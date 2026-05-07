Sun Life announces election of directors

TORONTO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) (the "Company") announced that the 13 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 13, 2026 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote held yesterday at its annual and special meeting of common shareholders are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For

Votes Withheld % Withheld Deepak Chopra 294,876,799 99.5 %

1,537,406 0.5 % Stephanie L. Coyles 293,926,972 99.2 %

2,487,233 0.8 % Patrick P.F. Cronin 295,311,382 99.6 %

1,102,823 0.4 % Ashok K. Gupta 294,577,098 99.4 %

1,837,107 0.6 % David H. Y. Ho 293,867,330 99.1 %

2,546,875 0.9 % Laurie G. Hylton 294,569,387 99.4 %

1,844,818 0.6 % Stacey A. Madge 294,603,854 99.4 %

1,810,351 0.6 % Helen M. Mallovy Hicks 291,122,475 98.2 %

5,291,730 1.8 % Marcia Moffat 295,848,022 99.8 %

566,183 0.2 % Marie-Lucie Morin 294,639,585 99.4 %

1,774,620 0.6 % Joseph M. Natale 290,047,494 97.9 %

6,366,711 2.1 % Scott F. Powers 293,853,053 99.1 %

2,561,152 0.9 % Kevin D. Strain 295,913,980 99.8 %

500,225 0.2 %

The voting results on all matters voted at the annual and special meeting of common shareholders will be available on www.sunlife.com and through Canadian and U.S. securities regulators at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, respectively.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2026, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.58 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars.

To contact Sun Life media relations, please email [email protected].

To contact Sun Life investor relations, please email [email protected].

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc. - Financial News