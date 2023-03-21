Sun Life U.S. named a #GirlsClub Top 25 Company Where Women Want to Work

WELLESLEY, Mass., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has been named a Top 25 Company Where Women Want to Work by Girls Club, a career organization helping advance women in sales leadership positions. Sun Life has consistently focused on fostering an inclusive, equitable workplace, and currently has more than 70 percent female employees, with more than 38 percent in leadership or executive roles. Globally, Sun Life has committed to increasing representation of women at the vice president level or above to 50 percent by 2025.

"We know the incredible contributions women make to the workforce, regardless of the industry," said Diontha Fancher, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Sun Life U.S. "We are committed to ensuring excellent pay and benefits, and exciting career opportunities for all employees and candidates, as well as equitable treatment of every employee regardless of gender, ethnicity, race or other protected group. We understand these commitments to improving DE&I must be ongoing and consistent, and we will continue this work as our business grows."

Sun Life has received several workplace recognitions around supporting women, including appearing annually on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and being named by the National Partnership for Women and Families as a "Company Leading on Leave." Other recognitions include 14 continuous years with a 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index, and top workplace awards from the Boston Globe, Hartford Courant and Top Workplaces USA.

"With a wide range of benefits, career development opportunities, and a culture that encourages a healthy work/life balance, we're making sure women have every opportunity to succeed and thrive at Sun Life," said Tammi Wortham, senior vice president of Human Resources at Sun Life U.S. "We have made being an employer of choice for women a priority, and we are thrilled to receive this ranking knowing that it is a result of positive feedback from the women at Sun Life."

Sun Life U.S. offers generous paid family and medical leave benefits to all employees, and it has been well documented that having this benefit is particularly impactful for women. Sun Life also fosters a flexible culture that supports a healthy work/life balance and allows employees to decide for themselves whether they work from an office or from home each day. Sun Life U.S. offers several inclusion networks, including Bright Women, which hold events, forums and community engagements for anyone who wishes to participate.

