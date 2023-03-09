Sun Life expands partnership with AbleTo to offer digital self-care

Self Care+ helps members in their everyday lives, beyond the claims process

WELLESLEY, Mass., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. is broadening access to health services by enhancing its group life insurance portfolio with AbleTo Self Care+, an on demand, digital wellness program designed to help build everyday resilience and support emotional and mental health. Sun Life members and their families can use Self Care+ at their own pace, and the program provides tailored content and activities to help them reach their wellness goals. The addition of Self Care+ is part of Sun Life's continued expansion of its health-related products and services that complement the member's health insurance and drive improved health outcomes.

"We are committed to broadening access to more benefits and services with virtual programs that meet people where they are," said David Healy, senior vice president, Group Benefits, Sun Life U.S. "Self Care+ allows us to support our members and their families beyond the claim process, in their day-to-day lives. After the strong interest we've seen in AbleTo's behavioral health program as part our disability services, I'm thrilled to offer another AbleTo support program to our clients."

Employers have the option to add Self Care+ with Sun Life basic or voluntary Life insurance. Self Care+ is available anytime, anywhere, and provides access to digital tools, including mood and habit tracking, meditations, and wellness content rooted in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) methods. Participants can learn ways to manage stress, change negative thoughts, maintain better boundaries, build healthy habits, and become more resilient and in control. Self Care+ will be available alongside Sun Life's other life insurance services, which include emergency travel assistance, identity theft protection and financial planning.

"We want to help our employer clients be there for their employees by offering benefits and services that provide valuable support year-round," said Sheila Sokolski, assistant vice president, Product Management, Sun Life U.S. "AbleTo is a trusted partner in offering programs that help people live healthier lives, and Self Care+ complements our growing portfolio of benefit services that support members' health and wellness."

"Everyone can benefit from convenient mental wellness support to reduce daily stress and build resilience. We're thrilled to offer Sun Life members and families an engaging, evidence-informed solution to support their journey toward positive emotional well-being," said Steve Bewley, AbleTo's Chief Executive Officer.

Sun Life is continuing to build out programs and services within its benefits offerings that are accessible to more members and help them achieve better health outcomes. Sun Life first partnered with AbleTo in 2022 to offer virtual behavioral health support to members receiving short-term disability and/or critical illness benefits due to a cancer diagnosis. Other care support programs for Sun Life disability members include integrative, virtual care for those with neck or back issues, or long COVID-19. Sun Life's Health and Risk Solutions business offers Health Navigator, a healthcare navigation service provided through personal care advisors to help people get the right diagnoses and access the right care for their specific medical needs. Sun Life is also the largest provider of Medicaid dental benefits through its DentaQuest business, expanding oral healthcare access to underserved communities.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2022, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.33 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life U.S. and affiliated companies in asset management employ approximately 5,500 people in the U.S. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom .

About AbleTo

A pioneer in telehealth, AbleTo has revolutionized the way people access quality mental healthcare. Delivering over 2 million patient sessions, AbleTo provides structured, high-quality and high-impact mental healthcare to people, when and where they need help most. The company's dynamic suite of solutions leverage data and analytics to align each person's unique needs with a highly personalized program that offers the right blend of human and digital support. A nationwide network of more than 2,300 trusted providers, skilled in clinically rigorous treatment, delivers this tailored care through a remote platform backed by over a decade of experience. AbleTo's outcomes-focused approach is proven to improve both behavioral and physical health and lower overall medical costs. For more information, visit AbleTo at www.ableto.com and follow AbleTo on LinkedIn and Twitter.

