SummitET Announces DOE and NNSA Contract Award of Workplace Violence Prevention Program

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Exercises and Training® (SummitETTM), a preparedness solutions company®, is proud to announce a new contract award to support the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) with their Workplace Violence Prevention Program (WVPP) at their field offices and sites.

Workplace Violence Prevention On-site training to be conducted at Kirtland Air Force Base/Sandia Field Office, Albuquerque, New Mexico; with optional other DOE/NNSA Sites as follows: Washington, DC; Germantown, MD; Albuquerque, NM; Kansas City, MO; Livermore, CA; Los Alamos, NM; Las Vegas, NV; Oak Ridge, TN; Amarillo, TX and Oak Ridge, TN; and Aiken, SC.

NNSA is responsible for enhancing national security; enhancing safety, security, and effectiveness of the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile, reducing global danger from weapons of mass destruction; providing the U.S. Navy with safe and effective nuclear propulsion; and responding to nuclear and radiological emergencies in the United States and abroad. SummitET will provide training, consultation services, threat assessment, and intervention protocols training through WVPP.

"We look forward to collaborating with SummitET to further developing our Workplace Violence Prevention Program," said Cliff Gordon, Assistant Manager for Safeguards & Security, NNSA Sandia Field Office. "The training to be developed as part of this program will help NNSA take a proactive approach toward safeguarding our employees."

SummitET has supported DOE/NNSA and the DOE National Laboratories with other training and planning programs since 2014. In addition to NNSA's Workplace Violence Prevention Program, SummitET is currently contracted to support the Office of Radiological Security, the Office of Nuclear Incident Policy and Cooperation, and the Office of Nuclear Response.

"It is increasingly important that all organizations have established programs in place to prevent and respond to workplace violence incidents," comments John Duda, CEO of SummitET. "NNSA's commitment to establishing and training a workplace violence prevention culture demonstrates a proactive approach to reduce risk and care for the safety of their employees."

To learn more about SummitET's workplace violence and active shooter prevention solutions

About SummitET

Summit Exercises and Training is a U.S.-based, veteran-owned preparedness solutions company that provides proven full spectrum preparedness solutions through industry-leading experts and impeccable customer service. Our diverse and highly trained team supports our corporate and governmental partners in developing solutions that address issues of critical infrastructure, radiological and emergency preparedness, cybersecurity, workplace safety and active shooter programs, counterterrorism, and other disaster-related training.

