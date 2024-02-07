WORKERS AT RIDWELL VOTE UNANIMOUSLY TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

News provided by

Teamsters Local 120

07 Feb, 2024, 10:30 ET

Drivers and Warehouse Workers Secure Representation with Local 120

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Ridwell have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 120. The drivers and warehouse workers united to advocate for their rights and improve pay, benefits, and working conditions. This is the third group of workers to join the Teamsters at Ridwell.

"Our entire union congratulates these workers for becoming Teamsters and welcomes them to Local 120," said Tom Erickson, President of Local 120 and Teamsters Central Region International Vice President. "We look forward to assisting them with negotiating a robust first contract that offers fair compensation and recognizes the essential service these workers provide our community."

Ridwell is a recycling start-up focused on responsibly reusing and disposing of hard-to-recycle items like batteries, lightbulbs, and plastic film. Since its founding in Washington State in 2018, Ridwell has expanded to California, Colorado, Georgia, Minnesota, Oregon, and Texas.

"Gaining representation with the Teamsters will empower us to have a voice in shaping the decisions that affect our daily lives," said Jamie Hoekstera, a driver at Ridwell and a new member of Local 120. "We look forward to negotiating our first union contract."

Ridwell has remained neutral on unionization, noting that it will respect the workers' choice. Last year, the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division, with assistance from Teamsters Local 117, secured a verbal neutrality agreement with the company.

Teamsters Local 120 represents nearly 12,000 members in four states: Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Local 120 represents workers at over 300 employers in both the private and public sectors. For more information, visit TeamstersLocal120.org.

Contact: 
Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971
[email protected]  

SOURCE Teamsters Local 120

