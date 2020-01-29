Sun Life hosts fourth quarter 2019 earnings conference call

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) will release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, after markets close. Sun Life will hold its earnings conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET the following day.

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2020

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

To listen to the live webcast and view the presentation slides, visit www.sunlife.com/QuarterlyReports 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. An archive will be available on the website following the event.

To listen via telephone, please call 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time as follows:

Participant Dial In (Toll Free): 1-877-658-9101

Participant Dial In (International): 602-563-8756

A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET until 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 27, 2020 by calling 404-537-3406 or 1-855-859-2056 (toll free within North America) using Conference ID: 6475712.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,063 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Media Relations Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Krista Wilson Leigh Chalmers Director Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Corporate Communications Relations & Capital Management T. 519-888-3900 ext. 341-4896 T. 647-256-8201 krista.wilson@sunlife.com investor.relations@sunlife.com

