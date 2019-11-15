Sun Life again named to The Boston Globe Top Places to Work

"We're in the business of helping our clients deliver great benefits to their employees – and that starts with leading by example with our own team," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president of Sun Life U.S. "We believe in fostering an inclusive workplace and offering a workstyle and benefits that fit the needs of today's modern workforce. This is key to recruiting, retaining and developing top talent, and crucial to helping our employees succeed at work and in life. We're proud to have this distinction from The Boston Globe ."

Fishbein added, "We're especially proud of our most recent program for all of our employees in the U.S., which is our newly expanded paid family and medical leave benefit. We hope to ensure that employees have the balance they need to meet their personal and family needs in the moments that matter, so that they can remain a valued part of our organization."

In September Sun Life U.S. announced its new paid leave program that treats all parents equally, offering more generous benefits for bonding with a new child (newborn, adopted or foster), and for caregiving of sick loved ones, with a broad definition of "chosen family" that employees can define. The new policy, which was highlighted by The Boston Globe in its Top Places to Work issue, goes into effect on January 1, 2020, and is available to all full- and part-time U.S. employees. Sun Life also introduced a sabbatical program in 2018 so employees can unplug or pursue personal or professional development.

Sun Life employee programs also include several diversity and inclusion networks to celebrate and support each other, and promote community volunteerism and professional development. These groups hold cultural events throughout the year and host guest speakers who share views on important, relevant issues. For 11 consecutive years Sun Life has received a 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ equality. Sun Life is also a signatory of the Boston Women's Compact, which strives to close the gender pay gap.

Sun Life's agile work approach gives employees the ability to work from home and use flexible, modern and convenient office workspaces. Through advanced technology resources, employees in all locations can communicate and collaborate efficiently and effectively.

Wellness is another area of focus, with programs to help employees maintain physical, mental and financial health, including smoking cessation assistance, stress management support, and an enhanced Wellness Rewards program that incentivizes employees and their spouses or partners to implement and track daily health habits.

The rankings in the Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from nearly 66,000 individuals at 323 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice, and encouraging them to have some fun while they're at it.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1,063 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 60,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us .

