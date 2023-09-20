Sun Life U.S. and Royals Charities team up for #StrikeoutDiabetes with $50,000 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. and Royals Charities teamed up again this year for #StrikeoutDiabetes, a fundraising campaign to support local community organizations helping people manage or avoid diabetes and live healthier lives. For each Royals strikeout during the season, Sun Life made a donation to support Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. With strong performances on the mound this season, Sun Life and Royals Charities were able to reach the goal of $50,000, which was awarded to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City with a giant check on the field at Kauffman Stadium at last night's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City offer programs that promote nutrition, fitness and healthy habits for children and families.

Sun Life U.S. and Royals Charities presents donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City (L:R) Eric Nauman and Trevor Hobbs, Sun Life U.S.; Amy Gale, Royals Charities; Molly Groebe, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City

"We are committed to supporting the Kansas City community and helping people access the care and services they need to live healthier lives," said Joi Tillman, chief commercial dental officer, Sun Life U.S. "We are proud to continue this partnership with Royals Charities and support Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City, an organization that provides impactful programs to children and families in need."

Now in its sixth year, #StrikeoutDiabetes has raised more than $180,000 for organizations in Kansas City that provide health programs for underserved communities. Sun Life is strongly focused on broadening access to care and benefits, and working with partners like the Royals to support local organizations that help people live healthier lives and avoid or manage conditions like diabetes.

"Support from generous partners like Sun Life and the Royals allows us to continue providing important programs to the Greater Kansas City community," said Jason Roth, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. "It is so important to teach kids about health and fitness and help them embrace lifelong healthy habits."

"For years, Royals Charities has supported the work that Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City does to provide opportunities for youth in our community," said Amy Gale, senior director of Community Impact and executive director of Royals Charities. "We're grateful to partner with Sun Life to continue these efforts, knowing that donations like this will allow more opportunities for children in Kansas City to learn how to keep their bodies healthy in the future."

In addition to Royals Charities, Sun Life partners with the Boston Celtics to raise money for community health and fitness programs. Sun Life is also a national sponsor of the American Diabetes Association's Project Power program, and offers the Team Up Against Diabetes grant program, which supports several local organizations around the country each year. Globally, Sun Life has donated more than $37 million globally to diabetes causes. For more information about Sun Life's partnerships and diabetes-focused programs, visit www.sunlife.com/usdiabetes.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.37 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs nearly 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

About Royals Charities

The Kansas City Royals and Royals Charities are committed to driving game-changing impact in our Kansas City community. Created in 2001, Royals Charities supports education and literacy efforts, promotes physical activity and access to youth baseball and softball programs, uplifts our veterans and military families, and more. To date, Royals Charities has donated more than $23 million in grants, including $3 million in 2022.

