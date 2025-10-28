Sun Capital Partners Affiliate Completes Sale of Cotton Holdings, Inc., a Global Leader in Restoration, Recovery and Infrastructure Support Services to Sullivan Brothers Family of Companies

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Capital Partners, Inc. ("Sun Capital"), a leading private investment firm focused on building market-leading companies, today announced that an affiliate has completed the sale of Cotton Holdings, Inc. ("Cotton" or "the Company") to the Sullivan Brothers Family of Companies ("SBFC").

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Cotton is a global leader in restoration, recovery and infrastructure support services, providing turnkey solutions to public and private entities across North America and internationally. With a comprehensive portfolio spanning property restoration and recovery, construction, roofing, consulting, temporary workforce housing, and culinary services, Cotton delivers fully customizable solutions for clients facing complex large-scale emergencies and catastrophic events.

Operating in the $60 billion+ U.S. commercial restoration market, Cotton has built a reputation for operational excellence, transparency, and reliability, serving as a trusted partner to Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and institutions nationwide.

"We have greatly valued our partnership with Pete Bell, and his management team at Cotton," said Marc Leder, Co-CEO of Sun Capital. "Through collaboration and a shared vision, the company achieved meaningful growth and is well positioned to continue delivering excellent results in their new partnership."

Throughout its partnership with Sun Capital, Cotton expanded its capabilities, strengthened its national footprint and enhanced its service offerings through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives, positioning the company for long-term scalability and success.

"We have worked alongside Pete and the Cotton team for many years and truly respect their commitment to delivering quality response, recovery, and construction services to their clients," said Billy Sullivan, Principal of Sullivan Brothers Family of Companies. "This acquisition aligns with our mission to invest in and grow organizations that exemplify operational excellence, strong leadership, and an unwavering dedication to the people and places they serve. We look forward to enhancing our customers' experience through this acquisition and supporting them when they need it most."

"Sun Capital has been an exceptional partner, combining financial strength with operational expertise and a deep understanding of founder-led businesses," said Pete Bell, Founder and Chairman of Cotton Holdings. "Together, we achieved significant growth through both organic expansion and acquisitions, positioning Cotton for continued success. We're deeply grateful for their partnership and excited to embark on this next chapter with the SBFC team — one that strengthens our foundation and fuels the next generation of Cotton's growth."

About Sun Capital Partners, Inc.

Sun Capital Partners, Inc. is a global private equity firm focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to accelerate value creation. Since 1995, Sun Capital has invested in over 550 companies worldwide with revenues in excess of $50 billion across a broad range of industries and transaction structures. The firm has built a reputation as a trusted partner, recognized for its operational experience. Sun Capital focuses on defensible businesses in growing markets with tangible performance improvement opportunities in the Services, Food & Beverage and Industrials and Distribution sectors. The firm has offices in Boca Raton, Los Angeles and New York, and an affiliate with offices in London. Learn more here: https://suncappart.com/

About Sullivan Brother's Family of Companies

Sullivan Brothers Family of Companies is a growing enterprise that builds, operates, and invests in dynamic businesses that work daily to transform communities and improve lives. Its independent companies deliver a wide range of construction, disaster recovery, infrastructure, industrial, environmental, healthcare, and energy services across North America and globally, managing large-scale projects for local, state, and federal government agencies, as well as private sector clients. Sullivan Brothers' collective project portfolio boasts some of the nation's largest emergency response, debris management, housing, and environmental restoration initiatives. Learn more at sullbros.com.

For more information, please contact:

Sun Capital Partners, Inc.

Pia DeSousa

[email protected]

Sullivan Brothers Family of Companies:

Kayla Orton

[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Capital Partners Inc.