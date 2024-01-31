Sun Life U.S. expands Health Navigator offering to group benefits clients to help more workers access healthcare

"The U.S. healthcare system is complex and its workforce shortage has made it even more challenging for people to find the right care at the right time," said David Healy, president of Group Benefits, Sun Life U.S. "Bringing Health Navigator to our national clients helps their employees have better access to the care they need and improves health and productivity outcomes for employers who do business with Sun Life. This expansion is the next step forward in bringing care navigation services to more of our group benefits clients."

Acquired by Sun Life U.S. in 2021, PinnacleCare's health navigation services result in more effective and efficient care. In 2022, Sun Life's Health Navigator data showed:

52% of expert medical opinions identified for members a more appropriate treatment plan or variation to their original diagnosis.

$13,000 in average savings (per treatment outcome) for employers – outcomes include avoided treatments, less invasive testing or surgery, or a change in treatment.

54% of appointments for a new or progressing cancer diagnosis were expedited, getting members the right care, sooner.

Benefits for employees

Health Navigator personal care advisors provide one-on-one support to the employee, leveraging extensive relationships with physicians, specialists, and centers of excellence around the country to help them get the best care for their specific medical condition or preventive care needs. Behind the scenes, teams of physicians and other health professionals review medical information and reports to ensure people are getting the right care.

"No one should face navigating the healthcare system alone, especially when dealing with a major health diagnosis," said Jen Collier, president, Health and Risk Solutions, Sun Life U.S. "Health Navigator care advisors take the burden off the employee, whether it's getting them to the right providers, arranging for second opinions, facilitating and scheduling appointments, gathering medical records or advocating with insurers."

Benefits for employers

By helping people access the right providers and care, Health Navigator has the potential to influence health outcomes, getting members a diagnosis before a condition gets more serious or helping to ensure the member gets the most appropriate treatment. Benefitting an employee's health strengthens their ability to be present and productive at work, while also helping employers to manage costs.

Sun Life's national employer clients – those with at least 2,000 employees – include major health systems, educational districts, municipalities, and manufacturers around the country.

Health Navigator is available to covered employees and their dependents. Additional options in Health Navigator include Bill Resolve, which assists employees with understanding and resolving medical bills, and Extended Care, which offers Health Navigator services to employees' parents, parents-in-law, and non-dependent children. Health Navigator will be available for quoting on February 1.

