Sumner County Schools Using AI Teaching Assistant Post Strong English Language Arts Results

After an initial pilot last school year, the district expanded use to all middle school grades and saw strong results in schools with high usage.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumner County Schools posted English language arts (ELA) results showing that strong implementation of Coursemojo, an AI-powered literacy platform designed to support high-quality curriculum implementation, was associated with stronger student outcomes.

During the 2024-25 school year, Sumner County Schools piloted Coursemojo in sixth grade only in six schools, and those classrooms saw an average 8 percentage point increase on the TCAP ELA assessment, compared with flat growth district-wide for Grade 6. Based on these results, the district expanded the pilot to all middle school grades during the 2025-26 school year. Usage varied across the middle schools, so it was possible to do at least a preliminary analysis on how Coursemojo specifically impacted student performance at this significantly increased scale.

Key findings from the preliminary analysis of 2026 Tennessee ELA assessment data show:

School-grade groups averaging 25 or more Coursemojo activities per student improved ELA proficiency by an average of 3.7 percentage points , compared with -0.2 percentage points among groups with little or no Coursemojo usage. This shows an almost 4 percentage point difference in reading achievement in the schools with strong Coursemojo implementation, which is more than double the rate of growth state-wide.

improved ELA proficiency by an average of , compared with among groups with little or no Coursemojo usage. This shows an almost Grade 8, which has had stagnant performance for the last several years, showed the district's strongest gains, with schools with 25 or more Coursemojo activities averaging an 8.7 percentage point increase in proficiency, compared with 4.4 percentage points amongst other schools.

"CourseMojo engages students at the most rigorous point of the lesson, provides the appropriate support, and gives teachers and students instant and focused feedback," said Scott Langford, Director of Schools for Sumner County Schools. "Students take ownership of their own learning while teachers can measure individual student progress in real-time. Teachers benefit from the feedback to connect students to the standards included in each activity. Our partnership with Coursemojo allows our teachers and students to use AI in a powerful way to support and reinforce learning."

Coursemojo is an AI-powered teaching assistant that works alongside educators to support high-quality instruction. Embedded directly into districts' existing curriculum, the platform helps students engage more deeply with complex texts through personalized feedback, language supports, read-aloud functionality and opportunities to revise their thinking and writing. Teachers receive real-time insights into student understanding, making it easier to identify misconceptions and support learning during instruction.

"One of the things we've learned is that implementation matters. Technology alone doesn't improve student outcomes. The difference comes from how educators use any tool to strengthen their instruction," said Dacia Toll, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Coursemojo. "Sumner County Schools has been incredibly thoughtful about integrating Coursemojo while keeping rigorous curriculum and great teaching at the center. We're proud to partner with a district that's so committed to their own learning and to helping every student succeed."

The findings represent descriptive comparisons based on preliminary 2026 Tennessee ELA assessment results and Coursemojo implementation data from the 2025–26 school year. Because every Sumner County middle school had access to Coursemojo, the analysis compares outcomes among school-grade groups with different levels of implementation rather than against schools that did not use the platform. Additional student-level analyses will be conducted as Tennessee finalizes assessment data.

For more information, visit www.coursemojo.com.

About Coursemojo

Coursemojo is the only AI-powered ELA teaching assistant designed to embed directly into Tier 1 curriculum materials, helping teachers deliver rigorous, differentiated literacy instruction at scale. The platform transforms curriculum texts, questions, and writing tasks into interactive learning experiences that provide students with personalized feedback, language supports, read-aloud tools, and opportunities for revision, while giving teachers real-time instructional data and grading support. Coursemojo supports more than 75 districts and CMOs nationwide and has earned ESSA Tier 2 evidence recognition for demonstrated impact on student literacy outcomes.

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SOURCE Coursemojo