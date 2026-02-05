Sun Life U.S. and DentaQuest Health Access Hero Awards now accepting applications and nominations

WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Access Hero Awards application and nomination process is now open for 2026 grants and individual recognitions. Each year, Sun Life U.S. and DentaQuest, part of Sun Life's dental business, recognize organizations and change-makers strengthening their communities with programs that increase access to care and improve health outcomes. The Health Access Hero Awards focus on education, awareness, treatment and support services for oral health and diabetes. Grant recipients range from hospitals and health clinics to grassroots community organizations; individual honorees can be anyone from health providers to nonprofit directors, academic faculty or community organizers.

"The Health Access Hero Awards are designed to support initiatives that are making an impact at the community level, addressing challenges people experience when it comes to access to care," said David Healy, president, Sun Life U.S. "We are proud to recognize and support the people and groups across the country bringing health services to people that need it most."

There are two tracks to the Health Access Hero Awards: grants to fund innovative health and wellness programs at community organizations, and recognition of individuals who have made a significant impact in their communities. Individual Heroes also receive a $10,000 donation to the charity of their choice. To date, the Health Access Hero Awards have provided more than $3.5 million in grants and recognized more than 130 individuals across the country.

More information about the Health Access Hero Awards, including how to apply for grants and nominate individuals, can be found at www.sunlife.com/healthaccessheroes. The application and nomination deadline is March 31.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.62 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 50 million Americans access the care and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

About DentaQuest

Sun Life U.S. Dental, which includes DentaQuest, is dedicated to improving the oral health of all through purpose-driven, outcomes-based solutions. We make dental benefits better for everyone through Preventistry® – an inclusive approach centered on preventive, quality care, expanded access and solutions built on valued relationships across the health care ecosystem. We manage dental and vision benefits for approximately 35 million Americans. For 30 years, we have delivered cost-effective benefit plans and services for employer groups, individuals, health plans, and government-sponsored dental programs. We are the largest Medicaid and CHIP dental benefits administrator in the U.S., by membership. We also support direct patient care through an expanding network of approximately 75 dental practices in underserved communities across the United States. Learn more about Sun Life U.S. Dental at sunlife.com/dental and dentaquest.com.

