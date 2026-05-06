Sumo Logic Expands Leadership Team with New CISO and SVP of Product Management

Jeremy Powell and Ben Cody join the company as CISO and SVP of Product Management to help secure its AI-ready platform and accelerate product innovation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumo Logic, the Intelligent Security Operations Platform, today announced it has hired Jeremy Powell as its new CISO and Ben Cody as the new Senior Vice President (SVP) of Product Management. These leadership additions underscore the company's commitment to AI-powered security innovation and redefining how organizations detect, respond to, and secure against evolving threats.

Jeremy Powell will lead Sumo Logic's enterprise cybersecurity strategy and security culture, evolve its security capabilities and oversee all of Sumo Logic's standards and programs for all products. Jeremy joins Sumo Logic most recently from Lockthreat, where he served as CTO. With over 25 years in the security industry, Jeremy has also held CISO/CTO roles at Zyston LLC, Verint and AdTech Global.

"Sumo Logic's security-by-design approach commitment from the C-Suite drew me to this position," said Jeremy Powell, CISO, Sumo Logic. "I'm grateful for this opportunity to continue growing an already security-focused company by using my past experiences as guideposts, while challenging the new world of agentic AI by demonstrating that we can utilize that technology to help protect our customers."

Ben Cody is an experienced product leader with more than 25 years of experience turning bold product visions into strong business outcomes that deliver customer value. Ben was most recently at SailPoint, where he led product strategy as SVP of Product Management, helping the company strengthen its position as a global leader in identity security. Before that, he held SVP- and VP-level roles at Digital Guardian and McAfee, and earlier in his career, Ben led product organizations at Serena Software, BMC Software, and Global 360.

"Many companies talk about customer centricity, but Sumo Logic truly embodies being champions for our customers, and I'm excited to join the team to help drive innovation and bring value to our customers," said Ben Cody, SVP of Product Management, Sumo Logic. "I thrive at helping create a competitive advantage through focused alignment and accountability between product, engineering, and sales teams, and relentless focus on positive customer outcomes."

Ben will lead Sumo Logic's global product organization and the user experience team. Sumo Logic will lean on Jeremy and Ben's leadership and security domain experience to successfully navigate the coming market opportunities, including the markets for identity, observability, and security, which are rapidly undergoing consolidation driven by the need to secure AI-driven workloads and manage the explosion of non-human identities (NHIs).

"Sumo Logic is very fortunate to secure the type of leadership that Jeremy and Ben bring to the CISO and SVP of Product Management positions," said Mark Ties, CEO, Sumo Logic. "In this era of AI everything, it's absolutely critical to have a seasoned team that understands both how to innovate and manage all of the threats that face organizations, specifically the ones that put data at risk."

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About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. helps make the digital world secure, fast, and reliable by unifying critical security and operational data through its intelligent platform. Built to address the increasing complexity of modern cybersecurity and cloud operations challenges, we empower digital teams to move from reaction to readiness—combining agentic AI-powered SIEM and log analytics into a single platform to detect, investigate, and resolve modern challenges. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic for trusted insights to protect against security threats, ensure reliability, and gain powerful insights into their digital environments. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

SOURCE Sumo Logic, Inc.