Sun Life benefits now accessible on Pasito, an AI-powered education and communications platform

Selecting the right combination of benefits is crucial as healthcare costs continue to rise and access to care continues to be a challenge. By reading plan documents directly, Pasito delivers accurate, personalized plan information that provides a full picture of employees' benefits options and helps them navigate their enrollment decisions.

"The benefits landscape is complex, and people want support in choosing a benefits package that complements their health insurance to give them the care and coverage they need," said Joi Tillman, president, Group Benefits, Sun Life U.S. "Our benefits fill coverage gaps that help improve health outcomes as well as provide financial protection, but many people don't understand this when choosing their benefits. Through Pasito's technology and our in-depth educational materials, our members will experience enhanced decision support so they can choose the benefits that work within their budget and meet their needs."

When someone understands how benefits like disability or hospital indemnity coverage complement health insurance and interact with benefits like Health Spending Accounts, they are far better equipped to handle a major health event. Limra's recent Benefit Employee Attitude Tracker (BEAT) report showed that, while more than 50% of employees felt they understood dental, medical, retirement, and life insurance extremely well, fewer than 50% felt they had as good an understanding of benefits like short- and long-term disability, and supplemental health coverages like accident, hospital and critical illness insurance.

Pasito drives benefits education through microsites and automated communications that are customized for each employer's brand and can link directly to their chosen enrollment platform. Employers get year-round support to improve and simplify the communications process for HR teams. Limra's BEAT report showed that of those who said their employer communicated about benefits well, 86% felt confident in their enrollment decisions.

"Benefits should be a source of support, not stress," said Pauline Roteta, CEO of Pasito. "Our relationship with Sun Life reflects a shared mission: to meet people where they are and guide them through some of life's biggest decisions to ensure every employee has the coverage they deserve for themselves and their families."

Sun Life group policyholders can be referred to Pasito beginning on January 1, 2026, and must contract directly with Pasito to access its services.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.62 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 50 million Americans access the care and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

About Pasito

Pasito is a benefits experience platform using AI and data to reduce manual processes and empower employees and their families to fully understand, access, and maximize the value of their benefits. Pasito's AI agents, customized for insurance and benefits, build personalized communications, recommendations, microsites, benefits guides, and other materials. Pasito partners with leading brokerages, carriers, financial institutions, and employers across the United States.

