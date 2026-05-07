Sun Life announces election of directors

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Sun Life Financial Inc. - Financial News

May 07, 2026, 17:38 ET

TORONTO, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) (the "Company") announced that the 13 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 13, 2026 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote held yesterday at its annual and special meeting of common shareholders are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

   % For  

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Deepak Chopra

294,876,799

99.5 %

1,537,406

0.5 %

Stephanie L. Coyles

293,926,972

99.2 %

2,487,233

0.8 %

Patrick P.F. Cronin

295,311,382

99.6 %

1,102,823

0.4 %

Ashok K. Gupta

294,577,098

99.4 %

1,837,107

0.6 %

David H. Y. Ho

293,867,330

99.1 %

2,546,875

0.9 %

Laurie G. Hylton

294,569,387

99.4 %

1,844,818

0.6 %

Stacey A. Madge

294,603,854

99.4 %

1,810,351

0.6 %

Helen M. Mallovy Hicks  

291,122,475

98.2 %

5,291,730

1.8 %

Marcia Moffat

295,848,022

99.8 %

566,183

0.2 %

Marie-Lucie Morin

294,639,585

99.4 %

1,774,620

0.6 %

Joseph M. Natale

290,047,494

97.9 %

6,366,711

2.1 %

Scott F. Powers

293,853,053

99.1 %

2,561,152

0.9 %

Kevin D. Strain

295,913,980

99.8 %

500,225

0.2 %

The voting results on all matters voted at the annual and special meeting of common shareholders will be available on www.sunlife.com and through Canadian and U.S. securities regulators at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, respectively.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2026, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.58 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars.

To contact Sun Life media relations, please email [email protected].

To contact Sun Life investor relations, please email [email protected].

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc. - Financial News

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