Sun Auto Tire & Service Raises over $17K for Feeding America Food Banks on Giving Tuesday

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Auto Tire & Service is proud to announce that as part of its Giving Tuesday initiative, its national network of local tire and service providers raised over $17,000 for 35 Feeding America food banks across the United States with the help of guests. A portion of every oil change performed that day went towards the total, which will soon be distributed to food banks in communities Sun Auto serves nationwide.

This Giving Tuesday initiative reflects Sun Auto's commitment to supporting the communities where its teammates and guests live and work. By donating to Feeding America affiliates, Sun Auto is advancing their mission of Driving People Forward within the communities they serve by helping to address the widespread issue of food insecurity. Food insecurity affects more than 47 million people in the United States, including 14 million children and is a key driver of poverty.

"Giving back is a responsibility we take seriously at Sun Auto Tire & Service," said CEO Tony Puckett. "We're not just here to service vehicles—we're here to empower people and support our neighbors in meaningful ways. By raising funds for local food banks, we're helping to ensure families have access to the meals and resources they need to keep driving forward".

The funds raised will be distributed to food banks nationwide, directly benefiting local groups, including:

St. Mary's Food Bank in Arizona will receive $1,560 , which the organization says can provide 7,800 nourishing meals.





will receive , which the organization says can provide 7,800 nourishing meals. Thanks to matching funds from local donors, Second Harvest Heartland in Minnesota can provide nearly 8,000 meals thanks to a $1,320 donation.





can provide nearly 8,000 meals thanks to a donation. Central Texas Food Bank in Austin, Texas will receive $1,165 , which can provide over 4,600 meals.





will receive , which can provide over 4,600 meals. Houston Food Bank will receive $1,085 , which can provide over 3,100 meals.

By supporting food banks in every corner of the country, from Houston to San Diego and Missouri to Florida, Sun Auto is helping to combat food insecurity, which affects every U.S. County.

Puckett continued, "We're proud to play a role in helping these critical organizations provide meals to families across the country. Our hope is that they can focus on their futures instead of worrying about their next meal."

Sun Auto Tire & Service is a national network of local tire and service providers unified by our dedication to putting guests in the driver's seat. With 511 locations across the United States, Sun Auto is the only network that combines the personal customer service of your neighborhood auto shop with the proprietary technology and pricing power of a national provider.

List of recipients

Alameda County Community Food Bank (Alameda County, CA)

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (Frederick County, VA)

Central California Food Bank (Fresno County, CA)

Central Texas Food Bank (Hays County, TX)

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona (Pima County, AZ)

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger (El Paso County, TX)

Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland (Graves County, KY)

Feeding Northeast Florida (Clay County, FL)

Feeding San Diego (San Diego County, CA)

Feeding the Gulf Coast (Hancock County, MS)

FIND Food Bank (Riverside County, CA)

Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma (Creek County, OK)

Food Bank of Lincoln (Gage County, NE)

Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas (Boone County, AR)

Food Bank of the Heartland (Chase County, NE)

Food Lifeline (King County, WA)

Houston Food Bank (Fort Bend County, TX)

Kansas Food Bank (Barber County, KS)

Mid-Ohio Food Bank (Delaware County, OH)

Mid-South Food Bank (Benton County, AR)

North Texas Food Bank (Collin County, TX)

Oregon Food Bank (Multnomah County, OR)

Ozarks Food Harvest (Christian County, MO)

River Bend Food Bank (Lee County, IA)

San Antonio Food Bank (Bexar County, TX)

Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana (Calcasieu Parish, LA) Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina (Guilford County, NC)

Second Harvest Heartland (Anoka County, MN)

SF-Marin Food Bank (Marin County, CA)

Southeast Missouri Food Bank (Butler County, MO)

St. Louis Area Foodbank (Franklin County, IL)

St. Mary's Food Bank (Maricopa County, AZ)

Tarrant Area Food Bank (Tarrant County, TX)

The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri (Audrain County, MO)

Three Square Food Bank (Clark County, NV)

