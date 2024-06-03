Sun Life U.S. lands in the top 10 of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Places to Work

WELLESLEY, Mass., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has been recognized by the Journal Sentinel as a Top Place to Work in Milwaukee, ranking sixth in the largest companies category. This is the first recognition Sun Life has received in the region, establishing a presence after its 2022 acquisition of DentaQuest, which has held an office in Milwaukee for 30 years. Top Places to Work is a regional and national recognition run by survey provider, Energage, and is based on employee feedback and information about company benefits and culture. Sun Life U.S. has received several Top Place to Work recognitions, including the Boston Globe (six consecutive years); Hartford Courant (three consecutive years); Baltimore Sun (one year); and USA Today (four consecutive years.)

"When you show your employees they are cared for it inspires their work and drives individual and business success," said Tammi Wortham, senior vice president, Human Resources, Sun Life U.S. "We are proud to receive this recognition in a location made up of colleagues new to Sun Life, but who have worked together for several years. Our culture and integration processes ensure employees feel valued during and after an acquisition, which is essential as our business continues to grow."

Sun Life U.S. has six business hubs throughout the country, and one in Waterford, Ireland. Employees work in a flexible, hybrid model, deciding when they will work from an office or from home. Many employees who do not live near one of Sun Life's offices work fully remote.

"We have been welcomed graciously into the Sun Life family and are well connected to our new colleagues and teams," said Brett Bostrack, chief network officer for Sun Life U.S, which includes DentaQuest. "The Milwaukee team has been together a long time, some for more than 20 years. The support and flexibility Sun Life offers made it a seamless transition, accelerating team alignment and ensuring a healthy work/life balance to help all of us do our best work every day."

Sun Life is committed to fostering a supportive and collaborative culture that prioritizes people and encourages everyone to bring their full, authentic selves to work. In addition to Energage Top Place to Work recognitions, Sun Life U.S. has received several workplace awards, including Forbes America's Best Large Employers (2024) and Best Employers for Diversity (2023, 2024), and TIME Top Companies for Future Leaders (2024). For the past two years Sun Life U.S. has been named a #GirlsClub Top 25 Female Friendly Company and received the Great Places to Work recognition. Sun Life U.S. is listed annually on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and has received a 100% score for 15 consecutive years from the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index, which measures workplace culture and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.47 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs nearly 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

