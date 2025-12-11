Sun Auto Tire & Service Raises $20K for Tunnel to Towers on Giving Tuesday with Oil Change Initiative; Helps Provide Homes and Hope for America's Heroes

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Auto Tire & Service is proud to announce the success of its Giving Tuesday partnership with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization which honors America's heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, as well as Gold Star families and the families of fallen first responders who leave behind young children. The Foundation is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness. This initiative is part of Sun Auto's broader commitment to Drive with Purpose, placing a strong focus on community support and causes that create a lasting impact.

The Sun Auto Network partnered with RelaDyne to donate $5 for every oil change, raising $20K for the Tunnel to Towers. Post this Sun Auto Network and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announce Giving Tuesday partnership. Check presentation with Taylor Sterling from Sun Auto Marketing and Brittany Schipper, the Tunnel to Tower Representative and Program Director for the Houston Village in Texas.

On Tuesday, December 2, Sun Auto partnered with RelaDyne to donate $5 for every oil change. With an enthusiastic lift in customer participation across the Sun Auto Network, the initiative reached its goal and delivered the full $20,000 to the Tunnel to Towers mission.

"The encouragement we received from customers was truly inspiring and helped make this contribution to Tunnel to Towers possible," said Susie Long, Chief People Officer at Sun Auto Tire & Service. "Their support strengthens our dedication to serving our neighborhoods and expanding opportunities for veterans through both our hiring efforts and our community giving."

Supporting Families Who Serve

"The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is deeply grateful to Sun Auto Tire & Service, and every customer who joined them in their Giving Tuesday initiative. The generosity of communities like theirs enables us to provide critical support to America's greatest heroes, in Houston and across the country," said Tunnel to Towers Chairman & CEO Frank Siller. Sun Auto's Giving Tuesday contribution will help advance these life-changing programs, ensuring families have support and a place to call home. In addition to the Giving Tuesday initiative, Sun Auto has partnered to support Tunnel to Towers Veteran Career Program, a veteran-focused campaign geared toward supporting employment pathways for those who have served.

Looking Toward the Future

To commemorate the event, Sun Auto and Tunnel to Towers hosted a check presentation at Veteran Village in Houston, providing an opportunity to highlight the impact locally. As a national partner with deep roots in many of the markets Sun Auto serves, Tunnel to Towers allows this support to extend beyond a single check or a single city, reaching families across Sun Auto's broader footprint.

Gratitude to Our Customers

Sun Auto extends sincere thanks to every customer who participated. A simple oil change made a meaningful impact, helping strengthen the lives of America's heroes and their families. With plans to build on this momentum, Sun Auto plans to create more opportunities for guests to join in their mission to Drive with Purpose, turning everyday auto maintenance into meaningful community impact.

That sentiment was echoed by Sun Auto's partner, RelaDyne. "We are honored to partner with Sun Auto Tire & Service in supporting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and the families of veterans," said Bob Johnson, Director of Business Development for RelaDyne. "This initiative reflects the power of what can be accomplished when organizations come together with a shared purpose. We are proud to contribute to a mission that provides real, lasting impact for the communities we serve."

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service (SATS) owns and operates more than 525 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned stores make up the Sun Auto Network, designed to deliver a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence, and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training, and resources that power each store's success. At every Sun Auto Network location, guests can expect trusted expertise, clear communication, and the confidence to make informed decisions about their vehicles. Whether it's a routine inspection or a major repair, Sun Auto keeps you in the driver's seat. Drive Confidently. Learn more at www.sun.auto/network

About RelaDyne

RelaDyne is a national leader in lubricant distribution, fuel supply, and industrial reliability services, serving customers across a wide range of industries. With expertise in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and end-to-end reliability solutions, RelaDyne delivers the products and services that keep businesses running efficiently.

About Tunnel to Towers

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to "do good," by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. The Foundation is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001.

