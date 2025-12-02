Sun Auto Network Raises $50,000 for Susan G. Komen to Drive Progress in Breast Cancer Research

Sun Auto Tire & Service celebrated the expansion of its nationwide October giving campaign for Susan G. Komen, presenting a $50,000 donation to advance breast cancer research and patient programs nationwide. This effort was further supported through Sun Auto's partnership with RelaDyne.

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Auto Tire & Service, one of the nation's fastest-growing automotive tire and service networks, announced a $50,000 donation to Susan G. Komen, the world's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to breast cancer research, patient support, and advocacy.

Stores across the Sun Auto Network and the corporate office participated in the October fundraising campaign, helping bring this initiative to life. The funds raised will support Komen's mission, with the contribution commitment elevated by support from Sun Auto's partner RelaDyne, the nation's largest seller of lubricants and a market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services. Representatives from Komen and Sun Auto gathered in November for the check presentation at Sun Auto's new Hendersonville, Tennessee location.

The partnership between Sun Auto and Komen began with a local tradition started in 2014 by Lamb's Tire & Automotive in Austin. What began as a local donation initiative quickly grew due to strong engagement from guests and teammates. After Lamb's joined the Sun Auto Network, the company scaled this hometown effort into a national program - expanding its reach and deepening its commitment to communities across the country.

"Sun Auto is accelerating its charitable efforts across our national network, and this donation to Komen is one of several major initiatives planned, including a Tunnel to Towers campaign for Giving Tuesday, December 2nd . Thanks to strong national partners like RelaDyne, we're broadening our community impact," said Jacquelynn Henderson, Senior Director of Brand Strategy.

Driving Change, Together

For Sun Auto, this initiative is part of a broader effort to engage teammates and communities in causes that matter, from local charitable organizations to national nonprofit partners.

"Sun Auto Network's generous support allows us to dedicate more resources to groundbreaking breast cancer research and vital patient programs that make a difference in communities across the country," said Tim Newman, Vice President of Community Development Strategy and South Region at Susan G. Komen. "Partnerships like this are what make our work possible."

Katie Clark, a breast cancer survivor since 2014 and a Sun Auto AP Supervisor, shared how meaningful the initiative felt across the organization. "Seeing teammates and guests unite behind a cause that matters to so many of us was powerful," she said. "It reflects who we are as a company, driven to serve our people and the communities we're a part of."

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen works to ensure everyone receives the care they need and supports research breakthroughs to prevent and cure breast cancer. To learn more or get involved, visit komen.org.

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service (SATS) owns and operates more than 525 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned stores make up the Sun Auto Network — designed to deliver a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence, and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training, and resources that power each store's success. At every Sun Auto Network location, guests can expect trusted expertise, clear communication, and the confidence to make informed decisions about their vehicles. Whether it's a routine inspection or a major repair, Sun Auto keeps you in the driver's seat. Drive Confidently. Learn more at www.sun.auto/network.

