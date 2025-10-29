Sun Life U.S. expands Family Leave Insurance to seven states, bringing important coverage to millions of workers

WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has expanded the availability of its Family Leave Insurance (FLI) offering to seven new states: Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, South Dakota, Utah, and Wisconsin, bringing the total number of states to 24. FLI gives employers the option to easily provide a valuable benefit to their employees, even for those working in states with a mandated paid leave program in place. When an employer offers FLI, they can cover all employees with the same benefit, no matter where they work. Sun Life FLI aligns with the current tax credit and will align with changes in the future.

Sun Life now offers Family Leave Insurance in 24 states and administers Paid Family and Medical Leave in the 12 states with mandated programs.

"When an employee has a sick or injured family member, they often have the difficult decision of whether they can afford to take time off to tend to their loved one," said Sheila Sokolski, vice president, Product Strategy and Portfolio Management in Group Benefits, Sun Life U.S. "With FLI, employers can offer paid family leave benefits in a structure that aligns with their business and provides their employees with a valuable benefit. We believe no one should have to choose between their job and caring for a loved one."

Sun Life's FLI is built with decades of disability-leave management and return-to-work expertise. The benefit fills a substantial gap for employers in states without government programs, and is designed to cover all eligible employees regardless of the state they work in. Sun Life also administers private paid family and medical leave (PFML) in many states that have mandated programs.

Offered as fully insured coverage, Sun Life FLI helps small and mid-size employers offer a highly sought-after benefit without the risk of self-funding. While some insurers choose to offer FLI as a rider within short-term disability (STD), Sun Life's FLI is a standalone policy. This provides more market flexibility to benefit consultants and greater employer reach.

Sun Life FLI supports health and productivity for both employers and employees. Employees get the benefit of Sun Life's online claims submission and employers can easily track employees' leave details. Sun Life's mid-year update webinar on FLI can be found here.

Sun Life FLI will be available for quoting in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, South Dakota, Utah and Wisconsin on November 1. Sun Life expects additional states to approve filing in 2026. For more information visit www.sunlife.com/family.

