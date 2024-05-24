Summit Medical Staffing Honored Among Veteran 100 Fastest-Growing Veteran-Owned or Operated Businesses in America

FREMONT, Neb., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Medical Staffing, a leading healthcare staffing agency, is proud to announce its recognition on the Vet100 list for 2023, a prestigious ranking that celebrates the top veteran-led businesses in the United States. This accolade underscores Summit Medical Staffing's commitment to excellence, leadership, and the significant contributions of veterans within the business community.

The Vet100 list, compiled annually by the Veteran Entrepreneur Training (VET) program in collaboration with Inc. magazine, recognizes and honors businesses across various industries that are led by veterans. Summit Medical Staffing's inclusion in this esteemed list highlights the company's success, growth, and the impact of veteran leadership on its continued achievements.

"We are thrilled and humbled to be recognized among the Veteran 100 Fastest-Growing Veteran-Owned or Operated Businesses in America," said Bill Watts, Veteran, CEO and Founder of Summit Medical Staffing. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our team. We remain committed to our mission of delivering exceptional staffing solutions while honoring the values instilled in us during our military service."

Founded on principles of discipline, teamwork, and service, Summit Medical Staffing benefits from the unique perspectives and skills brought to the organization by its veteran leaders. The company's commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace has contributed not only to its success in the healthcare staffing industry but also to broader recognition within the Vet100 list.

Summit Medical Staffing specializes in connecting healthcare professionals with temporary travel positions, ensuring that healthcare facilities have access to the best talent. The company's commitment to service, coupled with the leadership of veterans, has set it apart as a trusted partner in the healthcare staffing sector.

As Summit Medical Staffing celebrates its inclusion in the Vet100 list, the company remains dedicated to maintaining the high standards of service that have led to this recognition. The team looks forward to continued growth, creating meaningful employment opportunities, and making a positive impact on the healthcare industry.

Summit Medical Staffing

Summit Medical Staffing was founded in 2014 and is based in Fremont, Nebraska. Summit is a Veteran and Employee-owned company that provides staffing resources to Healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics, nationwide. Located in the Midwest, Summit strives to provide a dedicated and attentive approach to medical staffing services for the employer and the employee. Our philosophy to connect, educate, consult and advocate resonates within the entire Summit team. Our travelers make us special; our focus and commitment to them makes us unique. For more information, visit www.summitmedstaff.com.

SOURCE Summit Medical Staffing