Sun Life receives workplace recognition awards from TIME and Forbes

WELLESLEY, Mass., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has been named one of TIME Magazine's Best Employers for Future Leaders, and globally one of Forbes' World's Top Companies for Women in 2023. The recognitions add to several others recently awarded to Sun Life U.S., including top workplace awards from the Boston Globe (our sixth year), Hartford Courant (our third year), Baltimore Sun (our first year) and Top Workplaces USA (our third year).

Sun Life has also received several workplace recognitions around supporting women, including appearing annually on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index. Sun Life U.S. has been a Girls Club Top 25 Company Where Women Want to Work for the past two years and has been recognized by the National Partnership for Women and Families as a "Company Leading on Leave." Other Sun Life U.S. recognitions include a Best Employer for Diversity 2023 by Forbes and 15 continuous years with a 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index.

"We are committed to a culture that supports our employees, brings teams together, and engages colleagues across the business," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president of Sun Life U.S. "These recognitions are truly gratifying because they not only reflect our commitment but show that our actions resonate with our employees."

Sun Life offers employees many different vehicles for career development, including coaching programs, Inclusion Network activities, and "gigs" that allow people to learn new skills and support other parts of the business. Sun Life has a flexible culture that supports a healthy work/life balance and allows employees to decide whether they work from an office or home each day. The result is a balance of home and in-office time that supports people's busy lives and fosters deeper connections with colleagues.

"Recruiting talent doesn't end when you hire someone," said Tammi Wortham, senior vice president, Human Resources, Sun Life U.S. "It is important to nurture talent and help employees reach their full potential – no matter their background. We are proud to share these recognitions that show we support all employees and believe in developing top talent in our industry."

Currently, more than 71 percent of Sun Life U.S. employees identify as female, with more than 42 percent of executive positions held by female employees. Globally, Sun Life has committed to gender parity at VP level positions and above by 2025.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.34 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs nearly 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

