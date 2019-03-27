Sun Community Federal Credit Union Forges Ahead with Digital Transformation and Launches Innovative Cafe-Style Branch with Coconut Software

SASKATOON, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Community Federal Credit Union--the largest credit union headquartered in Imperial County, California--has just partnered with Coconut Software to transform member experience at its branches by offering a more streamlined appointment experience. Its new Indio branch has been designed as a vibrant, open-concept cafe, and to match this modern approach to financial services they've implemented new appointment management technology from Coconut Software to offer a fresh, customer-focused experience for members while improving branch efficiency.

"With this initiative we're taking to expand and evolve our branches, enabling members with the option to independently book and manage their own appointments online is a key step in our plan to improve their experience," says Patsy Ramirez, Sun Community Brand Experience Manager. "We plan to roll out this new concept at our Coachella branches initially and we anticipate that new membership in these key areas will grow."

Chief Revenue Officer at Coconut Software, Mark Ramsay, corroborates that the majority of credit unions across North America are midway through digitally transforming their business model, and that this is only possible with the right technology partnerships.

"Improving the member experience by better connecting digital and in-person touchpoints is a key driver for many of our clients who are investing in appointment management," shares Mark Ramsay, Chief Revenue Officer. "Coconut Software is the preferred appointment solution for banks and credit unions looking to evolve and we look forward to helping SCFCU reach their goals and continue growing their business."

About Coconut Software

Coconut Software is transforming how banks and credit unions engage with their customers by allowing them to effortlessly manage on-demand and pre-booked appointments with real-time insights to optimize results. Working with financial services like Jackson Hewitt, First West, Connect First, and RBC, Coconut Software provides a solution that caters to complex scheduling requirements while delivering a premium experience. For more information visit www.coconutsoftware.com.

About Sun Community Federal Credit Union

Sun Community Federal Credit Union serves nearly 38,000 members through 11 branches in Southern California. Founded in 1954, Sun Community serves people who live, work, worship or volunteer in Imperial or Riverside County, CA. Sun Community Federal Credit Union has over $358 million in assets. Additional information is available at www.suncommunityfcu.org

SOURCE Coconut Software