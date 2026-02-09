Summitas Wins Private Asset Management's 2025 "Best Technology Platform for Family Offices" Award

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summitas, the innovative client engagement platform for family ofﬁces, wealth advisors, and other client-facing businesses, has been named "Best Technology Platform for Family Offices" at the 2026 Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards ceremony.

Private Asset Management. a leading professional finance publication, hosts the prestigious award ceremony to recognize the most innovative and exceptional investment professionals, wealth advisors, legal firms, consultants, and other key service providers serving the private wealth management community. The rigorous judging process involves a panel of independent experts from family offices, private banks, trusted advisers, consultants, and other service providers, each with in-depth knowledge and broad expertise.

"This award from the Private Asset Management group at With Intelligence is meaningful because it comes from a community that understands the real challenges family offices face," said Dan Gregerson, Summitas CEO. "We built our platform to reduce risk, improve clarity, and support long-term stewardship. I'm grateful to our clients and our team for making that vision real."

Summitas provides a centralized client operating platform that gathers data from multiple sources, including user-generated content, to simplify operations, increase communication, and organize, protect, and share information—all from one place. From the Digital Vault to collaboration tools, private communication, financial information integration, task management, and streamlined workflows, a branded Summitas portal delivers measurable value to family offices, wealth advisors, and other client-facing businesses.

About Summitas
Established in 2007 by seasoned entrepreneurs with a deep understanding of ultra-high-net-worth clientele and mission-critical software development, Summitas was born out of a vision to harness technology to meet the evolving needs of the 21st-century wealth industry.

SOURCE Summitas

