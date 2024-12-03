Sun Life U.S. and the Boston Celtics campaign #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes raises $105,000 for YMCA of Greater Boston

"We are fortunate to have such incredible support from an iconic team like the Celtics and a local company like Sun Life that has consistently shown a commitment to the health and wellness of the Greater Boston community," said David Shapiro, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Boston. "Diabetes continues to be more prevalent in underserved communities and is a major health risk that can lead to more challenging health conditions down the road. We are grateful for the ongoing support for our Healthy Habits program, so that we can reach more families in need."

The campaign also relies on fans to bolster donations. Celtics fans voted on Instagram more than 130,000 times for their favorite dunk of the week, generating additional donations with each vote.

Week 1 winner: Jaylen Brown at Charlotte

Week 2 winner: Jayson Tatum vs. Brooklyn

Week 3 winner: Neemias Queta vs. Toronto

Week 4 winner: Jayson Tatum vs. Cleveland

"We love the #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes campaign because it directly involves our amazing fans and allows them to help support this worthwhile cause," said Ted Dalton, Boston Celtics Chief Partnership Officer. "The Celtics organization is committed to supporting the health and wellness of the Greater Boston community, and along with our partners at Sun Life and the Greater Boston YMCA, we are so grateful to be able to continue the program this season."

As a long-time partner of the Celtics, Sun Life has leveraged the team's community presence to support programs and organizations that expand access to health services for those who need them most. In addition to #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes, Sun Life and the Celtics offer the annual Fit to Win program for kids at various YMCA of Greater Boston locations.

"Throughout our relationship with the Celtics we have pursued a shared goal of raising diabetes awareness and helping at-risk communities and the organizations that support them," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president of Sun Life U.S. "The YMCA of Greater Boston provides many valuable services and programs to those in need, which aligns with our focus of helping people access care and live healthier lives. It's also fun when the campaign involves the players, and it doesn't hurt that the Celtics have some of the best dunkers in the NBA."

Now in its 11th year, the #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes campaign has raised more than $1 million for the YMCA of Greater Boston. The Healthy Habits program teaches participants nutrition, fitness, and wellness lifestyle habits, with the goal of reducing their risk for diabetes. To date, the program has served nearly 1,000 individuals in Greater Boston.

Sun Life U.S. is also a partner of the Maine Celtics, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Boston Celtics.

