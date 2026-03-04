Sun Home Saunas Announces Expanded Patent Portfolio to Strengthen IP Protection and Long-Term Competitive Moat

Growing IP Portfolio Spans Heating Technology, Architectural Design, Materials Science, and Next-Generation Wellness Integrations

SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Home Saunas , widely regarded as the best home sauna brand available today, has announced the continued expansion of its intellectual property portfolio, encompassing issued and pending utility patents, design patents, trade dress registrations and federal trademarks. All filings are registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), with additional applications currently in progress.

The announcement marks a significant milestone in the company's long-term strategy to build a defensible, innovation-led business in a market where too many products are undifferentiated and white-labeled imports.

Innovation as an Engineering Discipline - Not a Marketing Claim

At Sun Home Saunas, innovation starts on the engineering floor, not in the marketing department.

The company has made substantial investments in proprietary technology, architectural design, advanced material systems, and future-ready product integrations — all of which are now protected under a growing IP portfolio. That portfolio covers the structure, appearance, technology, and performance of its saunas and cold therapy systems.

This is not a private-label product. It is a protected platform.

Utility Patents: Protecting the Technology Inside

Sun Home's utility patents protect the functional systems that drive real-world performance. These include proprietary low-EMF heater configurations and shielding methods, advanced full-spectrum and hybrid infrared heating architectures, performance-optimized electrical layouts, and thermal management systems.

Also covered are multi-wavelength light therapy systems, embedded electronics and control frameworks, and future-facing biometric and wearable integrations -an area of active development for the company.

Full technical specifications are not disclosed publicly for competitive reasons. What can be said is that the patents ensure Sun Home's performance standards in heat efficiency, EMF reduction, safety, and durability are not easily replicated.

Low-EMF Leadership: Patented, Not Promised

Electromagnetic field mitigation is not an afterthought at Sun Home - it is a core engineering priority.

The company's low-EMF systems incorporate patented configurations and proprietary shielding strategies engineered to minimize exposure, while maintaining powerful heat output. Both independent testing protocols and rigorous internal engineering standards guide development across every model.

Design Patents: An Architectural Identity Worth Protecting

Sun Home's design patents protect the distinctive visual and structural character that makes its products immediately recognizable. Protected elements include the aerospace-grade aluminum exterior shell geometry, door design and hardware integration, roofline and panel construction, interior layout configurations, and integrated lighting systems.

These saunas are engineered as architectural showpieces - not commodity boxes. The visual identity you see is registered intellectual property.

Materials Science: Built Differently by Design

Sun Home uses aerospace-grade aluminum exterior systems alongside premium interior materials selected for structural longevity, corrosion resistance, and reliable performance in extreme environments.

The company's material selection, assembly methods, and construction approach form part of its broader proprietary framework. Durability at this level isn't incidental - it is deliberately engineered into every unit.

Future-Ready: Built for the Next Decade of Wellness

Sun Home is actively developing infrastructure for the next generation of thermal wellness technology.

Its systems are being designed to integrate with leading wearable and biometric platforms, including Oura Ring and WHOOP. The goal is to allow thermal therapy sessions to align with real-time recovery data, HRV metrics, sleep quality scores, and performance optimization protocols - making the sauna an active, data-connected component of a broader wellness ecosystem rather than an isolated appliance.

A Platform With an Expanding IP Portfolio

Sun Home views itself as a technology platform for thermal and recovery performance - and its IP portfolio reflects that ambition.

Protection spans heating systems, light therapy, electrical architecture, control interfaces, material engineering, structural design, and integrated performance tracking. The company continues to file additional patents as it expands into new product categories and next-generation systems.

Why Intellectual Property Matters in This Market

In a market crowded with look-alike imports, a robust IP portfolio signals something meaningful: that a company engineers before it markets, builds for long-term brand value, and takes its customers' investment seriously.

Sun Home's IP commitments protect customers from the instability that comes with copycat products and competitors who lack the engineering depth to keep improving. Sun Home is built for longevity — structurally, technologically, and legally.

About Sun Home Saunas

Sun Home Saunas makes infrared saunas, outdoor saunas, cold plunge systems and red light therapy products for home use. The company's products are designed by doctors. Endorsed by health practitioners and athletes.

Sun Home Saunas is committed to providing the products and technology to help people create their own wellness sanctuaries at home.

