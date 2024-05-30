Sun Life releases annual report on highest-cost medical claims; cardiovascular disease rises to second place

Cardiovascular disease moved up to the second spot of highest-paid claims, surpassing blood cancers for the first time Post this

"Our extensive claims database allows us to provide guidance to our self-funded clients so they can understand how to best manage their health plans and costs, while ensuring they can choose additional solutions that drive the best care for their employees," said Jen Collier, president, Health and Risk Solutions, Sun Life U.S. "Additionally, the data informs our health and risk product development team as they create solutions and programs that directly support the health and wellness of our members, regardless of whether their condition has resulted in a high-cost claim."

One of the most notable observations in this year's report is that cardiovascular disease (CVD) moved up to the second spot of highest-paid claims, surpassing blood cancers for the first time in the company's 12 years of reporting. The average cost for CVD claims increased 33% since 2020, which is higher than the increase in average cost across all medical claims. Malignant neoplasm (solid tumors) continues to hold the top spot with double the medical spend of CVD.

"There are various factors that can contribute to cardiovascular disease, including congenital heart defects, aging and lifestyle risk factors such as smoking and obesity. More recently, there is evidence that post-COVID-19 infection and long COVID increase the risk of cardiovascular complications," said Dr. Miles Varn, Sun Life's chief medical officer and head of PinnacleCare. "Sun Life has dedicated teams and clinicians committed to using our data and expertise to remove barriers to health care so our members can achieve optimal health care outcomes."

Other key takeaways from the report:

Medical cost trends

72% of all stop-loss reimbursements came from the top 10 high-cost medical conditions and 92% came from the top 20 conditions.

Newborn/infant care disease/disorder claims rose by an average of $100,000 from 2022 to 2023, with an annual average cost of $470,800 . The highest claim for this condition was $11.5 million .

from 2022 to 2023, with an annual average cost of . The highest claim for this condition was . Orthopedics/musculoskeletal conditions came in at #4 in the single year for 2023 reimbursements. It has the highest number of individual members with a high-cost claim compared to any other top 20 condition, besides solid cancers (#1); it also has more utilization than other conditions, but a lower average cost at just over $100,000 .

Multimillion-dollar claims continue to rise

All top 20 claim categories experienced at least one million-dollar+ claim; the highest cost claim this year was for newborn/infant care at over $11 million .

. In 2023, a notable change occurred in the $3 million+ category, with 32 claims—nearly double the number of such claims from 2022.

Of the 32 claims over $3 million , half were related to a diagnosis of congenital anomaly. While these claims are often associated with birth/early years, they can have implications on the health of an individual for their entire lifetime.

Monitoring trends in injectable drugs

The top 10 injectable drugs all had more than $10 million in total spend. Keytruda has claimed the top position for the past four years and totaled nearly $70 million in spend in 2023 alone.

in total spend. Keytruda has claimed the top position for the past four years and totaled nearly in spend in 2023 alone. Of the top 20 drugs, 11 were used primarily in the treatment of cancer; Enhertu and Tecentriq are new additions to the list.

Four drugs on our top 20 list had an average cost over $400K : Tepezza, Ultomiris, Krystexxa and Rylaze. All four of these drugs received their FDA approval within the past six years and are currently under patent, which tends to result in a higher average cost.

Sun Life, the largest independent stop-loss provider in the U.S., covers high-dollar claims for employers that self-fund their health plans. In 2023, the Health Benefits Survey by KFF, an independent nonprofit organization focused on national health issues, found that 65% of employees in the U.S. who receive health benefits from their employer are enrolled in self-funded plans. Since 2011, Sun Life has published the high-cost claims and injectables report as a tool to better understand cost drivers and healthcare trends.

