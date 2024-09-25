Sumsub 'What The Fraud?' Podcast Returns for Season 2 after First Season Hits 91k Listeners

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumsub, a leading global verification platform, announces the launch of Season 2 of its podcast, 'What The Fraud?'. This follows the successful debut of its first season earlier this year, hosted by Thomas Taraniuk, Head of Partnerships UK at Sumsub. The podcast returns to shed light on the evolving digital fraud landscape, outlining the challenges businesses face in combating financial crime.

The first season of 'What The Fraud?' made an immediate impact, amassing over 91,000 listeners, across major audio and video platforms. The first season featured industry leaders such as Seun Oshinusi, Financial Crime Operations Unit Lead at Mettle; Dr. Elisabeth Carter, Associate Professor of Criminology at Kingston University; and Sophia Carlton, Fraud Transformation Executive at Accenture. While Season 1 included thought-provoking conversations on critical fraud prevention topics, the second promises to take the dialogue further.

Season 2 will dive deeper into fraud trends businesses will face throughout 2025 such as AI-powered deepfakes, which increased globally by 245% YoY, according to internal data. This season will also include detailed analysis of real fraud cases, providing a comprehensive look at the tactics fraudsters used and how businesses can counter them. Sumsub's own internal experts will join the conversation, offering exclusive insights and sharing key fraud trends and statistics from the upcoming Sumsub Identity Fraud Report 2024.

During the new season, Taraniuk will sit down with experts from various industries, including fintech, crypto, iGaming, spotlighting key issues such as crypto fraud, Authorised Push Payment (APP) scams, and the intersections between fraud prevention, risk mitigation, and cybersecurity.

Charity Wright, Principal Threat Intelligence Consultant at Recorded Future, is the first guest of the new season. Following the company's recent acquisition by Mastercard, Wright's expertise in threat intelligence offers valuable insights into the latest cybersecurity trends and challenges.

"We're thrilled to be back with our second season. With digital fraud becoming increasingly sophisticated, it's crucial for businesses to understand the challenges they face and hear from industry leaders on how to safeguard themselves," says host Thomas Taraniuk, Head of Partnerships, UK at Sumsub. "Fraud is rising at alarming rates globally, and open dialogue about inevitable concerns is paramount. This season, we'll discuss the latest threats such as deepfakes and fraud networks, examining actionable strategies to help companies stay ahead."

Listeners can expect eight new episodes, featuring thought leaders from across the globe. To listen to the first episode, visit your favorite podcast platform, keep an eye out for Sumsub's YouTube channel or go to: https://sumsub.com/podcast/.

About Sumsub

