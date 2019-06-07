Sun Broadcast Group Adds Nielsen Media Impact To Its Audio Insights Platform

NEW YORK, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced that Sun Broadcast Group has expanded its relationship to license Nielsen Media Impact (NMI) powered by Nielsen's Total Media Fusion. Nielsen Media Impact is a cross-platform media planning and optimization solution that helps clients understand total campaign reach, frequency and duplication using advanced audience segments. Nielsen Media Impact will enable Sun Broadcast Group to demonstrate the value that its unique audiences bring to an advertiser's media plan and illustrate radio's incremental reach.

"With Nielsen Media Impact, we can show advertisers the effect on overall campaign reach and frequency when money is moved between media," said Jay Bailey, President and Founder, Sun Broadcast Group. "As we continue to expand our footprint to better serve our affiliates, advertisers and partners across the country, the usage of Nielsen Media Impact will have a vital part in evaluating the efficiency of our plans and demonstrating the true value of radio in driving sales."

Nielsen Media Impact is a personalized media planning solution that enables cost-effective decision making about where and when to engage audiences with content and advertising. For national planning, Nielsen Media Impact uses respondent-level data from Nielsen's Total Media Fusion, which includes TV, video-on-demand (VOD), subscription VOD (SVOD), TV connected device, digital, digital-place based, print, radio and cinema. Nielsen national radio data within Nielsen Media Impact allows buyers and sellers to understand the value of radio as a medium at the national level and the incremental reach achieved by including national radio in the media mix. Along with the ability to compare radio with other national media, radio within NMI is flexible and includes several marketbreaks, including custom dayparts, radio formats, owner groups and RADAR networks.

One Platform. All Media. Nielsen's Total Media Fusion, the data fueling Nielsen Media Impact, incorporates the most granular respondent-level data from Nielsen measurement panels along with U.S. census calibration for the most comprehensive view of the media landscape in one data set.

"We are pleased to welcome Sun Broadcast Group as a subscriber to Nielsen Media Impact," said Brad Kelly, Managing Director, Nielsen Audio. "The media landscape is evolving quickly. Cross-platform planning and buying are becoming 'table stakes' with big advertisers. Equipped with this powerful new Nielsen solution, Sun Broadcast Group will be using real data to effectively demonstrate how its radio assets can supplement and amplify the effectiveness of TV ad campaigns."

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

ABOUT SUN BROADCAST GROUP

Named one of the fastest growing companies in America by Inc. Magazine three years in a row, Sun Broadcast Group is a national radio network reaching over 205 million listeners through its more than 5,500 affiliates in both English and Spanish-language. Headquartered in New York City and with offices in Boston and Boca Raton, FL, Sun offers ad sales representation, syndication and programming support to producers, hosts and radio networks nationwide. Its growing program and sales offerings includes the Sun Select RADAR® Network, The Hit List with Fitz, Country Fried Mix, The Michael Baisden Show, The Jim Brickman Show, Retro Pop Reunion, Throwback Nation Radio, Woody & Wilcox and many more.

