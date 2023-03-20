Sun Life U.S. adds top talent to its Health and Risk Solutions business to support further growth in healthcare

WELLESLEY, Mass., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. is growing its Health and Risk Solutions team with top talent from the health insurance field. The company is continuing its expansion of health-related services to help people access the care and coverage they need. Mike Martocci, vice president of Strategic Growth, and Jamie Smith, vice president of Operations, bring decades of combined industry experience, complementing other recently added key talent to support further growth in health benefits.

"Sun Life U.S. is offering more products, capabilities, and services that make care and benefits easier for our clients, improve the health of our members even before a claim is filed, and reduce the costs of care," said Jennifer Collier, president, Health and Risk Solutions, Sun Life U.S. "With Jamie and Mike joining our team, along with other newly appointed team members, our business is well positioned to continue developing new solutions for our clients."

Building on the 2021 acquisition of PinnacleCare, Sun Life's Health and Risk Solutions business offers Health Navigator, a healthcare navigation service provided through personal care advisors to help people get the right diagnoses and access the right doctors and care for their specific medical needs.

"Navigating the healthcare system can be difficult, time-consuming, and stressful, especially for someone with a complex health condition. Our goal is to provide the support people need to make confident decisions about their health and experience improved outcomes," Collier added.

Jamie Smith joined Sun Life from Elevance Health, formerly Anthem, where he led strategy and execution of the Health Utilization Management function within its Health Solutions business, including operational oversight, performance, clinical adherence and licensure, training, and quality. Prior to Elevance, he held positions at Oscar Health, WellCare and Aetna. In his new role at Sun Life, Smith is establishing the strategic direction of business operations to ensure successful execution of priorities.

Mike Martocci joined Sun Life from American Public Life Insurance, where he held roles as vice president of Product Development, and most recently, Chief Risk Officer. He previously held various leadership roles at Colonial Life, Aflac, Allstate, AIG and Guardian. In his new role at Sun Life, Martocci has direct responsibility for client-focused solutions, supporting growth across Health and Risk Solutions products and services and aligning strategies across the business.

Sun Life is the largest independent stop-loss provider in the country, covering high-dollar medical claims for more than 2,800 self-funded employers covering more than 5 million people. Utilizing its extensive medical claims database, Sun Life provides expert insights each year on clinical conditions and medical trends that drive high-cost claims, giving a line of sight into how people utilize their healthcare.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2022, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.33 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life U.S. and affiliated companies in asset management employ approximately 8,000 people in the U.S. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

