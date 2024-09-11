Sun Life U.S. and the Yard Goats raise funds for Hartford Behavioral Health through Strikeout for a Cause

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. teamed up once again with the Hartford Yard Goats for the second year of Strikeout for a Cause. After a strong season of strikeouts, the Yard Goats and Sun Life raised $13,000. The funds support Hartford Behavioral Health (HBH), a local nonprofit organization providing behavioral health services to adults and children who would otherwise not have access. To celebrate the campaign's success, a check was presented to HBH at Friday night's game against the Altoona Curve. Combined with last year, Sun Life and the Yard Goats have raised $26,000 for HBH.

"As a former nurse, I am aware of how important access to mental health and social services can be for individuals and their families, particularly those in underserved communities," said Jen Collier, president, Health and Risk Solutions, Sun Life U.S. "The support we are able to provide in partnership with the Hartford Yard Goats ensures HBH can continue to provide much-needed services to residents throughout the city. I am pleased that Sun Life can continue to support HBH as they serve our local neighbors in need."

Founded more than 40 years ago, HBH offers a range of bilingual, trauma-informed behavioral health services. Common issues addressed include grief and loss, trauma, depression and anxiety, personal relationships and substance abuse recovery.

"Lack of access to mental and behavioral health services can significantly impact the ability to find work, secure housing, or even address daily needs," said Monica Diaz, CEO, HBH. "With the support of organizations like Sun Life and the Yard Goats that care about Hartford's wellbeing, we can continue to offer these important services to communities in need."

In addition to the Yard Goats, Sun Life partners with local sports teams around the country to support underserved communities and help people get the care they need to live healthier lives. Other partnerships include the Boston Celtics, Maine Celtics and Kansas City Royals.

