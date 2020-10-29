Sun Life partners with PlanSource to deliver superior benefits experience with enhanced digital capabilities

"Now more than ever, employers crave an end-to-end benefits experience that helps employees navigate and understand their benefits in a digital world," said David Healy, senior vice president, Group Benefits, Sun Life U.S. "We are committed to bringing our clients innovative HR and benefits solution options, so they can choose the platform that best fits their unique goals. We are pleased to work with an industry-leading solution like PlanSource to bring our suite of benefits to employees in an educational and engaging way."

As part of the PlanSource Boost program, Sun Life works to eliminate manual aspects of the benefits administration experience, such as exchange of evidence of insurability (EOI) data, through real-time automation and connection capabilities. Greater connectivity will optimize the benefits administration and management experience for HR teams and provide an easy and more meaningful benefits enrollment experience for employees.

"It's important to have Sun Life join the PlanSource Boost program to continue to modernize the benefits industry and the way that benefits administration platforms and carriers work together," said Bradley Taylor, executive vice president of Strategic Partnerships at PlanSource. "For our mutual clients, we must craft a superior customer experience. Having Sun Life's broad portfolio of benefits, as well as their commitment to innovation and digital benefits solutions is valuable to the success of the Boost program."

"Even before the pandemic, we were seeing a real desire from employers for digital everything," added Healy. "And now, with the challenges of the pandemic and the dynamic of the way we work shifting, employers want to engage employees safely and efficiently, in a more convenient, simplified way."

PlanSource and Sun Life will develop APIs (application programming interface) to enhance digital benefits connection capabilities and remove burdensome administrative tasks for HR. API connections include:

Evidence of Insurability (EOI) – Employees can seamlessly complete EOI questionnaires within the benefits shopping experience, and decisions are automatically updated in PlanSource which triggers notifications to the employee and the HR team.

– Employees can seamlessly complete EOI questionnaires within the benefits shopping experience, and decisions are automatically updated in PlanSource which triggers notifications to the employee and the HR team. Benefit plan configuration – Automates the setup and renewal process by syncing data for benefit plans, features, and rates, reducing setup time and eliminating errors.

– Automates the setup and renewal process by syncing data for benefit plans, features, and rates, reducing setup time and eliminating errors. Enrollment – Real-time delivery of member enrollment information removes the need for batch data files and time-consuming verifications between PlanSource and Sun Life.

– Real-time delivery of member enrollment information removes the need for batch data files and time-consuming verifications between PlanSource and Sun Life. Member portal – Provides easy, streamlined access for employees to instantly enter the Sun Life Connect member portal after they have enrolled.

– Provides easy, streamlined access for employees to instantly enter the Sun Life Connect member portal after they have enrolled. Provider directory – Employees can easily search for and select providers for Sun Life's dental and vision plans without leaving the PlanSource shopping experience.

For more information about Sun Life's digital capabilities, visit www.sunlife.com/digital.

For more information about PlanSource Boost, visit www.plansource.com/partners/.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1,122 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 60,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us .

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits experience for employers and their employees. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of professional services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com.

