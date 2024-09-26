Sun Life U.S. named a Top Workplace by the Hartford Courant for fourth consecutive year

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has been named a Top Workplace by the Hartford Courant for the fourth year, recognizing the company for its flexible culture, strong benefits and employee engagement. With several consecutive years of recognition in Boston, Hartford and nationally, as well as newer recognition in Milwaukee and Baltimore, Sun Life has established itself as an employer of choice around the country. The Top Workplaces recognition is based on employee surveys conducted by Energage and information about the company's employee programming.

"We truly believe that our culture is our superpower and are proud to receive this award again," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president of Sun Life U.S. "Our employees work hard, are committed to our clients, and respect and collaborate with one another. We see this every day and are pleased these surveys also show that employees feel good about working at Sun Life."

In addition to a generous paid family and medical leave program, sabbaticals and other robust benefits, Sun Life provides its employees with a flexible, hybrid work model that allows them to decide which days to use the office. It's an approach that allows employees to determine where they will be most productive that day and offers flexibility that supports employees' work/life balance.

"We have developed more ways for our employees to engage with each other, which fosters collaboration and innovation," said Tammi Wortham, senior vice president of Human Resources, Sun Life U.S. "We strive to make sure our programs reflect what employees truly need and want. These surveys help guide our approach and ensure we're listening to them."

Sun Life's Top Workplace recognitions through Energage are:

Sun Life has also received several workplace awards from other organizations, including:

Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2023 – 2024

Forbes America's Best Large Employers 2024

Best Large Employers 2024 Great Place to Work certification 2021 – 2023

Bloomberg Gender Equality Index 2017 – 2023

Girls Club Top 25 Companies Where Women Want to Work 2022 – 2023

100% score on Human Rights Commission Corporate Equality Index 2009 – 2023

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.46 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,500 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

Media contacts

Devon Fernald

Sun Life U.S.

[email protected]

781-800-3609

Connect with Sun Life U.S.

https://www.facebook.com/SLFUnitedStates

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sun-life-financial

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.