Sumo Logic Expands EMEA Footprint with AWS European Sovereign Cloud and Swiss Data Center

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumo Logic , the leading Intelligent Operations Platform, today announced it will expand regional availability of its AI-powered cloud security solutions to the AWS European Sovereign Cloud and AWS Swiss Data Center deployments. The new offerings will support European organizations with their data privacy, sovereignty, data residency and security needs as they support and expand their digital and AI strategies.

Analyst firm IDC predicts that 63% of organizations are now more likely to adopt sovereign cloud services 1 in response to recent geopolitical events, and that spending on sovereign cloud services will reach more than $400 billion by 2029.2

Further, according to new research from Sumo Logic with UserEvidence , 96% of security leaders say they've adopted AI to some extent. But those uses are still relatively nascent as products are still evolving, with only 9% using AI for incident triage and only 20% for automated incident response. This expands on the IDC analysis, which predicts that by 2028, 60% of multinational firms will split AI stacks across sovereign zones, tripling integration costs as regulatory fragmentation and supply chain risks slow strategic scaling.

"The European security market is rapidly growing, but looming data sovereignty and protection regulations are creating barriers for many organizations, particularly regulated sectors such as healthcare, finance and the public sector," said Eric Avery, Global Head of Infrastructure and Data, Sumo Logic. "Previously, enterprises in highly regulated industries have been limited in their choice of cloud security solutions while meeting compliance requirements like Switzerland's FADP. Sumo Logic's innovations around SIEM and agentic AI, combined with AWS' European Sovereign Cloud infrastructure, provides the ideal response. We deliver reliable security operations that help organizations stay secure and compliant while running services locally with the performance and scale they need."

Providing cloud security for AWS European Sovereign Cloud deployments

Sumo Logic will deliver its AI-powered Intelligent Security Operations Platform as part of the AWS European Sovereign Cloud , helping European companies and government entities implement cloud services while meeting rules on data protection, residency, and privacy. Companies will be able to run their infrastructure as part of an independent sovereign cloud and use Sumo Logic to log, track and secure those deployments over time.

Expanding cloud security and log analytics to AWS Swiss Data Center implementations

Sumo Logic will also deploy its platform in Switzerland to support enterprises that need faster in-country data protection to meet the Swiss Federal Act on Data Protection (FADP), as well as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements. This move will expand Sumo Logic's global footprint to the AWS Swiss Data Center, delivering the company's agentic AI-powered log analytics platform and advanced SIEM to enterprises that require in-country data residency for regulatory compliance.

The new region supports enterprises operating in or serving Switzerland by offering localized processing over data sovereignty, which is especially relevant for organizations in highly regulated industries such as finance and the public sector. The new data center will also provide a faster, low-latency environment for organizations in the country to take advantage of.

Sumo Logic, Inc. helps make the digital world secure, fast, and reliable by unifying critical security and operational data through its intelligent platform. Built to address the increasing complexity of modern cybersecurity and cloud operations challenges, we empower digital teams to move from reaction to readiness—combining agentic AI-powered SIEM and log analytics into a single platform to detect, investigate, and resolve modern challenges. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic for trusted insights to protect against security threats, ensure reliability, and gain powerful insights into their digital environments.

