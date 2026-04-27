Sumsub Recognized as Leader in Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Enterprise Fraud Solutions 2026

Building on consistent Chartis recognition across fincrime, identity, and compliance reports for the third consecutive year

LONDON, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumsub, a global verification and anti-fraud leader, has been recognized as a Category Leader in the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® for Enterprise Fraud Solutions* 2026. The report evaluates vendors based on the completeness of their offering and its market potential, positioning Sumsub among the top providers addressing increasingly sophisticated fraud threats faced by enterprises worldwide.

The 2026 recognition builds on a consistent track record in Chartis research. In 2024, Sumsub was acknowledged in the same category, as well as received two further recognitions as a Category Leader in RiskTech Quadrant for AML Transaction Monitoring Solutions and for its Best-in-Class Capabilities for Application Fraud and Identity Risk. In 2025 Sumsub was named Winner in Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance 50. Together, these placements reflect Sumsub's sustained performance across identity verification, fraud prevention, and compliance.

"Sumsub has shown itself to be a strong cross-functional player, with Category Leader, Enterprise Solution and Best of Breed positions respectively in our Enterprise, Fraud Platforms, and Payment Fraud RiskTech Quadrants," said Phil Mackenzie, Senior Research Principal at Chartis. "Its identity-centric approach is a clear differentiator, combining identity signals with performant real-time fraud signals – making it particularly appropriate for digital-first financial institutions and cross-border use cases."

"Being recognized again as a Category Leader by Chartis reflects our ongoing focus on delivering reliable, scalable solutions that help businesses stay ahead of evolving risks", added Andrew Sever, CEO and co-founder of Sumsub. "As fraud is becoming more complex and AI-driven, with the share of sophisticated multi-step attacks having increased by 180% over 2024-2025, we remain committed to equipping companies with the tools they need to safeguard trust, meet regulatory requirements, and grow securely."

Sumsub's recognition is underpinned by its advanced Fraud Prevention solution, which combines AI-powered anomaly detection, device intelligence, and behavior monitoring to identify and stop fraud across the entire user journey in real time. Alongside its technology offering, the company invests in industry education through the Sumsub Academy: its recently-launched Fraud Prevention course equips risk and compliance professionals with practical knowledge and frameworks to combat evolving fraud threats.

To learn more about 2025-2026 fraud trends and predictions, feel free to check the latest edition of Sumsub Identity Fraud Report here: https://sumsub.com/fraud-report-2025/.

Chartis Research is a leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. Its RiskTech Quadrant® reports are widely regarded as an industry benchmark, offering an independent assessment of vendors' capabilities, market presence, and strategic direction across key risk and compliance categories.

To access the full Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® for Enterprise Fraud Solutions 2026 report, please go to their website.

*Enterprise Solutions Description:

The Enterprise Solutions category covers vendors that deliver scalable platforms capable of supporting fraud and financial crime risk management across large, complex financial organizations. These solutions typically cover data ingestion, analytics, and case management within a unified architecture, enabling controls across multiple business lines, geographies, and channels. Key differentiators include coverage of fraud typologies (including advanced or proprietary techniques, behavioral modelling and libraries of pre-packaged rules), modelling and testing capabilities, and the overall infrastructure of the solution including deployment options, flexible workflow and case management.

About Sumsub

Sumsub is a leading full-cycle verification platform that enables fraud-free, scalable compliance. Its adaptive, no-code solution covers everything from identity and business verification to ongoing monitoring—quickly adjusting to evolving risks, regulations, and market demands.

Recognized as a Leader by Gartner, Forrester, and IDC, Sumsub combines seamless integration with advanced fraud prevention to deliver industry-leading performance.

Over 4,000 clients—including Bitpanda, Wirex, Avis, Bybit, Vodafone, Duolingo, Kaizen Gaming, and TransferGo—trust Sumsub to streamline verification, prevent fraud, and drive growth. The platform's methodology follows leading global AML standards and regulations, and Sumsub has extensively engaged with leading research and public institutions like the UN, Statista, and INTERPOL.

SOURCE Sumsub