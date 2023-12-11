Sun Life named a Top Place to Work by the Baltimore Sun

WELLESLEY, Mass., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has received its first Top Place to Work recognition from the Baltimore Sun, building on multiple years of Top Place to Work recognitions from the Boston Globe, Hartford Courant and Top Workplaces USA. Top Places to Work is based on employee surveys conducted by Energage, as well as information about each company's benefits, culture, and diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

"Receiving this recognition in Baltimore is gratifying because it is based on feedback from the great team at PinnacleCare, which Sun Life acquired in 2021," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president of Sun Life U.S. "We take immense pride in ensuring new colleagues feel included and engaged in Sun Life and in our goal to help people access the care and coverage they need. We have a wonderful hub of talent in Baltimore and look forward to continuing to grow in this region."

In 2021 Sun Life acquired PinnacleCare, a Baltimore-based care navigation provider that helps people access the right doctors, treatments, and care for their specific medical needs. In July, Sun Life re-opened its Baltimore office post-pandemic with a new design that accommodates different ways of working, including group collaboration, socializing, and quiet, heads-down work. The new office design also offers amenities that provide the comforts of home, including well-equipped kitchens, a treadmill desk office, and a prayer/relaxation room that can be utilized for worship, by nursing mothers, or any employee who needs time for themselves.

Sun Life offers a flexible, hybrid work approach, allowing employees to decide where they work each day. The result is a balance of home and in-person time that supports people's busy lives and fosters deeper connections with colleagues.

"We are pleased to be included in Baltimore's Top Places to Work as part of Sun Life, giving our employees the opportunity to share feedback on their work experience," said Dr. Miles Varn, chief medical officer of Sun Life U.S. and head of PinnacleCare. "Our integration with Sun Life has worked so well because we are all here for the common purpose of helping people through their health journey to achieve better health outcomes. I look forward to growing our team with more of Baltimore's top talent in health and medicine."

Sun Life's U.S. workplace recognitions include six consecutive years as a Boston Globe top workplace, and three consecutive years on the Hartford Courant's top workplaces list. Sun Life U.S. has also received the Top Workplaces USA award for three consecutive years and has received 100% on the Corporate Equality Index by Human Rights Campaign for the last 15 years. In 2023 Sun Life U.S. was named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes and a Top Company for Future Leaders by TIME. For the past two years Sun Life U.S. has been named a Girls Club Top 25 Female Friendly Company and received the Great Places to Work certification. Sun Life U.S. is also listed on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.

Globally, Sun Life was named one of the World's Best Companies for Women by Forbes in 2023.

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.34 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs nearly 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

