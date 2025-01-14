Sun Life U.S. named a Top Workplace in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has been named a Top Place to Work in Kansas City by the Kansas City Business Journal, and through employee survey company Energage. With several consecutive years of recognition in Boston, Hartford and nationally, as well as newer recognition in Milwaukee, Sun Life has established itself as an employer of choice around the country. The Top Workplace recognitions are based on employee survey results and information about the company's employee programming.

"We believe that our culture is our superpower, as things like flexibility, support and collaboration have become cultural mainstays at Sun Life," said Tammi Wortham, senior vice president, Human Resources, Sun Life U.S. "We have worked hard to make our culture consistent across seven different hub office locations, as well as for our remote employees around the country. This approach has been successful in improving employee engagement levels and business results. We're pleased to add Kansas City to our growing list of regional workplace recognitions."

Sun Life has had a presence in Kansas City since acquiring Assurant Employee Benefits in 2016. The office is home to approximately 500 employees who support various parts of the business, including disability, dental, medical stop-loss, supplemental health and life insurance, as well as IT, customer support, marketing and human resources. With strong community ties to the city, Sun Life is a sponsor of the Kansas City Royals, and through its #StrikeoutDiabetes campaign has raised more than $230,000 for local area nonprofit organizations.

"Kansas City is a great place to do business, with a strong pool of talent," added Wortham. "As we continue to receive Top Workplace recognitions in different markets around the country, we look forward to continuing to engage top talent in Kansas City and honing a positive culture among all of our employees."

In addition to a generous paid family and medical leave program, sabbaticals and other robust benefits, Sun Life provides its employees with a flexible, hybrid work model that allows them to decide which days to use the office. It's an approach that allows employees to determine where they will be most productive that day and offers flexibility that supports employees' work/life balance.

Sun Life's Top Workplace recognitions through Energage are:

Sun Life has also received several workplace awards from other organizations, including:

Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2023 – 2024

Forbes America's Best Large Employers 2024

Best Large Employers 2024 Great Place to Work certification 2021 – 2023

Bloomberg Gender Equality Index 2017 – 2023

Girls Club Top 25 Companies Where Women Want to Work 2022 – 2023

100% score on Human Rights Commission Corporate Equality Index 2009 – 2023

