengthen our balance sheet through the sale of two hotels for gross proceeds of $39.0 million subsequent to quarter end. The combined sales price reflects a blended trailing twelve-month net operating income capitalization rate of 4.3%. These transactions extend our successful capital recycling strategy, as we have sold 12 hotels since 2023, generating approximately $187 million of gross proceeds at a blended capitalization rate of 4.5%, inclusive of foregone capital expenditures. The strength of our balance sheet, which effectively has no debt maturities until 2028, together with our high-quality portfolio of well-located hotels, positions the Company favorably for long-term growth," continued Mr. Stanner.

Third Quarter 2025 Summary

  • Net Loss: Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $11.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $4.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Same Store RevPAR: Same store RevPAR decreased 3.7 percent to $115.77 compared to the third quarter of 2024. Same store ADR decreased 3.4 percent to $157.62, and same store occupancy decreased 0.3 percent to 73.5 percent.
  • Pro forma RevPAR: Pro forma RevPAR decreased 4.2 percent to $116.57 compared to the third quarter of 2024. Pro forma ADR decreased 3.6 percent to $158.25 compared to the same period in 2024, and pro forma occupancy decreased 0.5 percent to 73.7 percent.
  • Same Store Hotel EBITDA(1): Same store hotel EBITDA decreased to $52.0 million from $59.6 million in the same period in 2024. Same store hotel EBITDA margin contracted approximately 356 basis points to 30.3 percent.
  • Pro Forma Hotel EBITDA(1): Pro forma hotel EBITDA decreased to $54.1 million from $62.2 million in the same period in 2024. Pro forma hotel EBITDA margin contracted approximately 351 basis points to 30.6 percent.
  • Adjusted EBITDAre(1): Adjusted EBITDAre decreased to $39.3 million from $45.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Adjusted FFO(1): Adjusted FFO decreased to $21.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $27.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024.

Year-to-Date 2025 Summary

  • Net Loss: Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $17.6 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to net income of $24.5 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the same period of 2024.
  • Same Store RevPAR: Same store RevPAR decreased 2.0 percent to $123.32 compared to the same period of 2024. Same store ADR decreased 2.0 percent to $165.46, and same store occupancy remained unchanged at 74.5 percent.
  • Pro forma RevPAR: Pro forma RevPAR decreased 2.4 percent to $123.42 compared to the same period of 2024. Pro forma ADR decreased 2.1 percent to $165.56, and pro forma occupancy decreased 0.3 percent to 74.5 percent.
  • Same Store Hotel EBITDA(1): Same store hotel EBITDA decreased to $183.0 million from $198.4 million, and same store hotel EBITDA margin contracted 229 basis points to 33.9 percent.
  • Pro Forma Hotel EBITDA(1): Pro forma hotel EBITDA decreased to $188.1 million from $204.3 million, and pro forma hotel EBITDA margin contracted 221 basis points to 33.9 percent.
  • Adjusted EBITDAre(1): Adjusted EBITDAre decreased to $135.2 million from $150.1 million in the same period of 2024.
  • Adjusted FFO(1): Adjusted FFO decreased to $81.3 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to $94.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in the same period of 2024.

The Company's results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 are as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts and metrics):

For the Three Months
Ended September 30,


For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024



Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders

$   (11,301)


$     (4,272)


$   (17,597)


$    24,461

Net (loss) income per diluted share

$       (0.11)


$       (0.04)


$       (0.17)


$        0.21

Total revenues

$  177,117


$  176,807


$  554,512


$  558,852

EBITDAre (1)

$    46,166


$    53,745


$  165,665


$  184,699

Adjusted EBITDAre (1)

$    39,263


$    45,340


$  135,189


$  150,061

FFO (1)

$    16,289


$    23,135


$    66,371


$    83,557

Adjusted FFO (1)

$    21,253


$    27,610


$    81,319


$    93,976

FFO per diluted share and unit (1)

$        0.13


$        0.19


$        0.54


$        0.67

Adjusted FFO per diluted share and unit (1)

$        0.17


$        0.22


$        0.66


$        0.76









Pro Forma (2)








RevPAR

$    116.57


$    121.62


$    123.42


$    126.45

RevPAR Growth

(4.2) %




(2.4) %



Hotel EBITDA

$    54,118


$    62,180


$  188,144


$  204,344

Hotel EBITDA Margin

30.6 %


34.1 %


33.9 %


36.1 %

Hotel EBITDA Margin Change

  (351) bps




  (221) bps











Same Store (3)








RevPAR

$    115.77


$    120.23


$    123.32


$    125.82

RevPAR Growth

(3.7) %




(2.0) %



Hotel EBITDA

$    51,993


$    59,615


$  182,980


$  198,436

Hotel EBITDA Margin

30.3 %


33.9 %


33.9 %


36.2 %

Hotel EBITDA Margin Change

  (356) bps




  (229) bps





(1)

See tables later in this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of net (loss) income to non-GAAP financial measures, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, funds from operations ("FFO"), FFO per diluted share and unit, adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), and AFFO per diluted share and unit, as well as a reconciliation of operating income to hotel EBITDA. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.



(2)

Unless stated otherwise in this release, all pro forma information includes operating and financial results for 97 hotels owned as of September 30, 2025, as if each hotel had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2024 and remained open for the entirety of the reporting period. As a result, all pro forma information includes operating and financial results for hotels acquired since January 1, 2024, which may include periods prior to the Company's ownership. Pro forma and non-GAAP financial measures are unaudited.



(3)

All same store information includes operating and financial results for 95 hotels owned as of January 1, 2024 and at all times during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024.

Transaction Activity

In October 2025, the Company completed the sale of two hotels for a combined sales price of $39.0 million, including the Courtyard Kansas City Country Club Plaza for $19.0 million and the Courtyard Amarillo Downtown, which was owned in the Company's joint venture with GIC, for $20.0 million. The aggregate sales price for the transaction represented a blended 4.3 percent capitalization rate based on the estimated net operating income for the trailing twelve months ended September 2025 and after consideration of approximately $10.2 million of foregone near-term required capital expenditures. Net proceeds from the transaction of $24.0 million (pro-rata), which will generate a net gain on sale of approximately $6.7 million, were used to repay debt, enhance liquidity and for other general corporate purposes. The combined RevPAR for the sold hotels was $89 which is a nearly 27% discount to the current pro forma portfolio.

Since 2023, the Company and its affiliates have sold 12 hotels for a combined sales price of $187.3 million at a blended capitalization rate of approximately 4.5%, inclusive of an estimated $57.4 million of foregone capital needs, based on the trailing twelve-month net operating income at the time of each sale. The combined RevPAR for the sold hotels was $85 which is a nearly 30% discount to the current pro forma portfolio.

Sold Hotels


Keys


Date


Price (1)


Forgone

Capex (1)(2)


RevPAR (3)


T-12 NOI Cap
Rate Including
Capex


Summit
Ownership
Percentage

Courtyard - Kansas City
Country Club Plaza


123


Oct 2025


$  19,000


$     5,500


$            81


1.4 %


100 %

Courtyard - Amarillo
Downtown


107


Oct 2025


20,000


4,700


97


7.3 %


51 %

Total


230




$  39,000


$   10,200


$            89


4.3 %

(4)




(1)

In thousands. 

(2)

Reflects estimated near-term foregone capital expenditures for dispositions.

(3)

Reflects RevPAR for the twelve-month period immediately prior to sale.

(4)

Blended

Capital Markets Activity

NCI Term Loan Refinancing
 In July 2025, the Company, together with its joint venture partner, GIC, closed a $400.0 million senior unsecured term loan (the "2025 GIC Joint Venture Term Loan") to refinance the previous GIC joint venture term loan that was scheduled to mature in January 2026.

The 2025 GIC Joint Venture Term Loan provides for an interest rate equal to SOFR plus 235 basis points, which represents a 50 basis point reduction from the previous loan, and has a fully extended maturity date of July 2030, subject to extensions and certain other conditions.

GIC Joint Venture Interest Rate Swaps
 In August 2025, the GIC joint venture entered into two $150 million forward starting interest rate swaps to fix one-month term SOFR until January 2028. The interest rate swaps have an effective date of January 13, 2026 and a termination date of January 13, 2028. The two $150 million interest rate swaps with an average SOFR rate of 3.26% will replace $300 million of existing GIC Joint Venture interest rate swaps with an average SOFR rate of 3.49% scheduled to mature in January 2026.

Balance Sheet Summary

On a pro rata basis as of September 30, 2025, the Company had the following outstanding indebtedness and liquidity available:

  • Outstanding debt of $1.1 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 4.52 percent. After giving effect to interest rate derivative agreements, $826.9 million, or 75 percent, of our outstanding debt had a fixed interest rate, and $273.5 million, or 25 percent, had a variable interest rate.
  • Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $33.8 million.
  • Total liquidity of over $280 million, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and revolving credit facility availability.

Common and Preferred Dividend Declaration

On October 31, 2025, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on its common stock and per common unit of limited partnership interest in Summit Hotel OP, LP. The quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share represents an annualized dividend yield of 6.1 percent, based on the closing price of shares of the common stock on November 3, 2025.

In addition, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of:

  • $0.390625 per share on its 6.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
  • $0.3671875 per share on its 5.875% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
  • $0.328125 per unit on its 5.25% Series Z Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Units

The dividends are payable on November 28, 2025 to holders of record as of November 14, 2025.

2025 Outlook

While we remain confident in the long-term fundamentals in our portfolio, near-term results are being negatively affected by increased price sensitivity and continued macroeconomic volatility. We currently expect fourth quarter 2025 RevPAR growth to range from -2.0% to -2.5% as operating trends reflect sequential improvement from the second and third quarters of this year. We expect capital expenditures for full year 2025 of $60 million to $65 million on a pro rata basis.

Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on November 5, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

  1. To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details.

  2. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed using this link. A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, until February 2, 2026.

Supplemental Disclosures

In conjunction with this press release, the Company has furnished a financial supplement with additional disclosures on its website. Visit www.shpreit.com for more information. The Company has no obligation to update any of the information provided to conform to actual results or changes in portfolio, capital structure, or future expectations.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging facilities with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 4, 2025, the Company's portfolio consisted of 95 assets, 52 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 14,347 guestrooms located in 24 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow on X at @SummitHotel_INN.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "forecast," "continue," "plan," "likely," "would" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections, or other forward-looking information. Examples of forward-looking statements include the following: the Company's ability to realize growth from the deployment of renovation capital; projections of the Company's revenues and expenses, capital expenditures or other financial items; descriptions of the Company's plans or objectives for future operations, acquisitions, dispositions, financings, redemptions or services; forecasts of the Company's future financial performance and potential increases in average daily rate, occupancy, RevPAR, room supply and demand, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO and AFFO; the Company's outlook with respect to pro forma RevPAR, pro forma RevPAR growth, RevPAR, RevPAR growth, AFFO, AFFO per diluted share and unit and renovation capital deployed; and descriptions of assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing expectations regarding the timing of their occurrence. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the U.S. economy, supply and demand in the hotel industry, and other factors as are described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For information about the Company's business and financial results, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC, and its quarterly and other periodic filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to update the statements in this release to conform the statements to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)



September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024



(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Investments in lodging property, net


$                 2,677,174


$                 2,746,765

Investment in lodging property under development



7,617

Assets held for sale, net


31,548


1,225

Cash and cash equivalents


41,135


40,637

Restricted cash


6,270


7,721

Right-of-use assets, net


32,482


33,309

Trade receivables, net


19,022


18,625

Prepaid expenses and other


14,319


9,580

Deferred charges, net


10,335


6,460

Other assets


16,195


24,291

Total assets


$                 2,848,480


$                 2,896,230






LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Debt, net of debt issuance costs


$                 1,421,777


$                 1,396,710

Lease liabilities, net


24,421


24,871

Accounts payable


9,859


7,450

Accrued expenses and other


92,907


82,153

Total liabilities


1,548,964


1,511,184






Redeemable non-controlling interests


50,219


50,219






Total stockholders' equity


875,794


909,545

Non-controlling interests


373,503


425,282

Total equity


1,249,297


1,334,827

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and equity


$                 2,848,480


$                 2,896,230

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months
Ended September 30,


For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenues:









Room


$   156,323


$   157,408


$   490,653


$   497,864

Food and beverage


10,017


9,272


32,202


30,174

Other


10,777


10,127


31,657


30,814

Total revenues


177,117


176,807


554,512


558,852










Expenses:









Room


38,958


37,286


114,256


111,303

Food and beverage


8,217


7,289


24,596


23,130

Other lodging property operating expenses


58,575


56,330


174,440


170,061

Property taxes, insurance and other


14,106


13,250


41,123


40,822

Management fees


3,142


2,728


12,048


12,059

Depreciation and amortization


37,634


36,708


112,123


109,965

Corporate general and administrative


7,845


7,473


24,696


24,488

Transaction costs



10



10

Total expenses


168,477


161,074


503,282


491,838

(Loss) gain on disposal of assets, net


(57)


22


(136)


28,439

Operating income


8,583


15,755


51,094


95,453

Other income (expense):









Interest expense


(20,676)


(20,428)


(61,260)


(62,840)

Interest income


259


450


836


1,473

Gain on extinguishment of debt





3,000

Other (expense) income, net


(278)


999


1,810


3,813

Total other expense, net


(20,695)


(18,979)


(58,614)


(54,554)

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes


(12,112)


(3,224)


(7,520)


40,899

Income tax benefit (expense)


352


(332)


(1,580)


(2,924)

Net (loss) income


(11,760)


(3,556)


(9,100)


37,975

Less - Loss attributable to non-controlling interests


(5,083)


(3,908)


(5,379)


(362)

Net (loss) income attributable to Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
before preferred dividends


(6,677)


352


(3,721)


38,337

Less - Distributions to and accretion of redeemable non-controlling
interests


(656)


(656)


(1,970)


(1,970)

Less - Preferred dividends


(3,968)


(3,968)


(11,906)


(11,906)

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders


$    (11,301)


$      (4,272)


$    (17,597)


$     24,461










(Loss) income per common share:









Basic


$        (0.11)


$        (0.04)


$        (0.17)


$          0.23

Diluted


$        (0.11)


$        (0.04)


$        (0.17)


$          0.21

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:









Basic


105,889


106,033


107,169


105,891

Diluted


105,889


106,033


107,169


150,003

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Measures - Funds From Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share and unit amounts)



For the Three Months
Ended September 30,


For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024

Net (loss) income


$    (11,760)


$      (3,556)


$      (9,100)


$     37,975

Preferred dividends


(3,968)


(3,968)


(11,906)


(11,906)

Distributions to and accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests


(656)


(656)


(1,970)


(1,970)

Loss related to non-controlling interests in consolidated joint
ventures


3,565


3,274


3,051


4,011

Net (loss) income applicable to common shares and Common
Units


(12,819)


(4,906)


(19,925)


28,110

Real estate-related depreciation


37,064


35,721


110,421


106,590

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and other dispositions, net


57


(22)


136


(28,439)

FFO adjustments related to non-controlling interests in consolidated
joint ventures


(8,013)


(7,658)


(24,261)


(22,704)

FFO applicable to common shares and Common Units


16,289


23,135


66,371


83,557

Amortization of deferred financing costs


1,929


1,640


5,279


4,880

Amortization of franchise fees


180


169


530


494

Amortization of intangible assets, net


263


698


787


2,520

Equity-based compensation


2,049


1,854


6,754


6,337

Transaction costs



10



10

Debt transaction costs


323


66


338


647

Gain on extinguishment of debt





(3,000)

Non-cash interest income (1)



(134)



(400)

Non-cash lease expense, net


108


110


374


332

Casualty losses (gains), net


470


244


1,194


(637)

Deferred tax (benefit) expense


(532)



636


(3)

Other


885


604


885


966

AFFO adjustments related to non-controlling interests in consolidated
joint ventures


(711)


(786)


(1,829)


(1,727)

AFFO applicable to common shares and Common Units


$      21,253


$      27,610


$      81,319


$      93,976

FFO per share of common share/Common Unit


$          0.13


$          0.19


$          0.54


$          0.67

AFFO per common share/Common Unit


$          0.17


$          0.22


$          0.66


$          0.76










Weighted-average diluted common shares/Common Units


121,635


124,580


123,211


124,389



(1)

Non-cash interest income relates to the amortization of the discount on a note receivable. The discount on the note receivable was recorded at inception of the related loan based on the estimated value of the embedded purchase option in the note receivable.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

Reconciliation of Weighted Average Diluted Common Shares

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



For the Three Months
Ended September 30,


For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted


105,889


106,033


107,169


150,003

Adjusted for:









Non-GAAP adjustment for restricted stock awards (1)


2,737


2,604


2,688


Non-GAAP adjustment for dilutive effects of Common Units (2)


13,009


15,943


13,354


Non-GAAP adjustment for dilutive effect of shares of common
stock issuable upon conversion of convertible debt (3)





(25,614)

Non-GAAP weighted diluted share of common stock and
Common Units (3)


121,635


124,580


123,211


124,389



(1)

The weighted-average diluted shares of Common Stock and Common Units used to calculate FFO and AFFO per share of Common Stock and Common Units for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 and the nine months ended September 30, 2025 includes the dilutive effect of our outstanding restricted stock awards. These shares were excluded from our weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate net loss per share because they would have been antidilutive.



(2)

The Company includes the outstanding OP units issued by Summit Hotel OP, LP, the Company's operating partnership, held by limited partners other than the Company because the OP units are redeemable for cash or, at the Company's option, shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.



(3)

The weighted-average shares of Common Stock and Common Units used to calculate FFO and AFFO per share of Common Stock and Common Unit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 exclude the potential dilution related to our Convertible Notes as we intend to settle the principal value of the Convertible Notes in cash.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Measures - EBITDAre

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



 For the Three Months
Ended September 30,


For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024

Net (loss) income


$    (11,760)


$      (3,556)


$      (9,100)


$     37,975

Depreciation and amortization


37,634


36,708


112,123


109,965

Interest expense


20,676


20,428


61,260


62,840

Interest income on cash deposits


(89)


(145)


(334)


(566)

Income tax (benefit) expense


(352)


332


1,580


2,924

EBITDA


46,109


53,767


165,529


213,138

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and other dispositions, net


57


(22)


136


(28,439)

EBITDAre


46,166


53,745


165,665


184,699

Amortization of key money liabilities


(129)


(120)


(387)


(362)

Equity-based compensation


2,049


1,854


6,754


6,337

Transaction costs



10



10

Debt transaction costs


323


66


338


647

Gain on extinguishment of debt





(3,000)

Non-cash interest income (1)



(134)



(400)

Non-cash lease expense, net


108


110


374


332

Casualty losses (gains), net


470


244


1,194


(637)

Other


885


604


885


966

Loss related to non-controlling interests in consolidated joint
ventures


3,565


3,274


3,051


4,011

Adjustments related to non-controlling interests in consolidated joint
ventures


(14,174)


(14,313)


(42,685)


(42,542)

Adjusted EBITDAre


$     39,263


$     45,340


$   135,189


$   150,061



(1)

Non-cash interest income relates to the amortization of the discount on a note receivable. The discount on the note receivable was recorded at inception of the related loan based on the estimated fair value of the embedded purchase option in the note receivable.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

Pro Forma Hotel Operating Data

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months
Ended September 30,


For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,

Pro Forma Operating Data: (1)


2025


2024


2025


2024

Pro forma room revenue


$  156,323


$  162,848


$  490,653


$  504,244

Pro forma other hotel operations revenue


20,794


19,689


63,859


61,224

Pro forma total revenues


177,117


182,537


554,512


565,468

Pro forma total hotel operating expenses


122,999


120,357


366,368


361,124

Pro forma hotel EBITDA


$  54,118


$  62,180


$  188,144


$  204,344

Pro forma hotel EBITDA Margin


30.6 %


34.1 %


33.9 %


36.1 %










Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures














Revenue:









Total revenues


$  177,117


$  176,807


$  554,512


$  558,852

Total revenues - acquisitions



6,626



17,257

Total revenues - dispositions



(896)



(10,641)

Pro forma total revenues (1)


177,117


182,537


554,512


565,468










Hotel Operating Expenses:









Hotel operating expenses


$  122,998


$  116,883


$  366,463


$  357,375

Hotel operating expenses - acquisitions



4,061



11,349

Hotel operating expenses - dispositions


1


(587)


(95)


(7,600)

Pro forma hotel operating expense (1)


122,999


120,357


366,368


361,124










Hotel EBITDA:









Operating income


8,583


15,755


51,094


95,453

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and other dispositions, net


57


(22)


136


(28,439)

Transaction costs



10



10

Corporate general and administrative


7,845


7,473


24,696


24,488

Depreciation and amortization


37,634


36,708


112,123


109,965

Hotel EBITDA


54,119


59,924


188,049


201,477

Hotel EBITDA - acquisitions (2)


(2,125)



(5,164)


Hotel EBITDA - dispositions (3)


(1)


(309)


95


(3,041)

Same Store hotel EBITDA


51,993


59,615


182,980


198,436

Hotel EBITDA - acquisitions


2,125


2,565


5,164


5,908

Pro forma hotel EBITDA (1)


$  54,118


$  62,180


$  188,144


$  204,344



(1)

Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 97 hotels owned as of September 30, 2025, as if all such hotels had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2024. For hotels acquired by the Company after January 1, 2024 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has included in the pro forma information the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period from January 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025. The financial results for the Acquired Hotels include information provided by the third-party owner of such Acquired Hotel prior to purchase by the Company and have not been audited or reviewed by our auditors or adjusted by us. For any hotels sold by the Company after January 1, 2024 (the "Disposed Hotels"), the Company excludes the financial results of each of the Disposed Hotels from January 1, 2024 to the date the Disposed Hotels were sold by the Company in determining pro forma total revenues and pro forma hotel operating expenses. The pro forma information is included to enable comparison of results for the current reporting period to results for the comparable period of the prior year and are not indicative of future results.



(2)

For any hotels acquired by the Company after January 1, 2024, the Company has excluded the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period the Acquired Hotels were purchased by the Company to September 30, 2025 (the "Acquisition Period") in determining same-store hotel EBITDA.



(3)

For hotels sold by the Company between January 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025, the Company has excluded the financial results of each of the Disposed Hotels for the period beginning on January 1, 2024, and ending on the date the Disposed Hotels were sold by the Company (the "Disposition Period") in determining same-store hotel EBITDA.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

Pro Forma Hotel Operating Data

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except operating statistics)



2024


2025


Trailing Twelve
Months Ended
September 30, 2025

Pro Forma Operating Data: (1)


Q4


Q1


Q2


Q3


Pro forma room revenue


$        156,955


$        163,731


$        170,599


$        156,323


$             647,608

Pro forma other hotel operations revenue


20,299


20,747


22,318


20,794


84,158

Pro forma total revenues


177,254


184,478


192,917


177,117


731,766

Pro forma total hotel operating expenses


116,886


118,873


124,496


122,999


483,254

Pro forma hotel EBITDA


$          60,368


$          65,605


$          68,421


$          54,118


$             248,512

Pro forma hotel EBITDA Margin


34.1 %


35.6 %


35.5 %


30.6 %


34.0 %












Pro Forma Statistics: (1)











Rooms sold


957,027


946,105


1,029,583


987,833


3,920,548

Rooms available


1,339,060


1,309,950


1,324,598


1,341,084


5,314,692

Occupancy


71.5 %


72.2 %


77.7 %


73.7 %


73.8 %

ADR


$          164.00


$          173.06


$          165.70


$          158.25


$               165.18

RevPAR


$          117.21


$          124.99


$          128.79


$          116.57


$               121.85












Actual Statistics:











Rooms sold


935,012


946,105


1,029,583


987,833


3,898,533

Rooms available


1,312,953


1,309,950


1,324,598


1,341,084


5,288,585

Occupancy


71.2 %


72.2 %


77.7 %


73.7 %


73.7 %

ADR


$          163.47


$          173.06


$          165.70


$          158.25


$               165.06

RevPAR


$          116.42


$          124.99


$          128.79


$          116.57


$               121.68












Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures
















Revenue:











Total revenues


$        172,931


$        184,478


$        192,917


$        177,117


$             727,443

Total revenues - acquisitions


4,586





4,586

Total revenues - dispositions


(263)





(263)

Pro forma total revenues (1)


177,254


184,478


192,917


177,117


731,766












Hotel Operating Expenses:











Hotel operating expenses


114,770


118,851


124,614


122,998


481,233

Hotel operating expenses - acquisitions


2,261





2,261

Hotel operating expenses - dispositions


(145)


22


(118)


1


(240)

Pro forma hotel operating expenses (1)


116,886


118,873


124,496


122,999


483,254












Hotel EBITDA:











Operating income


8,037


19,827


22,684


8,583


59,131

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net


(473)


(1)


80


57


(337)

Loss on impairment and write-down of assets


6,723





6,723

Corporate general and administrative


7,403


8,571


8,280


7,845


32,099

Depreciation and amortization


36,471


37,230


37,259


37,634


148,594

Hotel EBITDA


58,161


65,627


68,303


54,119


246,210

Hotel EBITDA - acquisitions (2)


(89)


(429)


(2,610)


(2,125)


(5,253)

Hotel EBITDA - dispositions (3)


(118)


(22)


118


(1)


(23)

Same store hotel EBITDA


57,954


65,176


65,811


51,993


240,934

Hotel EBITDA - acquisitions


2,414


429


2,610


2,125


7,578

Pro forma hotel EBITDA (1)


$          60,368


$          65,605


$          68,421


$          54,118


$             248,512



(1)

Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 97 hotels owned as of September 30, 2025 as if all such hotels had been owned by the Company since October 1, 2024. For Acquired Hotels, the Company has included in the pro forma information the financial results of each of the hotels acquired for the period from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025. The financial results for the hotels acquired include information provided by the third-party owner of such hotel prior to purchase by the Company and have not been audited or reviewed by our auditors or adjusted by us. For any hotels sold by the Company after October 1, 2024, the Company excludes the financial results of each of those hotels from October 1, 2024 to the date the hotels were sold by the Company in determining pro forma total revenues and pro forma hotel operating expenses. The pro forma information is included to enable comparison of results for the current reporting period to results for the comparable period of the prior year and are not indicative of future results.



(2)

For any hotels acquired by the Company after October 1, 2024, the Company has excluded the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period the Acquired Hotels were purchased by the Company to September 30, 2025 in determining same-store hotel EBITDA.



(3)

For hotels sold by the Company between October 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025, the Company has excluded the financial results of each of the hotels for the period beginning on October 1, 2024, and ending on the date the hotels were sold by the Company in determining same-store hotel EBITDA.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

Pro Forma and Same Store Data

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months
Ended September 30,


For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024

Pro Forma (1)









Rooms sold


987,833


991,580


2,963,521


2,982,405

Rooms available


1,341,084


1,338,979


3,975,632


3,987,807

Occupancy


73.7 %


74.1 %


74.5 %


74.8 %

ADR


$  158.25


$  164.23


$  165.56


$  169.07

RevPAR


$  116.57


$  121.62


$  123.42


$  126.45










Occupancy change


(0.5) %




(0.3) %



ADR change


(3.6) %




(2.1) %



RevPAR change


(4.2) %




(2.4) %























For the Three Months
Ended September 30,


For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024

Same-Store (2)









Rooms sold


958,077


959,772


2,882,081


2,890,624

Rooms available


1,304,376


1,302,271


3,866,705


3,878,481

Occupancy


73.5 %


73.7 %


74.5 %


74.5 %

ADR


$  157.62


$  163.14


$  165.46


$  168.82

RevPAR


$  115.77


$  120.23


$  123.32


$  125.82










Occupancy change


(0.3) %




— %



ADR change


(3.4) %




(2.0) %



RevPAR change


(3.7) %




(2.0) %





(1)

Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 97 hotels owned as of September 30, 2025, as if each hotel had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2024. As a result, these pro forma operating and financial measures include operating results for certain hotels for periods prior to the Company's ownership.



(2)

Same-store information includes operating results for 95 hotels owned by the Company as of January 1, 2024, and at all times during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures," which are measures of our historical financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures not prescribed by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These measures are as follows: (i) Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), (ii) Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre"), Adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA (as described below). We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner. Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income (loss) as a measure of our operating performance. Our non-GAAP financial measures may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures, property acquisitions, debt service obligations and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that our non-GAAP financial measures can enhance the understanding of our financial condition and results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily better indicators of any trend as compared to a comparable measure prescribed by GAAP such as net income (loss).

Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO")

As defined by Nareit, FFO represents net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding preferred dividends, gains (or losses) from sales of real property, impairment losses on real estate assets, items classified by GAAP as extraordinary, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate assets, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, and joint ventures. AFFO represents FFO excluding amortization of deferred financing costs, franchise fees, equity-based compensation expense, debt transaction costs, premiums on redemption of preferred shares, losses from net casualties, non-cash lease expense, non-cash interest income and non-cash income tax related adjustments to our deferred tax assets. Unless otherwise indicated, we present FFO and AFFO applicable to our common shares and common units. We present FFO and AFFO because we consider FFO and AFFO an important supplemental measure of our operational performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO and AFFO when reporting their results. FFO and AFFO are intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. Because FFO and AFFO exclude depreciation and amortization related to real estate assets, gains and losses from real property dispositions and impairment losses on real estate assets, FFO and AFFO provide performance measures that, when compared year over year, reflect the effect to operations from trends in occupancy, guestroom rates, operating costs, development activities and interest costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. Our computation of FFO differs slightly from the computation of Nareit-defined FFO related to the reporting of corporate depreciation and amortization expense. Our computation of FFO may also differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. FFO and AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions. Where indicated in this release, FFO is based on our computation of FFO and not the computation of Nareit-defined FFO unless otherwise noted.

EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA

In September 2017, Nareit proposed a standardized performance measure, called EBITDAre, which is based on EBITDA and is expected to provide additional relevant information about REITs as real estate companies in support of growing interest among generalist investors. The conclusion was reached that, while dedicated REIT investors have long been accustomed to utilizing the industry's supplemental measures such as FFO and net operating income ("NOI") to evaluate the investment quality of REITs as real estate companies, it would be helpful to generalist investors for REITs as real estate companies to also present EBITDAre as a more widely known and understood supplemental measure of performance. EBITDAre is intended to be a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure that is independent of a company's capital structure and will provide a uniform basis for one measurement of the enterprise value of a company compared to other REITs.

EBITDAre, as defined by Nareit, is calculated as EBITDA, excluding: (i) loss and gains on disposition of property and (ii) asset impairments, if any. We believe EBITDAre is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it provides investors with an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We also believe it helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results.

We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional non-recurring or unusual items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our on-going operating performance. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDAre, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income, is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it provides investors with an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We also believe it helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results.

With respect to hotel EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses and non-cash items provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and operators have direct control. We believe the property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the on-going operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis.

We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative measure of our net income (loss) or operating performance. EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures and property acquisitions and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA can enhance your understanding of our financial condition and results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily a better indicator of any trend as compared to a comparable GAAP measure such as net income (loss). Above, we include a quantitative reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre and hotel EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure, which is net income (loss) and operating income (loss).

SOURCE Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES DECLARES THIRD QUARTER 2025 DIVIDENDS

SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES DECLARES THIRD QUARTER 2025 DIVIDENDS

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company"), announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared,...
SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Hotels and Resorts

Hotels and Resorts

Travel

Travel

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics