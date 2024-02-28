Sun Life reports shows clinical intervention programs in group benefits improve health outcomes and help people return to work

AbleTo provides virtual behavioral health services to covered members receiving disability or critical illness benefits due to a cancer diagnosis. Goodpath provides integrative virtual whole-person care and coaching to those on disability for musculoskeletal conditions of the neck or back or for long COVID-19 symptoms. Both programs provide Sun Life members with personal support to help them through their medical condition with the goal of improving health and returning to productivity sooner.

Results show that AbleTo's behavioral health program significantly reduced depression, anxiety, and stress, while Goodpath's program resulted in meaningful reductions in pain and improvement of physical and mental health symptoms.

"With these partnerships, we are able to drive improved outcomes for our members, help them further address their health needs and, if possible, help them return to better health and work," said Sheila Sokolski, assistant vice president, Group Benefits Product and Marketing, Sun Life U.S. "We're pleased to know that these programs will have positive outcomes for our employer clients as well, helping them retain valued employees and contributing to stronger health and productivity outcomes."

"The data has exceeded our expectations, so we're very excited to engage more members in these programs," said Sheila Weiss, R.N., assistant vice president, Group Claims and Clinical Services, Sun Life U.S. "As virtual services, the AbleTo and Goodpath programs meet people where they are, broadening access to care for more of our members, including those who otherwise may not be able to see a mental health specialist or receive health and wellness coaching. We continue to expand our focus on member health, strengthening our disability management practice."

AbleTo's behavioral health service is an eight-week program offered to eligible members receiving short-term disability or critical illness benefits due to cancer. Members engage in virtual sessions with a dedicated therapist and receive content to help them address mental health issues and cope with their diagnosis. Sun Life's own claim data, as well as industry research, shows that mental health issues are among the most prominent comorbid conditions for those dealing with a serious health diagnosis like cancer. Before treatment begins, each AbleTo participant attends an initial consultation to assess a care pathway based on their unique needs. Along with a therapist, participants are paired with a behavioral health coach and receive access to digital tools they can use between sessions to work toward their goals.

Goodpath provides virtual whole-person care and coaching for several chronic conditions through a single platform. Through Sun Life's partnership, Goodpath is offered to eligible members receiving short-term disability benefits for musculoskeletal issues of the neck and back (one of the most common health conditions associated with disability), or long-term disability for long COVID symptoms, a continuing health concern for workers and employers. Participants work one-on-one with a dedicated health coach, receive physical items shipped to their homes, and have access to virtual content and treatments. Each member begins with a health assessment that examines their unique symptoms, habits, lifestyle, and other underlying conditions, including mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.

