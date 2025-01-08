Sun Capital Partners Affiliate Completes Investment in Latite Roofing & Sheet Metal

Addition establishes a platform in Florida's essential building services market

Latite positioned to leverage Sun Capital's operational expertise and M&A strategy to accelerate growth

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Capital Partners, Inc. ("Sun Capital"), a leading private investment firm focused on defensible businesses in growing markets with tangible performance improvement opportunities, today announced its affiliate has completed the acquisition of Latite Roofing & Sheet Metal ("Latite" or the "Company"), Florida's largest provider of roofing services to both commercial and residential customers.

Founded in 1943, Latite provides comprehensive roofing solutions, including re-roofing, service/repair and new construction. Over its 80+ year history, the Company has worked on a range of complex and large scale commercial and residential projects in Florida, serving a high caliber roster of property owners and general contractor customers.

"We are thrilled to partner with Latite as a platform in the growing Florida building services market," said Matthew Joblove, Principal at Sun Capital. "We look forward to supporting the Latite team with our strategic insights and operational resources to help drive growth and solidify its leadership position. This partnership is a natural extension of our approach to working with services businesses to create long-term value for all stakeholders."

The roofing industry, particularly in Florida, is expected to see sustained growth driven by re-roofing demand and ongoing construction activity. Latite is well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities given its strategic footprint, scale, and diverse set of roofing capabilities.

"This is a pivotal moment for Latite, and we're thrilled to begin this next chapter with Sun Capital," said Jeff Burks, CEO of Latite Roofing & Sheet Metal. "Their operational expertise, local presence in Florida, and M&A approach are a great fit for our business. Together, we'll build on our 80+-year history of delivering exceptional service to our customers."

About Sun Capital Partners, Inc. Sun Capital Partners, Inc. is a global private equity firm focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to accelerate value creation. Since 1995, Sun Capital has invested in approximately 545 companies worldwide with revenues in excess of $50 billion across a broad range of industries and transaction structures. The firm has built a reputation as a trusted partner, recognized for its operational experience. Sun Capital focuses on defensible businesses in growing markets with tangible performance improvement opportunities in the Services, Food & Beverage and Industrials and Distribution sectors. The firm has offices in Boca Raton, Los Angeles and New York, and an affiliate with offices in London.

About Latite Roofing & Sheet Metal

Latite Roofing & Sheet Metal is Florida's largest roofing company, serving residential and commercial customers for more than 80 years. With a comprehensive suite of roofing solutions, including new construction, re-roofing, maintenance, and repair, Latite is known for its commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. The Company's in-house capabilities and strong customer focus have made it a trusted partner in the roofing industry. For more information, please visit www.latite.com .

