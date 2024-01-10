Sun Country Teamsters to Picket for Fair Contract, Better Wages

On Jan. 10, Sun Country Flight Attendants to Hold Informational Picket at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Jan. 10, flight attendants at Sun Country Airlines represented by Teamsters Local 120 will hold an informational picket at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to demand a fair contract and better wages. The flight attendants will highlight how their wages are below industry standards, despite Sun Country Airlines' record revenue in 2023 and recent expansion of its fleet. Sun Country Airlines raised more than $200 million in an initial public offering in 2021.

Negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement between the Teamsters and Sun Country Airlines began nearly a decade ago in November 2014 and was amenable in December 2019. Bargaining was paused for 19 months due to the pandemic when many Sun Country flight attendants voluntarily agreed to take leaves of absence to support the company. Since bargaining resumed in October 2021, Sun Country management has failed to bring the flight attendants' contract up to industry standards. Teamsters rejected a tentative agreement proposal from the company in May 2023 by 96 percent.

WHO: 

Teamster Flight Attendants at Sun Country Airlines

WHAT:

Teamsters Informational Picket for a Fair Contract

WHEN:

Wednesday, January 10, 1-4 p.m. CT

WHERE:

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Terminal 2

150 Humphrey Drive

Minneapolis, MN 55450

