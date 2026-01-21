Summitas wins "Overall Technology Solution-Latin America" in the Miami Family Wealth Report Awards

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summitas, a leading client engagement platform, has been selected as a winner in the 'Overall Technology Solution – Latin America' category at the Miami Family Wealth Report Awards 2026 program.

The annual Miami Family Wealth Report Awards program recognizes the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams, and individuals serving the family office, family wealth, and trusted advisor communities in Miami, Latin America & the Caribbean.

"As families grow more global and multi-generational, the need for trusted, secure digital infrastructure becomes essential." Post this

"We're honored to be recognized for helping shape the future of family office technology across Latin America," stated Dan Gregerson, Chairman and CEO of Summitas. "As families grow more global and multi-generational, the need for trusted, secure digital infrastructure becomes essential. This recognition affirms our vision of empowering families and their advisors with a single, secure environment where information, relationships, and decisions can move forward with confidence—across borders and across generations."

Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media's CEO and publisher of Family Wealth Report, was the first to comment on the awards. "Every category winner and highly commended firm has undergone a rigorous, independent judging process and should be proud of the success they have achieved this year. I offer my congratulations and best wishes to all winners and highly commended firms—they are all worthy recipients who join the elite list of wealth management professionals who form the global elite of the Miami Family Wealth Report Award winners".

Summitas provides a centralized client operating platform that gathers data from multiple sources, including user-generated content, to simplify operations, improve communication, and organize, protect, and share information—all from one place. From the Digital Vault to collaboration tools, private communication, financial information integration, task management, and streamlined workflows, a branded Summitas portal delivers measurable value to family offices, wealth advisors, and other client-facing businesses.

About Summitas

Established in 2007 by seasoned entrepreneurs with a deep understanding of ultra-high-net-worth clientele and mission-critical software development, Summitas was born out of a vision to harness technology to meet the evolving needs of the 21st-century wealth industry.

SOURCE Summitas