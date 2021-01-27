Sun Life U.S. creates new absence management solution, using employer and employee feedback to make absence easier

Sun Life interviewed employees around the country who had gone on leave for various reasons and found their greatest sources of frustration were independently navigating the process and connecting with the appropriate people.

"When an employee goes on a leave of absence it's often a challenging time in their lives, and we want to put them at ease so they can focus on their reason for leave, and on successfully returning to work," said David Healy, senior vice president, Group Benefits, Sun Life U.S. "An absence event can bring the added stress of managing an illness, injury, or important family moment, so navigating the claims process needs to be easy. We have created an intuitive, easy-to-navigate digital experience where employees can view all the absence benefits they are filing for under one claim number, and work with one case manager to address all of their questions and concerns."

As the legislative landscape continues to evolve, absence management becomes increasingly complicated for employers, particularly those who operate in multiple states and must contend with various PFML programs. As a leader in disability, paid leave and absence management, with decades of experience, Sun Life brings clinical, vocational and compliance expertise together with digital tools that make HR's job easier.

"We are committed to providing the best possible experience to employer clients and employee members, and that starts with listening to their feedback and delivering solutions that address their needs," said Kevin Kreminski, senior vice president, National Accounts, Sun Life U.S. "Our absence management offering was uniquely developed by gaining an understanding from employers and their employees on how we could improve their absence management experience. Combining our commitment to the client experience with the newest technologies and our in-depth expertise enables us to make managing absence easier for everyone involved."

Sun Life's client-centric absence management solution provides a streamlined process to manage all absence benefits the employee is using, regardless of the type – for example, an employee might take short-term disability, FMLA, and the company's own maternity leave concurrently. The intuitive digital experience includes educational tools, real-time claim status updates available to both HR and the employee, and on-demand, fully customizable reporting and dashboards, also with real-time claim information. Employers don't have to "be the expert" when it comes to absence, and can get time back to focus on the things that matter most – running their business and supporting employees.

In addition to disability benefits, Sun Life offers paid family leave management in New York and PFML in Massachusetts, with plans to launch PFML in Connecticut and Washington on 1/1/2022. For more information about Sun Life Absence Management Solutions and ADA Accommodations, visit www.sunlife.com/absencesolutions.

