Sumsub Introduces AI-powered Platform for Marketplaces

The new solution helps e-commerce, gig and service marketplaces protect customers, revenue and reputation

LONDON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumsub, a leading full-cycle verification platform that enables scalable compliance, has launched Sumsub for Marketplaces, enabling platforms to scale faster while reducing fraud losses and staying ahead of regulatory requirements. Designed to turn digital trust and safety into a competitive advantage, the new solution helps platforms grow faster by accelerating secure merchant and buyer onboarding while improving user experience.

"Marketplaces and e-commerce platforms today need to balance rapid growth, seamless user experience, and increasingly sophisticated fraud prevention", says Andrew Novoselsky, CPO at Sumsub. "Our solution gives them the infrastructure to do this, while reducing reliance on manual reviews, as well as adapting to regional fraud patterns and regulatory requirements worldwide. By combining continuous risk assessment, real-time alerts, and global data coverage, we enable platforms to grow securely and efficiently without proportionally increasing operational costs".

Sumsub for Marketplaces combines identity and business verification, behavioral analytics and transaction monitoring to detect fraud while enabling more legitimate, high-value transactions. The solution is developed to support a wide range of marketplace models, with customizable verification and risk flows for buyers, sellers, merchants, and independent professionals across different geographies and business environments.

Key capabilities of Sumsub for Marketplaces include:

Merchant, seller, and buyer verification : verify individuals and businesses, screen UBOs, and prevent fake accounts, fraud , and money laundering.

: verify individuals and businesses, screen UBOs, and prevent fake accounts, , and money laundering. Promotion and loyalty abuse prevention : stop multi-accounting, bonus abuse, and referral fraud to protect marketing investments and campaign performance.

: stop multi-accounting, bonus abuse, and referral to protect marketing investments and campaign performance. Chargeback protection : strengthen dispute resolution with identity verification, device intelligence, and behavioral data linked to transactions.

: strengthen dispute resolution with identity verification, device intelligence, and behavioral data linked to transactions. Real-time transaction monitoring : detect suspicious activity, scams, abnormal payments, and risky counterparties before fraud escalates.

: detect suspicious activity, scams, abnormal payments, and risky counterparties before escalates. AI-powered fraud prevention: leverage behavioral analytics, device intelligence, bot detection, and dynamic risk scoring to combat evolving fraud threats, including AI-driven abuse.

To learn more about Sumsub's solution for e-commerce platforms and marketplaces, please go to https://sumsub.com/marketplaces/

About Sumsub

Sumsub is a leading full-cycle verification platform that enables fraud-free, scalable compliance. Its adaptive, no-code solution covers everything from identity and business verification to ongoing monitoring – quickly adjusting to evolving risks, regulations, and market demands.

Recognized as a Leader by Gartner, Forrester, and IDC, Sumsub combines seamless integration with advanced fraud prevention to deliver industry-leading performance.

Over 4,000 clients—including italki, Drouot, Avis, Bybit, Vodafone, Duolingo, and Kaizen Gaming—trust Sumsub to streamline verification, prevent fraud, and drive growth. The platform's methodology follows leading global AML standards and regulations, and Sumsub has extensively engaged with leading research and public institutions like the UN, Statista, and INTERPOL.

SOURCE Sumsub