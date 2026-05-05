Sumsub Partners With Chainlink to Power Cross-Chain Identity for On-Chain Compliance

Sumsub and Chainlink to Enable Privacy-Preserving KYC Credentials Across Ethereum, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, and Base

MIAMI, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumsub, a global verification and anti-fraud leader, today announced its partnership with Chainlink, the industry-standard oracle platform. This enables compliant, privacy-preserving identity verification across major blockchains, allowing clients to leverage Chainlink's Automated Compliance Engine (ACE). As digital asset markets move into a more regulated phase, the ability to verify users across blockchain ecosystems without compromising privacy is becoming critical infrastructure.

The partnership provides access to a Cross-Chain Identity (CCID) framework, a core component of Chainlink ACE, to unlock reusable, privacy-preserving identity credentials on-chain in a way that supports compliant access across blockchain ecosystems. This addresses key challenges in on-chain compliance, including enabling verification without exposing raw personal data, supporting reusable identity across multiple wallets, and allowing permissioned access for asset issuers and protocols to enforce eligibility rules.

Once a user completes Sumsub's KYC flow and proves wallet ownership by signing a message, Chainlink ACE issues a CCID – a reusable, privacy-preserving credential containing verified claims like "Age > 18." No raw personal data ever touches the chain. This mechanic allows a single verified identity to be linked across multiple wallets, eliminating the need for repeated KYC at every entry point.

The initial rollout supports Ethereum, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, and Base, and is designed for a global retail-oriented audience participating in ACE launch campaigns. This represents Phase 1 of the rollout, in which individual retail users complete Sumsub's KYC flow and receive a reusable ACE credential linked to their wallet.

"Digital asset markets need identity verification that can extend into compliant on-chain workflows without forcing users through repeated onboarding," said Ilya Brovin, Chief Growth Officer, Sumsub. "Through Chainlink ACE, Sumsub can extend its identity verification services into compliant institutional digital asset markets and help enable access to permissioned assets with less friction."

"We're excited to see Sumsub support Chainlink's Automated Compliance Engine to advance privacy-preserving identity and compliance infrastructure, enabling the Cross-Chain Identity (CCID) framework for our clients. This is the kind of scalable, privacy-preserving compliance infrastructure needed to unlock tokenized assets at institutional scale." — Ishan Vishnoi, VP of BCM Product & Business Ops, Chainlink Labs.

This launch marks the first phase of a broader roadmap. Phase 2 is scheduled to be released in the summer of 2026, transitioning to a model in which Asset Issuers act as the end users. Future phases may involve Sumsub enabling users to connect to authorize third-party access to underlying data via API. Together, these phases reflect a shared vision for identity infrastructure that scales alongside the compliant digital asset ecosystem.

For more information, visit sumsub.com or visit Sumsub on X.

About Sumsub

Sumsub is the #1 verification provider for the crypto industry, working with 8 out of 10 top global crypto exchanges. With Sumsub's customizable KYC, KYB, Travel Rule, Reusable, and Web3 identity, Crypto Transaction Monitoring, and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, maximize pass rates, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business. Sumsub's Reusable Identity product suite (including Reusable KYC, Sumsub ID, and Web3 Attestations) provides fast and secure cross-platform access for crypto users, eliminating redundant KYC steps.

With over 4,000 clients across crypto, fintech, gaming, mobility, and edtech industries, Sumsub supports the largest Travel Rule directory of 2100+ virtual asset service providers (VASPs). Having integrated GTR (owned by Binance), CODE, and Sygna, Sumsub combines a fully interoperable Travel Rule orchestration layer with the full set of SaaS features to automate Travel Rule message processing, data transfers, reporting, and transaction screening to improve compliance, security, and transparency.

SOURCE Sumsub