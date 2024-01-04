Sun Life named a #GirlsClub Top 25 Company Where Women want to Work for second consecutive year

WELLESLEY, Mass., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has been named a 2023 Top 25 Company Where Women want to Work by Girls Club, a career organization helping advance women in sales leadership positions. Sun Life U.S. is committed to an inclusive, supportive workplace that values every employee and provides career development opportunities to employees at all levels. Currently, Sun Life U.S. has more than 71 percent employees identifying as female, with more than 38 percent in executive roles. Globally, Sun Life has committed to gender parity at VP level positions and above by 2025.

#GirlsClub Top 25 Companies Where Women want to Work 2023

"Women are talented leaders, team players, and creators, who make incredible contributions to every industry, but there is still work to be done," said Diontha Fancher, director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Sun Life U.S. "We are proud to be on the Girls Club list for the second year in a row, and hope it inspires more inclusive workplace strategies for all employers."

Sun Life U.S. offers generous paid family and medical leave benefits to all employees, and it has been well-documented that having this benefit is particularly impactful for women. Sun Life also has a flexible culture that supports a healthy work/life balance and allows employees to decide whether they work from an office or home each day. Employees also have an extensive set of Inclusion Networks, including Bright Women, which hold events, forums, and community engagements for anyone who wishes to participate.

"Our Sun Life work environment supports employees' busy lives, a balancing act that is especially relevant to women," said Tammi Wortham, senior vice president, Human Resources, Sun Life U.S. "We value every employee regardless of gender, ethnicity, race or sexual orientation, and understand the importance of an inclusive environment where employees are appreciated. This allows us to attract and retain top talent in our industry."

Sun Life U.S. has received several workplace recognitions, including being named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes in 2023, 15 continuous years with a 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index, and top workplace awards from the Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, Baltimore Sun and Top Workplaces USA. In 2022 Sun Life U.S. was recognized by the National Partnership for Women and Families as a "Company Leading on Leave."

Globally, Sun Life was named one of the World's Best Companies for Women by Forbes in 2023 and is listed annually on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.34 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs nearly 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

