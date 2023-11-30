Sun Life is in the top ten for Boston Globe's Top Places to Work, receiving recognition for sixth consecutive year

WELLESLEY, Mass., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. is in the top ten of the Boston Globe's 2023 Top Places to Work in the largest company category. This is Sun Life's sixth consecutive Top Places to Work recognition from the Boston Globe, based on employee feedback through surveys conducted by Energage, and information about benefits, employee culture, sustainability, and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) programs. Sun Life has continued to build a strong reputation as an employer of choice with a supportive, caring culture, flexible work approach, and robust benefits, including one of the most generous paid family and medical leave programs in the country.

"Receiving this recognition once again shows us that when we keep our employees at the center, we see great results and committed people," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president of Sun Life U.S. "From our flexible, hybrid workstyle, to our newly designed offices, to our generous benefits programs, we believe in a work environment that meets our employees' needs, both in the office and when working from home. We're thrilled to make the Boston Globe's list once again, as we continue focusing on retaining and recruiting top talent."

In July, Sun Life U.S. re-opened its Boston-area office in Wellesley, the largest of its seven major office hubs. The space features specially designed workspaces that accommodate group collaboration, socializing, and quiet, heads-down work. The new office design also offers extensive amenities that provide the comforts of home, including well-equipped kitchens, locker rooms with showers, treadmill desk offices, a yoga/fitness studio, a prayer/meditation room, and a relaxation room that can be utilized by nursing mothers or any employee who needs time for themselves. Sun Life's Wellesley office also offers a deck with a fire pit and other comfortable seating areas for employees to gather.

"An inclusive and supportive culture is important in every business, but especially when you have multiple offices and people working from home on a hybrid basis," said Tammi Wortham, senior vice president, Human Resources, Sun Life U.S. "Through our employee engagement programs we see consistent commitment from our employees that strengthens our teams and results in high levels of talent retention."

Sun Life offers a flexible, hybrid work approach, allowing employees to decide where they work each day. The result is a balance of home and in-office time that supports people's busy lives and fosters deeper connections with colleagues.

In addition to six consecutive years on the Boston Globe's list, Sun Life's other U.S. workplace recognitions include both the Top Workplaces USA award and the Hartford Courant's Top Places to Work list for three consecutive years. This year Sun Life U.S. was also named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes, and for the past two years was named a Girls Club Top 25 Female Friendly Company and received the Great Places to Work certification. Sun Life has received 100% on the Corporate Equality Index by Human Rights Campaign for 14 consecutive years and is listed on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.

Globally, Sun Life was named one of the World's Best Companies for Women by Forbes in 2023.

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.34 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs nearly 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

Media contacts

Devon Fernald
Sun Life U.S.
[email protected]
781-800-3609

Anjie Coplin
Sun Life U.S.
[email protected]
214-549-1553

