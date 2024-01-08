Sumsub Named Leader in Multiple G2 Winter Reports

Sumsub, a global full-cycle verification platform, featured in 45 G2 reports across various categories, winning 14 badges

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumsub has once again proven its leadership in global verification, AML and fraud prevention software, as it was listed in 45 G2 Reports across categories including Identity Verification, Fraud Detection, Anti Money Laundering, Address and Age Verification, Biometric Authentication and E-commerce Fraud Protection. Sumsub has been named a High Performer three times and a Leader ten times, earning overall 14 badges for G2 Winter 2024.

"The continual acknowledgment from G2 reinforces Sumsub's position as a highly effective and user-friendly full-lifecycle verification platform, which successfully operates globally offering various features for user onboarding, compliance and fraud prevention. It is a remarkable milestone for Sumsub to be named a Leader in 10 market categories, all based on verified customer reviews. We appreciate the recognition from our clients and users, and we are determined to continue putting maximum effort to stand up to the high assessment we've received", says Vyacheslav Zholudev, co-founder and CTO of Sumsub.

G2 is a globally recognized software marketplace providing valuable business insights into technology solutions and products across over a thousand categories, offering regularly updated rankings, reports and analytics – all supported by verified peer reviews. Notably, only 3% of software products and services listed on G2 this winter received a Leader badge.

Here are some recent G2 customer and user reviews for Sumsub:

"It's the easiest platform to use to prevent fraud in terms of documents. And helps verify if the identity of people is legit to prevent fraudsters and detect fraudulent activity before it happens. It also has the best customer service which is instant to what we need." – Berry Mutale Nicole M. (Mid-Market, 50-1000 emp.)

"The upsides of using Sumsub are numerous. First, their advanced technology, leveraging AI algorithms and machine learning, ensures accurate and reliable identity verification. This has significantly reduced our manual efforts and streamlined our customer onboarding processes. Secondly, Sumsub's compliance features, including AML and KYC checks, have helped us maintain regulatory compliance effortlessly. The platform conducts checks against global watchlists and databases, providing peace of mind. Sumsub's user-friendly interface, customisable workflows, and ongoing monitoring capabilities have been immensely valuable in enhancing our operational efficiency. Combining these benefits makes Sumsub an invaluable tool for organisations seeking a reliable and efficient identity verification solution." – Artem A., IT Product Manager (Mid-Market, 50-1000 emp.)

"Sumsub stands out as a top-notch identity verification platform, which also makes the onboarding process a breeze for end users and businesses. I like the robust features, the user-friendly interface, and how fast the whole process is. Sumsub's services are particularly beneficial for companies in the finance and gambling industries because they guarantee reliable and compliant identity verification while also meeting regulatory requirements." – Anonymous, Verified User in Gambling & Casinos

"Sumsub plays a role of all in one verification platform and it also secures customers details. It supports straightforward integration. Sumsub best suits for KYC, KYB, KYT and AML solutions." – Rajalakshmi S., Data Engineer (Enterprise, >1000 emp.)

G2's Winter Reports add to a wide bench of recognitions for Sumsub. Last year, the company was recognized as a leader in the Grid® for Identity Verification Software by G2. Apart from being featured on Frost Radar™ 2023 among the innovation and growth leaders in Fraud Detection and Prevention (KYC) market research by Frost & Sullivan, Sumsub was named winner in APAC Business Awards 2023 . Sumsub was also recognized as Fraud Prevention Innovation of the Year at CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards 2023 and won ICA Compliance Awards Europe 2023 in the "Technology Partner of the Year" category.

About Sumsub

Sumsub is the one verification platform to secure the whole user journey. With Sumsub's customizable KYC, KYB, transaction monitoring and fraud prevention solutions, businesses can orchestrate the verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs and stay protected from fraud.

Sumsub has over 2,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading and gaming industries including Mercuryo, Bybit, Huobi, Unlimint, DiDi, Poppy and TransferGo.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

To support its mission to become "the place for software," the company has raised over $250M in funding from IVP, Accel Partners, Permira, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, and industry leaders and founders, which includes our Series D round of $157M. Founded and headquartered in Chicago, the company now has a valuation of over $1.1B and operates globally with offices in London, Bangalore, and Singapore.

